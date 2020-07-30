'We are building one District Six with one vision'
The City of Cape Town is planning a database of people interested in participating in programmes and engagement about the future planning of District Six.
Refilwe speaks to Alderman Marian Nieuwoudt, Mayoral Committee Member for Spatial Planning and Environment to find how the database will be used and how to get on it.
She says the City is very pleased that the national government is taking the lead with restitution regarding District Six.
We are going to support them and make sure our future planning and spatial planning is assisting with the process to do whatever we can to ensure the community is kept together as a unit.Alderman Marian Nieuwoudt, Mayco Member Spatial Planning and Environment - City of Cape Town
She says they want to avoid different groups pulling in many directions.
So that we are building one District Six with one vision.Alderman Marian Nieuwoudt, Mayco Member Spatial Planning and Environment - City of Cape Town
Listen to the interview below:
