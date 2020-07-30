Streaming issues? Report here
Legal Dagga subscription service...delivered to your door

30 July 2020 10:07 AM
by Barbara Friedman
Tags:
Dagga
Marijuana
cannabis
The Cape Cannabis Club

The Cape Cannabis Club, or C3, will send your premium dagga straight to your door - and here's why it is legal.

The Cape Cannabis Club - or C3 as it is often called - promises to send premium dagga straight to your door.

How does this work and how is it legal?

Jack Stone explains to Refilwe Moloto.

We're 30 days old.

Jack Stone - The Cape Cannabis Club

The club provides a qualified horticultural service to signed-up members.

We will grow your cannabis legally on our premises under a lease, and send it to you to your doorstep, so that is how we get around the law.

Jack Stone - The Cape Cannabis Club

This is how the law is currently constituted, that South Africans have a right to grow cannabis for personal use on private property - and the club has used this loophole to create the service.

You can't legally buy and sell cannabis in South Africa so we are providing a growing service where we have full-time professionals to look after your cannabis and process it, dry it, cure it, package it and deliver it to your door.

Jack Stone - The Cape Cannabis Club

The club says this has all been vetted by Schindlers Attorneys who were instrumental in the 2018 ConCourt case that changed the law.

Listen to the interview below:


30 July 2020 10:07 AM
by Barbara Friedman
Tags:
Dagga
Marijuana
cannabis
The Cape Cannabis Club

