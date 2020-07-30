Legal Dagga subscription service...delivered to your door
The Cape Cannabis Club - or C3 as it is often called - promises to send premium dagga straight to your door.
How does this work and how is it legal?
Jack Stone explains to Refilwe Moloto.
We're 30 days old.Jack Stone - The Cape Cannabis Club
The club provides a qualified horticultural service to signed-up members.
We will grow your cannabis legally on our premises under a lease, and send it to you to your doorstep, so that is how we get around the law.Jack Stone - The Cape Cannabis Club
This is how the law is currently constituted, that South Africans have a right to grow cannabis for personal use on private property - and the club has used this loophole to create the service.
You can't legally buy and sell cannabis in South Africa so we are providing a growing service where we have full-time professionals to look after your cannabis and process it, dry it, cure it, package it and deliver it to your door.Jack Stone - The Cape Cannabis Club
The club says this has all been vetted by Schindlers Attorneys who were instrumental in the 2018 ConCourt case that changed the law.
Listen to the interview below:
