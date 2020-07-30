Western Cape Covid-19 infections plateauing, but this is no time for complacency
Dr Cloete and Premier Alan Winde announced that the Western Cape's Covid-19 pandemic is stabilising and starting to decline during a digital press conference on Wednesday.
While there is an early indication that the curve is flattening, Dr Cloete warns that complacency may lead to another peak.
"A resurgence would be devastating to the province", Cloete tells CapeTalk host Kieno Kammies.
Provincial health authorities have been studying several indicators, including the positivity rate of Covid-19 tests, the number of new Covid-19 deaths, and the number of Covid-19 hospitalisations in both the public and private sector.
All indications from this data suggest that the pandemic has started to stabilise in the Western Cape, with a decline in some specific areas.
Dr Cloete says Cape residents need to be more vigilant, cautious and compliant now to avoid any flare-ups.
There is a flattening and early signs of a decline in terms of what is happening with infections, reported deaths and hospitalisations both in the private and public sector hospitals.Dr Keith Cloete, Head of Department - Western Cape Department of Health
We've been very cautious to pronounce too early on [the curve flattening]. But we have seen for week consecutive of plateauing and early indications of a decline.Dr Keith Cloete, Head of Department - Western Cape Department of Health
Flattening doesn't mean there are no infections. It only means that the rate of acceleration has slowed. It doesn't mean that there are no infections, it doesn't mean that there are no deaths, or that there are no hospital admissions or new infections.Dr Keith Cloete, Head of Department - Western Cape Department of Health
Premier Winde says the early signs that the pandemic is starting to ease is reflected in the bed capacity at some of the temporary hospital facilities.
We've over provided [beds]... That's a relief for me. We need to hold it where it is. Other countries have these second waves, and we've got to make sure that we avert that.Alan Winde, Western Cape Premier
As of Wednesday 29 July, the Western Cape has a total of 92,330 confirmed Covid-19 cases, with 11,522 active cases and 77,823 recoveries.
There are 1,482 Covid-19 patients currently in hospitals across the province, of which 273 are in ICU or high care.
A total of 2,985 people have died as a result of the virus.
Listen to Dr Keith Cloete on Today with Kieno Kammies:
Listen to Premier Alan Winde on Afternoon Drive with John Maytham:
