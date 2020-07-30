Diko, Masuku and his wife to face ANC integrity committee over 'tender bonanza'
Diko and Health MEC Masuku and his wife have been linked to a lucrative tender for PPE in the province.
RELATED: ANC leadership in Gauteng locked in meeting over PPE tender scandal
Diko announced on Monday that she was taking leave from her government duties amid an investigation into the alleged tender irregularities.
Following a special meeting on Wednesday, the ANC has resolved that MEC Masuku and his wife, MMC in the Joburg metro Loyiso Masuku, must take a leave of absence from the top positions with immediate effect.
RELATED: Diko's leave a 'positive sign' in fight for accountability - Corruption Watch
The integrity committee has four weeks to conclude its investigation into whether the trio brought the party into disrepute, says ANC Gauteng spokesperson Bones Modise.
At the same time, the Special Investigative Unit (SIU) says 102 companies are being investigated in the province for corrupt Covid-19 tenders believed to be valued at R2.2 billion.
The three comrades with then be subjected to the provincial integrity committee, notwithstanding the fact that there is an SIU investigation taking place.Bones Modise, Spokesperson - Gauteng ANC
The decision was taken that the PEC would meet under special circumstances to specifically deal with this issue of this so-called Covid-19 bonanza.Bones Modise, Spokesperson - Gauteng ANC
They did not present themselves or any case to the provincial executive committee yesterday. The provincial secretary would have met with them to try and understand from them the sequence of events.Bones Modise, Spokesperson - Gauteng ANC
Listen to the discussion on The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit:
