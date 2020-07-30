No business with government if family involved in government - Andile Ramaphosa
Cyril Ramaphosa's son Andile Ramaphosa, co-founder at SDI Force and NGO, has donated R6 million to adding safety features to taxis in Gauteng from air vents to partitions between drivers and passengers.
There have been criticisms levelled at the president's son for being involved in any Covid-19-related business.
Ramaphosa describes the situation as a country at war against with virus that is attacking the health system.
As citizens - and that is how I view myself - as a citizen, never mind the first family element - as citizens, we should all be looking at ways to get involved and to help alleviate Covid-19.Andile Ramaphosa, Co-founder - SDI Force
He says South Africa is an innovative country and that is what is needed now.
We need this innovation and this spirit of entrepreneurship to come out now and help us fight against Covid.Andile Ramaphosa, Co-founder - SDI Force
To dive into that issue of is there any privilege for me being a member of the first family? I often joke with my mates and say the only thing that has changed is I get a presidential spanking every once in a while.Andile Ramaphosa, Co-founder - SDI Force
He says the family has discussed the issues around PEPs (Politically Exposed Persons) at length.
We respect my father's position as president of this country and as a family, we spoke a long time ago about PEPs, how do we need to govern ourselves? Not getting involved in government contracts, and just being reasonable, despite there being no rulebook.Andile Ramaphosa, Co-founder - SDI Force
He says the country is in a dire situation and he understands why people would be worried about political connections unfairly benefitting family members.
For ten years, if not more, corruption has been happening, he says.
There's a massive void of trust between the public and public officials and government, and also with big business. It says something about our leadership and that our leadership needs to hold themselves to higher levels of accountability and realise they need to earn our people's trust again.Andile Ramaphosa, Co-founder - SDI Force
Should there be a solid divide between politically connected people and their families when it comes to business contracts?
I'm going to be straight with you Lester, it is a responsibility, bottom line. We have to hold ourselves to higher levels of accountability.Andile Ramaphosa, Co-founder - SDI Force
He says right from the outset when SDI Force was established he and his team were aware of the PEP (Politically exposed person) issue.
We created a trust and said this thing has to be not for profit, and I haven't drawn a single rand out of this thing for my personal benefit.Andile Ramaphosa, Co-founder - SDI Force
And while he says there is no rulebook regarding PEPs, one needs to be reasonable.
It is unreasonable to be doing business with government when members of your family are involved with government.Andile Ramaphosa, Co-founder - SDI Force
He says there is more business opportunity in the private sector than there is with government anyway.
Listen to Andile Ramaphosa below:
