Emergency mass morgue up and running in Cape Town





Provincial Department of Health's Mark van der Heever explains the morgue set up at Tygerberg Hospital with Lester Kiewit.

This morgue was planned as a back-up in case the deaths from Covid-19 placed to great a strain on the existing funeral parlours and undertakers, he explains.

This was planned and set up with the mindset that should our undertakers not be able to cope with the amount of bodies they need to store, for burial, then we might sit with what we saw around the world - with coffins standing on top of each other. Mark van der Heever, Spokesperson - WCHD

That scenario would have had a very detrimental effect on the dignity of citizens.

We said we would rather over provide than under provide. Mark van der Heever, Spokesperson - WCHD

Listen to the interview below: