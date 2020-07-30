What does the contentious Regulation 28 mean for your retirement funds?

Streaming issues? Report here
CapeTalk logo 2017 1500 x 1500 CapeTalk logo 2017 1500 x 1500
Best of Talk
22:00 - 00:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next:
See full line-up
Best of Talk
22:00 - 00:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Cape Town's killer cats prey on 27 million local animals every year, study finds The average Cape Town house cat kills about 90 animals a year, according to researchers. 30 July 2020 6:02 PM
Alcohol ban won't be lifted without tougher regulatory measures, says SAMRC prof The SAMRC's Professor Charles Parry says it's highly unlikely that the government will lift the booze ban without a plan to combat... 30 July 2020 2:24 PM
Emergency mass morgue up and running in Cape Town The morgue was planned in case Covid-19 deaths placed too great a strain on the existing funeral parlours and undertakers. 30 July 2020 1:54 PM
View all Local
'My single most important aim is for load shedding to disappear from face of SA' The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Eskom interim chair and Health Ombud, Prof. Malegapuru Makgoba. 30 July 2020 6:20 PM
It's official! You can now travel for leisure within your province Intra-provincial travel is now allowed and the lockdown curfew has been pushed out from 9 pm to 10 pm to accommodate restaurants. 30 July 2020 5:50 PM
No business with government if family involved in government - Andile Ramaphosa 'I haven't drawn a single rand out of this thing for my personal benefit from my NPO SDI Force,' says the president's son. 30 July 2020 1:27 PM
View all Politics
Kodak shares soar as it pivots to manufacturing ingredients for Covid-19 drugs Kodak's repositioned itself so well, its share price jumped by more than 30% after already surging over 1000% in two days. 30 July 2020 8:52 PM
What does the contentious Regulation 28 mean for your retirement funds? On The Money Show, finance expert Warren Ingram explains why he believes the pros of the regulation outweigh the cons. 30 July 2020 8:23 PM
Tourism industry welcomes easing of regulations, 'but we need to do more soon' TBCSA CEO Tshifhiwa Tshivengwa responds to new measures that allow intra-provincial leisure travel and accommodation bookings. 30 July 2020 7:38 PM
View all Business
Event organisers plotting possible scenarios Cape Town Cycle Tour 2021 "We're playing our three or four different scenarios of the kind event that we may be able to put on next year", says race directo... 30 July 2020 7:00 PM
Household budget shortfall roughly R6,800 per month during pandemic - TransUnion Consumer credit reporting agency TransUnion has conducted research that shows the Covid-19 pandemic’s effect on consumer finances. 30 July 2020 3:28 PM
More insurers ready to 'settle' business interruption claims Guardrisk's announced it will settle 700 small business claims, other insurance companies are following suit says Wendy Knowler. 29 July 2020 8:43 PM
View all Lifestyle
Kaunda Ntunja remembered as groundbreaking rugby commentator Beloved South African rugby commentator Kaunda Ntunja was a pioneer who brought the nation together with his unique voice, says Jo... 20 July 2020 6:55 PM
New Zealand Rugby dumps South Africa after 25 years: 'It’s fantastic news' The era of Super Rugby has come to an end. A blessing in disguise? Lester Kiewit interviews IOL sports editor John Goliath. 17 July 2020 1:56 PM
Jeremy Fredericks: Nothing will change if we don't confront racism in cricket Is it too much to ask for cricket players to have equal opportunities in 2020? Cricket commentator Jeremy Fredericks speaks his mi... 15 July 2020 6:38 PM
View all Sport
[WATCH] Kieno appears on 'Arendsvlei' and chats to his TV co-star Cantona James CapeTalk host Kieno Kammies appeared on Afrikaans telenovela 'Arendsvlei' on Tuesday night and describes it as a captivating serie... 22 July 2020 12:16 PM
Inmates are people before they're prisoners - Netflix doccie host Raphael Rowe Investigative journo Raphael Rowe opens up about filming the fourth season of Netflix series 'Inside The World’s Toughest Prisons'... 19 July 2020 2:16 PM
Tributes pour in for veteran actress Elize Cawood: 'She was a national treasure' Renowned South African actress Elize Cawood died on Saturday morning after battling with lung cancer. 18 July 2020 3:25 PM
View all Entertainment
When can we expect air travel to get back to normal? Pippa Hudson chats to Kim Taylor at Flight Centre to find out when commercial air travel is likely to get back to normal... 28 July 2020 4:15 PM
Here's what you need to know about the R70 billion IMF loan to SA Economist Sifiso Skenjana says IMF rapid credit facility is for low and middle-income countries that are facing an economic shock. 28 July 2020 8:25 AM
What’s trashy if you're poor, but classy if you're rich? Twitter had the answers Hipster or hillbilly? Journalist of long-running New Zealand Herald column Sideswipe, Ana Saways posed this question on Twitter. 23 July 2020 10:50 AM
View all World
Covid-19 makes it clear – African agriculture is vital, now more than ever The economy is shedding jobs – but not in agriculture, says Roux Wildenboer, Head of Agriculture at Absa. 14 July 2020 2:23 PM
South Africa is an emerging epicentre of hunger – Oxfam More people are likely to die from Covid-19-related hunger than the disease itself, warns Oxfam in its “Hunger Virus” report. 10 July 2020 3:39 PM
World Bank declares Mauritius to be a high-income country It’s official – Mauritius is a rich country. It joins Seychelles as the only other African country on the list. 7 July 2020 8:36 PM
View all Africa
Making sense of Old Mutual's suspension from Zimbabwe Stock Exchange The Zim govt has scapegoated Old Mutual because its currency has "fallen through the floor", says Africa At Work's Dianna Games. 28 July 2020 8:43 PM
Racing cars and toothpaste? Linking them looks like desperation, says ad fundi Andy Rice tells The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield why the Aquafresh Ultimate advert deserves a zero rating. 28 July 2020 8:14 PM
Who's the winner as MAQ takes on Sunlight Liquid in dishwashing foam-off? Can 'cheeky upstarts' successfully take on market leaders? Branding expert Andy Rice comments on the elements required. 28 July 2020 7:31 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Business
fiber_manual_record
Lifestyle

What does the contentious Regulation 28 mean for your retirement funds?

30 July 2020 8:23 PM
by Paula Luckhoff
Tags:
Warren Ingram
The Money Show
Retirement
Bruce Whitfield
Personal finance
Retirement funds
Pension Funds Act

On The Money Show, finance expert Warren Ingram explains why he believes the pros of the regulation outweigh the cons.

Regulation 28 of the Pension Funds Act aims to protect precious retirement investments by ensuring responsible management of fund assets.

RELATED: Investing in a retirement fund? Get expert advice on choosing the best option

As such, it limits fund managers' allocation of these investments to certain asset classes - equities are capped at 75% of a portfolio and offshore assets at 30%.

Critics maintain these restrictions are costing investors, but diversification is key says personal finance expert and Galileo Capital executive director, Warren Ingram

So that for example, they don't have all their money sitting in shares and then the stock market collapses and then they lose 30 or 40% of their money and potentially their retirement life savings.

Warren Ingram, Personal financial adviser and executive director - Galileo Capital

Instead of just leaving that to 'very honest and very trustworthy' fund manager... there were regulations that were put in place to say: These are exactly the limits that you can invest in.

Warren Ingram, Personal financial adviser and executive director - Galileo Capital

... if you really believe in shares, that's fine, but you can't have 100% of a retirement fund in shares. You're allowed 75% in shares, as an example.

Warren Ingram, Personal financial adviser and executive director - Galileo Capital

Ingram notes that the regulations have been updated regularly over the years and the principle of a good spread of assets applies to all investments.

The main talking point around a further adjustment to Regulation 28 at the moment he says, is how much can be invested outside of South Africa.

I think there's some logic to controlling the offshore allocation.

Warren Ingram, Personal financial adviser and executive director - Galileo Capital

It's one of those things where, especially for people who are close to retirement... people say they're really worried about South Africa and they send all their money out at R16 or R17 to the dollar and the cycle turns... and we see the rand say back at 11 to the dollar... This has happened quite a few times in the past.

Warren Ingram, Personal financial adviser and executive director - Galileo Capital

Find out more detail in the audio clip below:


This article first appeared on 702 : What does the contentious Regulation 28 mean for your retirement funds?


30 July 2020 8:23 PM
by Paula Luckhoff
Tags:
Warren Ingram
The Money Show
Retirement
Bruce Whitfield
Personal finance
Retirement funds
Pension Funds Act

More from Personal Finance with Warren Ingram

Woman saving money piggy bank mask 123rf 123rfbusiness 123rflifestyle

Supersaver Julia has changed lives, and she can change yours! – Bruce Whitfield

9 July 2020 3:00 PM

Need the inspiration to save? The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews “Supersaver Julia” at around 7:15 pm tonight.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

edit - equity-market - image from JSE-dot-co-dot-za.jpg

Personal Finance Feature - Equity fund vs index investing

2 July 2020 8:43 PM

Personal financial adviser Warren Ingram says active fund managers in South Africa have had a terrible time.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Missing Image Placeholder

Scared that you may lose your life savings?

25 June 2020 8:07 PM

Warren Ingram, wealth creator, answers listeners' questions about safe investing in anxious times.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Contract

No guarantee that your nominated beneficiary will get your money when you die

18 June 2020 7:58 PM

Did you know that the Trustees of retirement funds don’t have to pay it out to your nominated beneficiary?

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

covid-19 coronavirus economy 123rfbusiness 123rflifestyle 123rf recession

Personal Finance Feature: Timing the market

11 June 2020 7:52 PM

What is the concept of "market timing" and how can it help investors?

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Missing Image Placeholder

How to plan for retirement during the Covid-19 crisis

28 May 2020 7:47 PM

The Covid-19 pandemic and the economic destruction in its wake has left some of us wondering if we'll ever be able to retire.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Old house abandoned namibia 123rfbusiness 123rflifestyle 123rf

What will become of South Africa's property market and industry after lockdown?

30 April 2020 7:52 PM

Personal finance expert Warren Ingram shares his concerns and offers a few pointers.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

piggy-bank-coins-money-budget-savings-personal-finance-123rf

Earn up to 11.5% interest on one of the safest investments around

16 April 2020 7:33 PM

Personal finance guru Warren Ingram on why you should consider this risk-free investment, especially if you live off interest.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Piggy bank mask covid-19 coronavirus 123rfbusiness 123rflifestyle 123rf

'If you still have a job, get rid of your debt as fast as you can'

2 April 2020 8:04 PM

Personal finance expert Warren Ingram has advice on how to survive – or even thrive – amidst the Covid-19 outbreak.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

household-bills-debt-expenses-money-finances-black-young-couple-worried-123rf

Struggling to pay a debt? Your options: credit insurance vs debt relief holiday

1 April 2020 6:29 PM

Personal Finance expert Maya Fischer-French on the pros/cons of dipping into credit insurance vs opting for a debt relief holiday.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Diko, Masuku and his wife to face ANC integrity committee over 'tender bonanza'

Politics

No business with government if family involved in government - Andile Ramaphosa

Local Business Politics

It's official! You can now travel for leisure within your province

Lifestyle Politics

EWN Highlights

New curfew may not help, says group representing hospitality, tourism industry

30 July 2020 8:50 PM

SAHRC concerned by patient-doctor ratio at Nasrec field hospital

30 July 2020 8:47 PM

COVID-19 could make more communities vulnerable to human trafficking: UNODC

30 July 2020 8:32 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA