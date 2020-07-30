It's official! You can now travel for leisure within your province
Western Cape's Finance and Economic Opportunities MEC David Maynier has welcomed the announcement by Tourism Minister Mmamoloko Kubayi-Ngubane.
Accommodation for leisure is open for travel within provincial borders under alert Level 3, after almost two months of industry lobbying and confusion.
When booking accommodation, there may be no more than two people per room, unless it's parents with children.
In addition, the lockdown curfew will start at 10pm to allow restaurants an uninterrupted dinner service.
MEC Maynier encouraged Western Cape residents to book their getaways to support the tourism and hospitality sector in the province.
What this means is that families who live in the province can now spend a weekend away at their favourite getaway spot and enjoy the best that the Western Cape has to offer, while doing so safely and responsibly.David Maynier, MEC for Finance and Economic Opportunities - Western Cape
We have repeatedly called for the opening of these sectors, who have already done a great deal of work to develop health and safety guidelines and protocols aimed at ‘de-risking’ the sector.David Maynier, MEC for Finance and Economic Opportunities - Western Cape
While provincial authorities appreciate these changes, the MEC Maynier his department will continue to engage with national government on supporting the tourism and hospitality industry.
More from Lifestyle
What does the contentious Regulation 28 mean for your retirement funds?
On The Money Show, finance expert Warren Ingram explains why he believes the pros of the regulation outweigh the cons.Read More
Tourism industry welcomes easing of regulations, 'but we need to do more soon'
TBCSA CEO Tshifhiwa Tshivengwa responds to new measures that allow intra-provincial leisure travel and accommodation bookings.Read More
Event organisers plotting possible scenarios Cape Town Cycle Tour 2021
"We're playing our three or four different scenarios of the kind event that we may be able to put on next year", says race director David Bellairs.Read More
Cape Town's killer cats prey on 27 million local animals every year, study finds
The average Cape Town house cat kills about 90 animals a year, according to researchers.Read More
Household budget shortfall roughly R6,800 per month during pandemic - TransUnion
Consumer credit reporting agency TransUnion has conducted research that shows the Covid-19 pandemic’s effect on consumer finances.Read More
Alcohol ban won't be lifted without tougher regulatory measures, says SAMRC prof
The SAMRC's Professor Charles Parry says it's highly unlikely that the government will lift the booze ban without a plan to combat alcohol abuse in SA.Read More
More insurers ready to 'settle' business interruption claims
Guardrisk's announced it will settle 700 small business claims, other insurance companies are following suit says Wendy Knowler.Read More
Huge food market development at V&A 'will give smaller businesses a chance'
The exciting new project at the V&A Waterfront is going ahead in anticipation of tourism opening up, says CEO David Green.Read More
Here's how to stop dodgy subscription services from depleting your airtime
Unwanted charges on your cell bill? Struggling to unsubscribe from rogue content services that you never signed up for? Here's what you can do.Read More
Kirstenbosch Gardens reopens next week
Nature lovers can enjoy the Kirstenbosch National Botanical Gardens once again when the gates reopen from Monday 3 August.Read More
More from Politics
'My single most important aim is for load shedding to disappear from face of SA'
The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Eskom interim chair and Health Ombud, Prof. Malegapuru Makgoba.Read More
No business with government if family involved in government - Andile Ramaphosa
'I haven't drawn a single rand out of this thing for my personal benefit from my NPO SDI Force,' says the president's son.Read More
Diko, Masuku and his wife to face ANC integrity committee over 'tender bonanza'
The ANC in Gauteng has resolved that Presidential spokesperson Khusela Diko, Health MEC Bandile Masuku and his wife be subjected to the party's integrity committee.Read More
'We are building one District Six with one vision'
City is compiling database of people interested in District Six's future says Mayco member for spatial planning Marian Nieuwoudt.Read More
NLC slams DA claims that it has not accounted for Covid-19 relief funds
National Lottery Commission's Ndivhuho Mafela says the statements made by DA's Mathew Cuthbert were factually incorrect.Read More
ConCourt rules right to citizenship for kids born outside country with SA parent
Court ends 7-year-long battle declaring 4 Africans in the case to be SA citizens says Liesl Muller of Lawyers for Human Rights,Read More
ANC leadership in Gauteng locked in meeting over PPE tender scandal
ANC top brass in Gauteng are currently in a special executive committee meeting to discuss the PPE tender scandal in the province.Read More
[LISTEN] Herman Mashaba talks to Kieno Kammies about how to save South Africa
'I said to myself I'm not going to sit back and allow my country to collapse' says former JHB mayor, now People's Dialogue leader.Read More
Getting to grips with how the taxi industry works
Refilwe speaks to Siyabulela Fobosi, a public transport researcher and Maroba Maduma from Taxi SA about how it all works.Read More
President's amendments allows NDPP access to skilled Zondo investigators
Investigating Directorate Head Advocate Hermione Cronje says this will boost their ability to close the gaps in many cases.Read More