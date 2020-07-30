It's official! You can now travel for leisure within your province





Western Cape's Finance and Economic Opportunities MEC David Maynier has welcomed the announcement by Tourism Minister Mmamoloko Kubayi-Ngubane.

Accommodation for leisure is open for travel within provincial borders under alert Level 3, after almost two months of industry lobbying and confusion.

When booking accommodation, there may be no more than two people per room, unless it's parents with children.

In addition, the lockdown curfew will start at 10pm to allow restaurants an uninterrupted dinner service.

MEC Maynier encouraged Western Cape residents to book their getaways to support the tourism and hospitality sector in the province.

What this means is that families who live in the province can now spend a weekend away at their favourite getaway spot and enjoy the best that the Western Cape has to offer, while doing so safely and responsibly. David Maynier, MEC for Finance and Economic Opportunities - Western Cape

We have repeatedly called for the opening of these sectors, who have already done a great deal of work to develop health and safety guidelines and protocols aimed at ‘de-risking’ the sector. David Maynier, MEC for Finance and Economic Opportunities - Western Cape

While provincial authorities appreciate these changes, the MEC Maynier his department will continue to engage with national government on supporting the tourism and hospitality industry.