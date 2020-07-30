Event organisers plotting possible scenarios Cape Town Cycle Tour 2021
Bellairs says organisers are trying to make sure that they are prepared for all eventualities.
He says Cape Town Cycle Tour 2021 will be a responsible event that's accessible to Capetonians, and possibly entrants from further afield.
The worst-case scenario would be cancelling the event altogether, Bellairs says.
Other possibilities include:
-
potentially moving the event from its usual time of year to later in 2021
-
hosting a smaller event with fewer participants
-
or adding a shorter route for other entrants.
We're busy with a number of scenarios. We're cognisant of the fact that a lot more people are out, riding on bicycles, more than we've ever seen this time of year.David Bellairs, Director - Cape Town Cycle Tour
There's certainly a need to put something on but we need to remain cognisant of what the regulations are going to be. With that in mind, we're playing our three or four different scenarios of the kind event that we may be able to put on next year.David Bellairs, Director - Cape Town Cycle Tour
Listen to the discussion on Afternoon Drive with John Maytham:
