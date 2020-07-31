Meet the winners of Nedbank Business Ignite, entrepreneurs Siyabonga and Hannah





We’ve been talking to the entrepreneurs who have been shortlisted from the over 1000 who entered Nedbank Business Ignite with CapeTalk this year, who all stood a chance to win one of 2 incubation packages worth R260 000.

Each package includes airtime to promote their business on CapeTalk, a cash injection, and an intensive innovation, digitisation and scaling program with business growth expert Matsi Modise.

It wasn’t easy, but the judges have made their decision as to who will be embarking on an exciting journey of reigniting their business for the next few months.

It definitely was not the easiest task under the sun, but I do believe we chose well. Our finalists were exceptional. Matsi Modise, Founder at Furaha Afrika Holdings

Matsi says the finalists' business journeys were inspiring.

They illustrated unique entrepreneurial talent and greater resilience for their businesses to thrive during this time and beyond. Matsi Modise, Founder at Furaha Afrika Holdings

The judges had to select the top two out of twenty exceptional businesses.

The deciding factor for us was, is there scope for further development to a large degree - is there room for them to grow further? Matsi Modise, Founder at Furaha Afrika Holdings

Another consideration was to assess whether the incubation and training being offered would assist them to move to the next level of success, she explains.

The results have finally been announced.

The first winner of this year's Nedbank Business Ignite with CapeTalk is Skywalk Innovations and the entrepreneur of the digital business and software engineer is Siyabonga Tiwana.

I'm feeling excited. I can't wait for the opportunity Siyabonga Tiwana, Owner - Skywalk Innovations

Matsi says his business operates in the digital space and is a business both for now and for the future.

In a couple of years, we want to see him coming up with South African solutions for global problems. Matsi Modise, Founder - Fuhara Afrika Holding

The second winner is Hannah Lavery of Hannah Lavery fashion.

This is the best news I could have. During corona, it is really quite rare to have such exceptionally good news, so this is great thank you. Hannah Lavery, Owner - Hannah Lavery Fashion

Matsi said it had been a wonderful experience working with CapeTalk on Nedbank Business Ignite and commended all the finalists for their excellent businesses.

Listen to the conversations below: