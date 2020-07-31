End of the road for WC traffic chief Kenny Africa, after 46 years in service
Africa has become a very well-known name on CapeTalk's airwaves, bringing listeners the latest news on our roads over the years.
At 4pm this afternoon, he clocks off for the very last time after 46 years in the traffic service.
Africa began his career as a traffic cop in 1974 when he was just 18-years-old. He says he had initially wanted to become a lawyer.
He grew up in Genadendal in the Overberg and was the youngest of 11 children.
RELATED: Traffic Chief Kenny Africa opens up about his journey, his kids and grandkids
46 years ago when I started my career... I never thought it would come to an end. I've had an excellent time in traffic.Kenny Africa, Traffic Chief - Western Cape
I actually wanted to become lawyer, that was my dream.Kenny Africa, Traffic Chief - Western Cape
The provincial traffic chief is known for his stellar work ethic and communication skills, as well as his commitment to road safety.
Africa has been the provincial traffic chief for the past decade. He says he's always strived to make a difference in other people's lives on a daily basis.
Africa will be shifting lanes in his retirement and plans to spend more time as a lecturer at the Tshwane University of Technology's Bellville Campus, where he has been teaching part-time.
He says he'll also be spending more time with his family and his wife, who has in the past teased him for being 'married to traffic'.
I think after today I will give some quality time to my family.Kenny Africa, Traffic Chief - Western Cape
I was thinking of maybe lecturing again. To help our traffic officers out there who want to further their studies and better their careers.Kenny Africa, Traffic Chief - Western Cape
On the other hand, I had plans to become a politician... but my wife said over my dead body.Kenny Africa, Traffic Chief - Western Cape
Premier Alan Winde has thanked Africa for his years of dedication to public service. The premier says Africa's successor will have huge boots to fill.
Listen to the discussion on Today with Kieno Kammies:
