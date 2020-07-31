Streaming issues? Report here
Home
arrow_forward
World
fiber_manual_record
Lifestyle

[WATCH] Nike ad hits the mark with Covid-19 message and some astonishing editing

31 July 2020 12:26 PM
by Barbara Friedman
Tags:
Nike
COVID-19
lockdowns

During these trying times of the Covid-19 pandemic and effects of lockdowns worldwide, Nike provides a spark of strength and hope.

Nike is known for its powerful advertising both in message and execution. And this latest one does not fall short.

No matter how hard things get, we will come back stronger, it says.

With so much sport cancelled over the past months due to the Covid-19 pandemic, with so many lives and jobs lost, and amid the global campaign highlighting $BlackLivesMatter, this video really hits the mark to shine a ray of hope and strength to people across the globe.

Featuring athletes and sportspeople like Megan Rapinoe, Serena Willaims, Lebron James, Naomi Osaka, Cristiano Ronaldo, and Colin Kaepernick- Nike emphasises 'You can't stop' them.

Because as athletes*, we are never alone. Sport unites us. Strengthens us. Keeps us pushing ahead. No matter what, we will always come back stronger, together.

Nike

You can't stop sport. Because you can't stop us.

Nike

Watch the inspiring advert below:


