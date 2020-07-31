[WATCH] Nike ad hits the mark with Covid-19 message and some astonishing editing





Nike is known for its powerful advertising both in message and execution. And this latest one does not fall short.

No matter how hard things get, we will come back stronger, it says.

With so much sport cancelled over the past months due to the Covid-19 pandemic, with so many lives and jobs lost, and amid the global campaign highlighting $BlackLivesMatter, this video really hits the mark to shine a ray of hope and strength to people across the globe.

Featuring athletes and sportspeople like Megan Rapinoe, Serena Willaims, Lebron James, Naomi Osaka, Cristiano Ronaldo, and Colin Kaepernick- Nike emphasises 'You can't stop' them.

Because as athletes*, we are never alone. Sport unites us. Strengthens us. Keeps us pushing ahead. No matter what, we will always come back stronger, together. Nike

You can't stop sport. Because you can't stop us. Nike

Watch the inspiring advert below: