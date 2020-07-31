MPs grill Minister Cele over 'alarming' rise in murder and sexual offences in SA
Police Minister Bheki Cele presented the latest crime stats to Parliament's portfolio committee on police on Friday.
The statistics reflect crimes that occurred from 1 April 2019 to the end of March 2020. They do not include the lockdown period.
According to statistics, more South Africans have been killed and raped in the past year.
The murder rate has increased by 1.4% year-on-year. A total of 21,325 murders cases were reported in the 2019/2020 financial year, up by 303 cases.
A total of 53,293 sexual offences were reported in the 2019/2020 financial year. That's 873 counts more than the previous year, leading to a 1.7% increase.
The portfolio committee chair, Tina Joemat-Pettersson, questioned the police about what their long-term strategy is in addressing violent crime, specifically murder.
Opposition MPs also highlighted their concerns with the spate of farm attacks and sexual offences in the country, reports, EWN's Parliamentary correspondent Babalo Ndenze.
Members of Parliament are quite concerned about this trend of violent crime.Babalo Ndenze, EWN reporter
The committee chairperson wants the police to address this.Babalo Ndenze, EWN reporter
Minister Cele also announced that the figures would now be released quarterly instead of annually, Ndenze explains.
It follows a decision in 2016 taken by the Cabinet that crime statistics must be released quarterly... The minister says we might see another presentation of crime stats... he'll be updating Parliament before the end of the year.Babalo Ndenze, EWN reporter
Listen to the latest on The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit:
More from Local
Massive decline in rhino poaching during hard lockdown
Rhino poaching has decreased by almost 53% in the first six months of 2020 as a result of the nationwide lockdown in South Africa.Read More
Scientific proof that Cape Town had Covid-19 episodes from tourists in February
Western Cape Health Department's Dr Keith Cloete says the plateau reached is the time to be extra vigilant about safety measures.Read More
Wesgro CEO criticises ban on 'home-sharing' options for local leisure travel
The CEO of Wesgro, the Western Cape tourism, trade and investment promotion agency, says prohibiting 'home-sharing' accommodation doesn't make any sense.Read More
End of the road for WC traffic chief Kenny Africa, after 46 years in service
Provincial traffic chief Kenny Africa sits in his office for the last time today as he heads into retirement.Read More
Meet the winners of Nedbank Business Ignite, entrepreneurs Siyabonga and Hannah
Business growth expert Matsi Modise says choosing the winners was not easy as all the top 20 finalists were exceptional.Read More
Western Cape will have less than 10 deaths a day by end of September - Panda
'It means the pandemic will be over for us before the rest of the provinces,' says Panda's Piet Streicher.Read More
Cape Town's killer cats prey on 27 million local animals every year, study finds
The average Cape Town house cat kills about 90 animals a year, according to researchers.Read More
Alcohol ban won't be lifted without tougher regulatory measures, says SAMRC prof
The SAMRC's Professor Charles Parry says it's highly unlikely that the government will lift the booze ban without a plan to combat alcohol abuse in SA.Read More
Emergency mass morgue up and running in Cape Town
The morgue was planned in case Covid-19 deaths placed too great a strain on the existing funeral parlours and undertakers.Read More
No business with government if family involved in government - Andile Ramaphosa
'I haven't drawn a single rand out of this thing for my personal benefit from my NPO SDI Force,' says the president's son.Read More