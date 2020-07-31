MPs grill Minister Cele over 'alarming' rise in murder and sexual offences in SA





Police Minister Bheki Cele presented the latest crime stats to Parliament's portfolio committee on police on Friday.

The statistics reflect crimes that occurred from 1 April 2019 to the end of March 2020. They do not include the lockdown period.

According to statistics, more South Africans have been killed and raped in the past year.

The murder rate has increased by 1.4% year-on-year. A total of 21,325 murders cases were reported in the 2019/2020 financial year, up by 303 cases.

A total of 53,293 sexual offences were reported in the 2019/2020 financial year. That's 873 counts more than the previous year, leading to a 1.7% increase.

The portfolio committee chair, Tina Joemat-Pettersson, questioned the police about what their long-term strategy is in addressing violent crime, specifically murder.

Opposition MPs also highlighted their concerns with the spate of farm attacks and sexual offences in the country, reports, EWN's Parliamentary correspondent Babalo Ndenze.

Members of Parliament are quite concerned about this trend of violent crime. Babalo Ndenze, EWN reporter

The committee chairperson wants the police to address this. Babalo Ndenze, EWN reporter

Minister Cele also announced that the figures would now be released quarterly instead of annually, Ndenze explains.

It follows a decision in 2016 taken by the Cabinet that crime statistics must be released quarterly... The minister says we might see another presentation of crime stats... he'll be updating Parliament before the end of the year. Babalo Ndenze, EWN reporter

