SIU nabs suppliers and WC municipal officials in irregular PPE procurement saga





Special Investigating Unit communications head, Kaizer Kganyago talks to Lester Kiewit about the breakthrough it announced on Thursday in a case of irregular procurement of personal protective equipment (PPE) in the Matzikama Local Municipality in the Western Cape.

We did a search and seizure yesterday at the municipality. But we also went to the offices of the suppliers who are supplying the Matzikama Municipality. Kaizer Kganyago, Communications and stakeholder head - SIU

He says they were made aware that the alleged guilty parties were attempting to wipe evidence of computers.

We were tipped off that there was a process of trying to do away with evidence after they heard that we had received the allegations. Kaizer Kganyago, Communications and stakeholder head - SIU

He says it involves two suppliers and certain people within the municipality.

Western Cape SIU obtained search and seizure warrants on Thursday before swooping in.

Will this lead to prosecutions?

Kganyago says most definitely.

We are working together with all the law enforcement agencies - a hub that is managing all of these cases. Kaizer Kganyago, Communications and stakeholder head - SIU

