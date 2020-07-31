Scientific proof that Cape Town had Covid-19 episodes from tourists in February





The Western Cape Health Department announced this week that the province is over the peak of Covid-19 infections and deaths.

RELATED: Western Cape will have less than 10 deaths a day by end of September - Panda

Lester Kiewit speaks to HOD Dr Keith Cloete on ways to mitigate the Western Cape's risk of a second Covid-19 infection wave.

92, 845 Covid-19 cases have so far been confirmed in the province with about 10,900 active cases.

1.500 people are currently in hospital in the province wit 280 in ICU.

3017 have died in the province.

How does the Western Cape prevent a second spike?

That is probably the most important question that we have. Dr Keith Cloete, HOD - Western Cape Health

He says while the province has announced the positive results of decreased cases and deaths, this is the time to be extra vigilant.

This is the time that all of collectively need to make sure that we do not get a resurgence in cases. Dr Keith Cloete, HOD - Western Cape Health

It is crucial for everyone to wear masks, social distance and sanitise, he reiterates.

At the time we made pronouncements that we believed we had earlier cases than the rest of the country because we believe that the transmission was done during the tourism season - and that was in February and March. Dr Keith Cloete, HOD - Western Cape Health

Scientists have subsequently analysed DNA in cases.

We now have scientific proof that we had episodes in February and March from tourists in Cape Town and that's the reason it was earlier. Dr Keith Cloete, HOD - Western Cape Health

Cloete believes the province made the right decisions with regard to contact tracing and testing at the time.

We prepared for a worse scenario than actually has transpired. Dr Keith Cloete, HOD - Western Cape Health

Listen to the interview below: