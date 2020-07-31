Massive decline in rhino poaching during hard lockdown
About 166 animals rhinos were killed for their horns across the country since the beginning of the year, the Department of Environment, Forestry and Fisheries announced on Friday.
During the first six months of 2019, a total of 316 animals were poached.
Minister Barbara Creecy believes that the government's various anti-rhino poaching interventions are now paying off.
However, environmental activist Bonné de Bod says the decline is clearly due to the Covid-19 lockdown which limited the movement of people.
De Bod, a documentary filmmaker who produced the award-winning wildlife documentary 'Stroop', says there was a dramatic drop in poaching from April, shortly after the hard lockdown was implemented.
She says that the strict regulations in the initial stages of the lockdown made it impossible for poachers and syndicates to operate.
The first three months [of 2020] have had 72% of all the rhino killings this year.Bonné de Bod, conservationist and documentary filmmaker
This is of course due to the lockdown, it's plain to see in the monthly breakdown [of figues].Bonné de Bod, conservationist and documentary filmmaker
De Bod warns that the rhino poaching figures may increase in the coming months as the government relaxes lockdown regulations.
I do suspect that we will see a dramatic increase in poaching with the lockdown being eased.Bonné de Bod, conservationist and documentary filmmaker
Minister Creecy said this morning that no rhinos were killed in the intensive protection zone in Kruger for the first time in almost 10 years.Bonné de Bod, conservationist and documentary filmmaker
RELATED: Rhino poaching on the decline, but that's not the full picture - conservationist
She's also concerned that the reduction in rhino poaching could suggest that the country's rhino populations are also decreasing.
Without an updated rhino census, the filmmaker says it's difficult to tell how much poachers have impacted rhino populations.
A rhino census is an official count or survey of the live rhinos left in the Kruger National Park and other areas.
I'm always worried that our rhino poaching reductions are actually indicating a reduction in living numbers, quite simply because there are fewer rhinos left to poach.Bonné de Bod, conservationist and documentary filmmaker
Our recent declines haven't always been a good indication because it sort of gives a false impression that we are winning the war.Bonné de Bod, conservationist and documentary filmmaker
Poaching gang incursions have been increasing every year, our Kruger census results have not been released for a number of years and that is very worrying because when those census results are released, we will see how dramatically poaching has affected our rhino population in Kruger.Bonné de Bod, conservationist and documentary filmmaker
Read the full statement from the Department of Environment, Forestry and Fisheries here.
Listen to the update on Lunch with Pippa Hudson:
More from Local
Scientific proof that Cape Town had Covid-19 episodes from tourists in February
Western Cape Health Department's Dr Keith Cloete says the plateau reached is the time to be extra vigilant about safety measures.Read More
MPs grill Minister Cele over 'alarming' rise in murder and sexual offences in SA
Crime statistics released by the Police Ministry show that murder and sexual offences are still on the rise in South Africa.Read More
Wesgro CEO criticises ban on 'home-sharing' options for local leisure travel
The CEO of Wesgro, the Western Cape tourism, trade and investment promotion agency, says prohibiting 'home-sharing' accommodation doesn't make any sense.Read More
End of the road for WC traffic chief Kenny Africa, after 46 years in service
Provincial traffic chief Kenny Africa sits in his office for the last time today as he heads into retirement.Read More
Meet the winners of Nedbank Business Ignite, entrepreneurs Siyabonga and Hannah
Business growth expert Matsi Modise says choosing the winners was not easy as all the top 20 finalists were exceptional.Read More
Western Cape will have less than 10 deaths a day by end of September - Panda
'It means the pandemic will be over for us before the rest of the provinces,' says Panda's Piet Streicher.Read More
Cape Town's killer cats prey on 27 million local animals every year, study finds
The average Cape Town house cat kills about 90 animals a year, according to researchers.Read More
Alcohol ban won't be lifted without tougher regulatory measures, says SAMRC prof
The SAMRC's Professor Charles Parry says it's highly unlikely that the government will lift the booze ban without a plan to combat alcohol abuse in SA.Read More
Emergency mass morgue up and running in Cape Town
The morgue was planned in case Covid-19 deaths placed too great a strain on the existing funeral parlours and undertakers.Read More
No business with government if family involved in government - Andile Ramaphosa
'I haven't drawn a single rand out of this thing for my personal benefit from my NPO SDI Force,' says the president's son.Read More