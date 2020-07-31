[WATCH] 'You can't fix South Africa unless you fix the country's municipalities'
You're not going to fix South Africa unless you fix South Africa's municipalities.John Maytham, veteran CapeTalk presenter
Municipalities are that organ of government which is closest to the people and if municipalities the citizens of that municipality then there can be no good provincial or national figure.John Maytham, veteran CapeTalk presenter
The Auditor-General of South Africa released a report exposing the shocking state of financial management in local government earlier this month.
The report shows billions of rands of wasteful expenditure by the same municipalities that are crippled by debt and unable to pay for water and electricity.
Noah Schermbrucker, from the NGO Peoples Environmental Planning, says it's time that local government is made "the pinnacle of civil service in South Africa."
He says the country's most capable officials need to be positioned in municipal governments in order to change the dire state of service delivery.
Schermbrucker chats to John Maytham about what can be done.
The most obvious reasons for municipal failures to improve the lives of people living in informal settlements and the poorest of the poor are all of the things we hear on the news all too often.Noah Schermbrucker, Programme Coordinator - Peoples Environmental Planning
It's corruption, political infighting, poor administration and mismanagement, unqualified and incapable officials in key positions.Noah Schermbrucker, Programme Coordinator - Peoples Environmental Planning
The Auditor-General says clean hands that can be relied upon to look after the public’s finances in local government are few and far between. This isn't anything new.Noah Schermbrucker, Programme Coordinator - Peoples Environmental Planning
Listen to John Maytham interview on SA's dysfunctional municipalities:
