John Maytham's Weekly Book Review: 31 July 2020

Latest Local
[WATCH] 'You can't fix South Africa unless you fix the country's municipalities' Afternoon Drive host John Maytham says South Africa can't move forward until the country's dysfunctional municipalities are fixed. 31 July 2020 6:13 PM
Camera traps capture 19 native species still living across Cape nature reserves A new conservation study used camera traps to record a total of 19 native species across 12 City of Cape Town nature reserves. 31 July 2020 5:13 PM
Massive decline in rhino poaching during hard lockdown Rhino poaching has decreased by almost 53% in the first six months of 2020 as a result of the nationwide lockdown in South Africa. 31 July 2020 3:51 PM
View all Local
Western Cape will have less than 10 deaths a day by end of September - Panda 'It means the pandemic will be over for us before the rest of the provinces,' says Panda's Piet Streicher. 31 July 2020 8:44 AM
'My single most important aim is for load shedding to disappear from face of SA' The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Eskom interim chair and Health Ombud, Prof. Malegapuru Makgoba. 30 July 2020 6:20 PM
It's official! You can now travel for leisure within your province Intra-provincial travel is now allowed and the lockdown curfew has been pushed out from 9 pm to 10 pm to accommodate restaurants. 30 July 2020 5:50 PM
View all Politics
Meet the winners of Nedbank Business Ignite, entrepreneurs Siyabonga and Hannah Business growth expert Matsi Modise says choosing the winners was not easy as all the top 20 finalists were exceptional. 31 July 2020 11:32 AM
Kodak shares soar as it pivots to manufacturing ingredients for Covid-19 drugs Kodak's repositioned itself so well, its share price jumped by more than 30% after already surging over 1000% in two days. 30 July 2020 8:52 PM
What does the contentious Regulation 28 mean for your retirement funds? On The Money Show, finance expert Warren Ingram explains why he believes the pros of the regulation outweigh the cons. 30 July 2020 8:23 PM
View all Business
John Maytham's Weekly Book Review: 31 July 2020 Beloved Afternoon Drive host John Maytham shares his top books of the week. 31 July 2020 5:52 PM
Wesgro CEO criticises ban on 'home-sharing' options for local leisure travel The CEO of Wesgro, the Western Cape tourism, trade and investment promotion agency, says prohibiting 'home-sharing' accommodation... 31 July 2020 12:41 PM
[WATCH] Nike ad hits the mark with Covid-19 message and some astonishing editing During these trying times of the Covid-19 pandemic and effects of lockdowns worldwide, Nike provides a spark of strength and hope. 31 July 2020 12:26 PM
View all Lifestyle
Kaunda Ntunja remembered as groundbreaking rugby commentator Beloved South African rugby commentator Kaunda Ntunja was a pioneer who brought the nation together with his unique voice, says Jo... 20 July 2020 6:55 PM
New Zealand Rugby dumps South Africa after 25 years: 'It’s fantastic news' The era of Super Rugby has come to an end. A blessing in disguise? Lester Kiewit interviews IOL sports editor John Goliath. 17 July 2020 1:56 PM
Jeremy Fredericks: Nothing will change if we don't confront racism in cricket Is it too much to ask for cricket players to have equal opportunities in 2020? Cricket commentator Jeremy Fredericks speaks his mi... 15 July 2020 6:38 PM
View all Sport
[WATCH] Kieno appears on 'Arendsvlei' and chats to his TV co-star Cantona James CapeTalk host Kieno Kammies appeared on Afrikaans telenovela 'Arendsvlei' on Tuesday night and describes it as a captivating serie... 22 July 2020 12:16 PM
Inmates are people before they're prisoners - Netflix doccie host Raphael Rowe Investigative journo Raphael Rowe opens up about filming the fourth season of Netflix series 'Inside The World’s Toughest Prisons'... 19 July 2020 2:16 PM
Tributes pour in for veteran actress Elize Cawood: 'She was a national treasure' Renowned South African actress Elize Cawood died on Saturday morning after battling with lung cancer. 18 July 2020 3:25 PM
View all Entertainment
When can we expect air travel to get back to normal? Pippa Hudson chats to Kim Taylor at Flight Centre to find out when commercial air travel is likely to get back to normal... 28 July 2020 4:15 PM
Here's what you need to know about the R70 billion IMF loan to SA Economist Sifiso Skenjana says IMF rapid credit facility is for low and middle-income countries that are facing an economic shock. 28 July 2020 8:25 AM
What’s trashy if you're poor, but classy if you're rich? Twitter had the answers Hipster or hillbilly? Journalist of long-running New Zealand Herald column Sideswipe, Ana Saways posed this question on Twitter. 23 July 2020 10:50 AM
View all World
Covid-19 makes it clear – African agriculture is vital, now more than ever The economy is shedding jobs – but not in agriculture, says Roux Wildenboer, Head of Agriculture at Absa. 14 July 2020 2:23 PM
South Africa is an emerging epicentre of hunger – Oxfam More people are likely to die from Covid-19-related hunger than the disease itself, warns Oxfam in its “Hunger Virus” report. 10 July 2020 3:39 PM
World Bank declares Mauritius to be a high-income country It’s official – Mauritius is a rich country. It joins Seychelles as the only other African country on the list. 7 July 2020 8:36 PM
View all Africa
Making sense of Old Mutual's suspension from Zimbabwe Stock Exchange The Zim govt has scapegoated Old Mutual because its currency has "fallen through the floor", says Africa At Work's Dianna Games. 28 July 2020 8:43 PM
Racing cars and toothpaste? Linking them looks like desperation, says ad fundi Andy Rice tells The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield why the Aquafresh Ultimate advert deserves a zero rating. 28 July 2020 8:14 PM
Who's the winner as MAQ takes on Sunlight Liquid in dishwashing foam-off? Can 'cheeky upstarts' successfully take on market leaders? Branding expert Andy Rice comments on the elements required. 28 July 2020 7:31 PM
View all Opinion
Beloved Afternoon Drive host John Maytham shares his top books of the week.
  • The Other Wife by Michael Robotham
  • A Good Neighborhood by Therese Anne Fowler
  • The Address Book by Deirdre Mask

Listen to John's full review below:


More from John Maytham's Book Reviews

johns-book-picks-canvapng

John Maytham's Weekly Book Review: 24 July 2020

24 July 2020 5:34 PM

Beloved Afternoon Drive host John Maytham shares his top books of the week.

Read More arrow_forward

Person reading book or novel - lifestyle literature and stories 123rf

John Maytham's Weekly Book Review: 17 July 2020

17 July 2020 5:19 PM

CapeTalk host John Maytham shares his top book picks for the week.

Read More arrow_forward

pages-writing-author-book-literature-reading-novel-123rf

John Maytham's Weekly Book Review: 26 June 2020

26 June 2020 5:52 PM

Beloved Afternoon Drive host John Maytham shares his favourite books of the week.

Read More arrow_forward

Missing Image Placeholder

John Maytham's Weekly Book Review: 19 June 2020

19 June 2020 6:36 PM

Bibliophile and beloved Afternoon Drive presenter John Maytham reviews his latest book picks.

Read More arrow_forward

Senior couple reading books literature 123rflifestyle 123rf

John Maytham's Weekly Book Review: 12 June 2020

12 June 2020 5:45 PM

CapeTalk host John Maytham shares his top book picks for the week.

Read More arrow_forward

Person reading book or novel - lifestyle literature and stories 123rf

John Maytham's Weekly Book Review: 05 June 2020

5 June 2020 6:40 PM

Bibliophile and beloved Afternoon Drive presenter John Maytham reviews his latest book picks.

Read More arrow_forward

Woman drinking tea and reading book on couch

John Maytham's Weekly Book Review: 15 May 2020

15 May 2020 5:24 PM

CapeTalk host John Maytham shares his top book picks for the week.

Read More arrow_forward

Young woman reading relaxing on hammock holidays 123rflifestyle 123rf

John Maytham's Weekly Book Review: 08 May 2020

8 May 2020 4:56 PM

Bibliophile and beloved Afternoon Drive presenter John Maytham reviews his latest book picks.

Read More arrow_forward

book-reading-writing-author-book-literature-reading-novel-123rf

John Maytham's Weekly Book Review: 01 May 2020

1 May 2020 5:54 PM

CapeTalk host John Maytham shares his top book picks for the week.

Read More arrow_forward

Missing Image Placeholder

John Maytham's Weekly Book Review: 24 April 2020

24 April 2020 5:24 PM

Bibliophile and beloved Afternoon Drive presenter John Maytham reviews his latest book picks.

Read More arrow_forward

