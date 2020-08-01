Groote Schuur Hospital joins global study comparing notes on Covid-19 ICU care
The study is hosted by the Covid-19 Critical Care Consortium, a body that includes experts working at around 400 hospitals and research institutions in 52 countries.
It's aimed at finding the most effective treatments for severely ill Covid-19 patients in need of intensive care.
Doctors, nurses, and healthcare workers are collecting and sharing their data on the various treatments they use and their clinical outcomes.
Groote Schuur Hospital's Dr. David Thomson says the objective is to equip clinicians around the world with the best up-to-date information to save lives and improve patient outcomes.
Dr Thomson, who's the local principal investigator in the study, says the data will be analysed and shared with clinicians online.
It's a big registry that collects data... There is so much going on in ICU and there are so many data points.Dr David Thomson, Critical Care Surgeon - Groote Schuur Hospital
The hospitals put in an awful lot of work looking after these critically ill patients... It's a completely new disease... to be able to record that [data] allows you to make studies around the information you collect in terms of what is best practice when people get that sick.Dr David Thomson, Critical Care Surgeon - Groote Schuur Hospital
He says the consortium is currently developing ways to streamline the data-capturing and collection through partnerships with tech companies such as Amazon and IBM.
Thompson says it's significant that South Africa is contributing to this study in order to help make the findings relevant to diverse contexts across the globe.
It's very good for us to be contributing data because we want these studies to be relevant to our context and how we deliver healthcare.Dr David Thomson, Critical Care Surgeon - Groote Schuur Hospital
Populations are different around the world, so it's really important that studies are truly global in this nature and that we don't jump to conclusions based on studies from other contexts.Dr David Thomson, Critical Care Surgeon - Groote Schuur Hospital
Listen to the discussion on Weekend Breakfast with Sara-Jayne King:
