Does it sound too good to be true? 7 signs that it's a dodgy get-rich-quick scam
The Direct Selling Association of South Africa (DSA) has encouraged consumers to be cautious of get-rich-quick schemes that are on the rise across the country.
It's important for consumers to always do their homework before making any financial decisions, the Financial Sector Conduct Authority (FSCA) advises.
The FSCA's head of consumer education, Lyndwill Clarke, says Ponzi and pyramid schemes can have devastating consequences on families.
A Ponzi scheme involves giving money to a portfolio manager. When investors want their money back, they are paid out with the incoming funds contributed by other investors.
A pyramid scheme involves a chain of recruitment, where initial investors, in turn, recruit other investors for financial gain.
Clarke urges consumers to do their research, verify the legitimacy of any financial company, and ask questions about their offering and their remuneration structure.
"If you want to sell any financial product, you need to be authorised by the Financial Sector Conduct Authority (FSCA)", an expert warns.
Below are some red flags:
- If the company is not registered with the Financial Sector Conduct Authority
- If there is no underlying product or service being offered
- If there is a lack of paperwork or legitimate documentation required
- If the company has no oversight mechanism for accountability
- If the company offers a suspiciously high return on your initial investment
- If the projections aren't consistent with the current market conditions/economic climate
- If the compensation plan involves payment for recruiting others
If it sounds too good to be true, it is most probably too good to be true.Lyndwill Clarke, Head of Consumer Education - Financial Sector Conduct Authority (FSCA)
If somebody offers you a 50% increase in your money, you should be immediately weary of that.Lyndwill Clarke, Head of Consumer Education - Financial Sector Conduct Authority (FSCA)
If you want to sell any financial product, you need to be authorised by the Financial Sector Conduct Authority (FSCA). Anything outside of that is not a legal product.Lyndwill Clarke, Head of Consumer Education - Financial Sector Conduct Authority (FSCA)
In the current economic climate, people are quite desperate for money... sometimes it's also a matter of a lack of education or proper research.Lyndwill Clarke, Head of Consumer Education - Financial Sector Conduct Authority (FSCA)
Listen for more advice and information:
More from Business
Meet the winners of Nedbank Business Ignite, entrepreneurs Siyabonga and Hannah
Business growth expert Matsi Modise says choosing the winners was not easy as all the top 20 finalists were exceptional.Read More
Kodak shares soar as it pivots to manufacturing ingredients for Covid-19 drugs
Kodak's repositioned itself so well, its share price jumped by more than 30% after already surging over 1000% in two days.Read More
What does the contentious Regulation 28 mean for your retirement funds?
On The Money Show, finance expert Warren Ingram explains why he believes the pros of the regulation outweigh the cons.Read More
Tourism industry welcomes easing of regulations, 'but we need to do more soon'
TBCSA CEO Tshifhiwa Tshivengwa responds to new measures that allow intra-provincial leisure travel and accommodation bookings.Read More
'My single most important aim is for load shedding to disappear from face of SA'
The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Eskom interim chair and Health Ombud, Prof. Malegapuru Makgoba.Read More
Household budget shortfall roughly R6,800 per month during pandemic - TransUnion
Consumer credit reporting agency TransUnion has conducted research that shows the Covid-19 pandemic’s effect on consumer finances.Read More
No business with government if family involved in government - Andile Ramaphosa
'I haven't drawn a single rand out of this thing for my personal benefit from my NPO SDI Force,' says the president's son.Read More
More insurers ready to 'settle' business interruption claims
Guardrisk's announced it will settle 700 small business claims, other insurance companies are following suit says Wendy Knowler.Read More
Huge food market development at V&A 'will give smaller businesses a chance'
The exciting new project at the V&A Waterfront is going ahead in anticipation of tourism opening up, says CEO David Green.Read More
How social media became a dumpster fire and what to do about it
While it may feel things are getting worse they are starting to get betterRead More
More from Lifestyle
John Maytham's Weekly Book Review: 31 July 2020
Beloved Afternoon Drive host John Maytham shares his top books of the week.Read More
Wesgro CEO criticises ban on 'home-sharing' options for local leisure travel
The CEO of Wesgro, the Western Cape tourism, trade and investment promotion agency, says prohibiting 'home-sharing' accommodation doesn't make any sense.Read More
[WATCH] Nike ad hits the mark with Covid-19 message and some astonishing editing
During these trying times of the Covid-19 pandemic and effects of lockdowns worldwide, Nike provides a spark of strength and hope.Read More
What does the contentious Regulation 28 mean for your retirement funds?
On The Money Show, finance expert Warren Ingram explains why he believes the pros of the regulation outweigh the cons.Read More
Tourism industry welcomes easing of regulations, 'but we need to do more soon'
TBCSA CEO Tshifhiwa Tshivengwa responds to new measures that allow intra-provincial leisure travel and accommodation bookings.Read More
Event organisers plotting possible scenarios for Cape Town Cycle Tour 2021
"We're playing out three or four different scenarios of the kind event that we may be able to put on next year", says race director David Bellairs.Read More
Cape Town's killer cats prey on 27 million local animals every year, study finds
The average Cape Town house cat kills about 90 animals a year, according to researchers.Read More
It's official! You can now travel for leisure within your province
Intra-provincial travel is now allowed and the lockdown curfew has been pushed out from 9 pm to 10 pm to accommodate restaurants.Read More
Household budget shortfall roughly R6,800 per month during pandemic - TransUnion
Consumer credit reporting agency TransUnion has conducted research that shows the Covid-19 pandemic’s effect on consumer finances.Read More
Alcohol ban won't be lifted without tougher regulatory measures, says SAMRC prof
The SAMRC's Professor Charles Parry says it's highly unlikely that the government will lift the booze ban without a plan to combat alcohol abuse in SA.Read More