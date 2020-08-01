Does it sound too good to be true? 7 signs that it's a dodgy get-rich-quick scam

Streaming issues? Report here
Just the Hits generic CapeTalk Just the Hits generic CapeTalk
Just the Hits
15:00 - 20:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: Just the Hits... with Soul
See full line-up
Just the Hits
15:00 - 20:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
ANC to investigate Boy Mamabolo's conduct after threats against journalist The ANC has reacted after its Member of Parliament Boy Mamabolo threatened to shoot a Sunday World journalist. 1 August 2020 2:27 PM
Researchers identify 10 ways that SA govt can show up for its healthcare workers A group of medical researchers at the University of KwaZulu-Natal (UKZN) has urged the government to step-up care for its healthca... 1 August 2020 12:56 PM
Groote Schuur Hospital joins global study comparing notes on Covid-19 ICU care Groote Schuur Hospital and the University of Cape Town (UCT) are part of a global study aimed at identifying the best therapies fo... 1 August 2020 10:09 AM
View all Local
Western Cape will have less than 10 deaths a day by end of September - Panda 'It means the pandemic will be over for us before the rest of the provinces,' says Panda's Piet Streicher. 31 July 2020 8:44 AM
'My single most important aim is for load shedding to disappear from face of SA' The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Eskom interim chair and Health Ombud, Prof. Malegapuru Makgoba. 30 July 2020 6:20 PM
It's official! You can now travel for leisure within your province Intra-provincial travel is now allowed and the lockdown curfew has been pushed out from 9 pm to 10 pm to accommodate restaurants. 30 July 2020 5:50 PM
View all Politics
Does it sound too good to be true? 7 signs that it's a dodgy get-rich-quick scam Consumers have been warned to look out for a rise in Ponzi and pyramid schemes as South Africa faces worsening economic conditions... 1 August 2020 11:38 AM
Meet the winners of Nedbank Business Ignite, entrepreneurs Siyabonga and Hannah Business growth expert Matsi Modise says choosing the winners was not easy as all the top 20 finalists were exceptional. 31 July 2020 11:32 AM
Kodak shares soar as it pivots to manufacturing ingredients for Covid-19 drugs Kodak's repositioned itself so well, its share price jumped by more than 30% after already surging over 1000% in two days. 30 July 2020 8:52 PM
View all Business
John Maytham's Weekly Book Review: 31 July 2020 Beloved Afternoon Drive host John Maytham shares his top books of the week. 31 July 2020 5:52 PM
Wesgro CEO criticises ban on 'home-sharing' options for local leisure travel The CEO of Wesgro, the Western Cape tourism, trade and investment promotion agency, says prohibiting 'home-sharing' accommodation... 31 July 2020 12:41 PM
[WATCH] Nike ad hits the mark with Covid-19 message and some astonishing editing During these trying times of the Covid-19 pandemic and effects of lockdowns worldwide, Nike provides a spark of strength and hope. 31 July 2020 12:26 PM
View all Lifestyle
Kaunda Ntunja remembered as groundbreaking rugby commentator Beloved South African rugby commentator Kaunda Ntunja was a pioneer who brought the nation together with his unique voice, says Jo... 20 July 2020 6:55 PM
New Zealand Rugby dumps South Africa after 25 years: 'It’s fantastic news' The era of Super Rugby has come to an end. A blessing in disguise? Lester Kiewit interviews IOL sports editor John Goliath. 17 July 2020 1:56 PM
Jeremy Fredericks: Nothing will change if we don't confront racism in cricket Is it too much to ask for cricket players to have equal opportunities in 2020? Cricket commentator Jeremy Fredericks speaks his mi... 15 July 2020 6:38 PM
View all Sport
[WATCH] Kieno appears on 'Arendsvlei' and chats to his TV co-star Cantona James CapeTalk host Kieno Kammies appeared on Afrikaans telenovela 'Arendsvlei' on Tuesday night and describes it as a captivating serie... 22 July 2020 12:16 PM
Inmates are people before they're prisoners - Netflix doccie host Raphael Rowe Investigative journo Raphael Rowe opens up about filming the fourth season of Netflix series 'Inside The World’s Toughest Prisons'... 19 July 2020 2:16 PM
Tributes pour in for veteran actress Elize Cawood: 'She was a national treasure' Renowned South African actress Elize Cawood died on Saturday morning after battling with lung cancer. 18 July 2020 3:25 PM
View all Entertainment
[WATCH] Nike ad hits the mark with Covid-19 message and some astonishing editing During these trying times of the Covid-19 pandemic and effects of lockdowns worldwide, Nike provides a spark of strength and hope. 31 July 2020 12:26 PM
When can we expect air travel to get back to normal? Pippa Hudson chats to Kim Taylor at Flight Centre to find out when commercial air travel is likely to get back to normal... 28 July 2020 4:15 PM
Here's what you need to know about the R70 billion IMF loan to SA Economist Sifiso Skenjana says IMF rapid credit facility is for low and middle-income countries that are facing an economic shock. 28 July 2020 8:25 AM
View all World
Covid-19 makes it clear – African agriculture is vital, now more than ever The economy is shedding jobs – but not in agriculture, says Roux Wildenboer, Head of Agriculture at Absa. 14 July 2020 2:23 PM
South Africa is an emerging epicentre of hunger – Oxfam More people are likely to die from Covid-19-related hunger than the disease itself, warns Oxfam in its “Hunger Virus” report. 10 July 2020 3:39 PM
World Bank declares Mauritius to be a high-income country It’s official – Mauritius is a rich country. It joins Seychelles as the only other African country on the list. 7 July 2020 8:36 PM
View all Africa
Making sense of Old Mutual's suspension from Zimbabwe Stock Exchange The Zim govt has scapegoated Old Mutual because its currency has "fallen through the floor", says Africa At Work's Dianna Games. 28 July 2020 8:43 PM
Racing cars and toothpaste? Linking them looks like desperation, says ad fundi Andy Rice tells The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield why the Aquafresh Ultimate advert deserves a zero rating. 28 July 2020 8:14 PM
Who's the winner as MAQ takes on Sunlight Liquid in dishwashing foam-off? Can 'cheeky upstarts' successfully take on market leaders? Branding expert Andy Rice comments on the elements required. 28 July 2020 7:31 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Business
fiber_manual_record
Lifestyle

Does it sound too good to be true? 7 signs that it's a dodgy get-rich-quick scam

1 August 2020 11:38 AM
by Qama Qukula
Tags:
Investment
Money
Ponzi scheme
Pyramid scheme
Financial Sector Conduct Authority
Direct selling Association of South Afica
get-rich-quick

Consumers have been warned to look out for a rise in Ponzi and pyramid schemes as South Africa faces worsening economic conditions.

The Direct Selling Association of South Africa (DSA) has encouraged consumers to be cautious of get-rich-quick schemes that are on the rise across the country.

It's important for consumers to always do their homework before making any financial decisions, the Financial Sector Conduct Authority (FSCA) advises.

The FSCA's head of consumer education, Lyndwill Clarke, says Ponzi and pyramid schemes can have devastating consequences on families.

A Ponzi scheme involves giving money to a portfolio manager. When investors want their money back, they are paid out with the incoming funds contributed by other investors.

A pyramid scheme involves a chain of recruitment, where initial investors, in turn, recruit other investors for financial gain.

Clarke urges consumers to do their research, verify the legitimacy of any financial company, and ask questions about their offering and their remuneration structure.

"If you want to sell any financial product, you need to be authorised by the Financial Sector Conduct Authority (FSCA)", an expert warns.

Below are some red flags:

  • If the company is not registered with the Financial Sector Conduct Authority
  • If there is no underlying product or service being offered
  • If there is a lack of paperwork or legitimate documentation required
  • If the company has no oversight mechanism for accountability
  • If the company offers a suspiciously high return on your initial investment
  • If the projections aren't consistent with the current market conditions/economic climate
  • If the compensation plan involves payment for recruiting others

If it sounds too good to be true, it is most probably too good to be true.

Lyndwill Clarke, Head of Consumer Education - Financial Sector Conduct Authority (FSCA)

If somebody offers you a 50% increase in your money, you should be immediately weary of that.

Lyndwill Clarke, Head of Consumer Education - Financial Sector Conduct Authority (FSCA)

If you want to sell any financial product, you need to be authorised by the Financial Sector Conduct Authority (FSCA). Anything outside of that is not a legal product.

Lyndwill Clarke, Head of Consumer Education - Financial Sector Conduct Authority (FSCA)

In the current economic climate, people are quite desperate for money... sometimes it's also a matter of a lack of education or proper research.

Lyndwill Clarke, Head of Consumer Education - Financial Sector Conduct Authority (FSCA)

Listen for more advice and information:


1 August 2020 11:38 AM
by Qama Qukula
Tags:
Investment
Money
Ponzi scheme
Pyramid scheme
Financial Sector Conduct Authority
Direct selling Association of South Afica
get-rich-quick

More from Business

skywalkpng

Meet the winners of Nedbank Business Ignite, entrepreneurs Siyabonga and Hannah

31 July 2020 11:32 AM

Business growth expert Matsi Modise says choosing the winners was not easy as all the top 20 finalists were exceptional.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

kodak-filmjpg

Kodak shares soar as it pivots to manufacturing ingredients for Covid-19 drugs

30 July 2020 8:52 PM

Kodak's repositioned itself so well, its share price jumped by more than 30% after already surging over 1000% in two days.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Retirement planning personal finance 123rfpersonalfinance 123rflifestyle 123rf

What does the contentious Regulation 28 mean for your retirement funds?

30 July 2020 8:23 PM

On The Money Show, finance expert Warren Ingram explains why he believes the pros of the regulation outweigh the cons.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

man-suitcase-travel-tourism-hotel-bed-room-accommodation-stay-getaway-123rf

Tourism industry welcomes easing of regulations, 'but we need to do more soon'

30 July 2020 7:38 PM

TBCSA CEO Tshifhiwa Tshivengwa responds to new measures that allow intra-provincial leisure travel and accommodation bookings.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

200115-malegapuru-makgoba-ejpg

'My single most important aim is for load shedding to disappear from face of SA'

30 July 2020 6:20 PM

The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Eskom interim chair and Health Ombud, Prof. Malegapuru Makgoba.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

money

Household budget shortfall roughly R6,800 per month during pandemic - TransUnion

30 July 2020 3:28 PM

Consumer credit reporting agency TransUnion has conducted research that shows the Covid-19 pandemic’s effect on consumer finances.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Andile Ramaphosa

No business with government if family involved in government - Andile Ramaphosa

30 July 2020 1:27 PM

'I haven't drawn a single rand out of this thing for my personal benefit from my NPO SDI Force,' says the president's son.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Covid-19 insurance 123rf 123rfbusiness 123rflifestyle 123rfpersonalfinance

More insurers ready to 'settle' business interruption claims

29 July 2020 8:43 PM

Guardrisk's announced it will settle 700 small business claims, other insurance companies are following suit says Wendy Knowler.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Cape Town V&A Waterfront

Huge food market development at V&A 'will give smaller businesses a chance'

29 July 2020 7:40 PM

The exciting new project at the V&A Waterfront is going ahead in anticipation of tourism opening up, says CEO David Green.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Dumpster Fire Bill Ward Flickr

How social media became a dumpster fire and what to do about it

29 July 2020 7:15 PM

While it may feel things are getting worse they are starting to get better

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

More from Lifestyle

man-reading-book-grey-hair-outside-garden-123rf

John Maytham's Weekly Book Review: 31 July 2020

31 July 2020 5:52 PM

Beloved Afternoon Drive host John Maytham shares his top books of the week.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

airbnb-logo-woman-searching-accommodation-options-travel-home-sharing-123rf

Wesgro CEO criticises ban on 'home-sharing' options for local leisure travel

31 July 2020 12:41 PM

The CEO of Wesgro, the Western Cape tourism, trade and investment promotion agency, says prohibiting 'home-sharing' accommodation doesn't make any sense.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

nike-ad-1png

[WATCH] Nike ad hits the mark with Covid-19 message and some astonishing editing

31 July 2020 12:26 PM

During these trying times of the Covid-19 pandemic and effects of lockdowns worldwide, Nike provides a spark of strength and hope.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Retirement planning personal finance 123rfpersonalfinance 123rflifestyle 123rf

What does the contentious Regulation 28 mean for your retirement funds?

30 July 2020 8:23 PM

On The Money Show, finance expert Warren Ingram explains why he believes the pros of the regulation outweigh the cons.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

man-suitcase-travel-tourism-hotel-bed-room-accommodation-stay-getaway-123rf

Tourism industry welcomes easing of regulations, 'but we need to do more soon'

30 July 2020 7:38 PM

TBCSA CEO Tshifhiwa Tshivengwa responds to new measures that allow intra-provincial leisure travel and accommodation bookings.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

cycling-cyclist-bicycle-race-competition-athletes-road-mountain-bike-123rf

Event organisers plotting possible scenarios for Cape Town Cycle Tour 2021

30 July 2020 7:00 PM

"We're playing out three or four different scenarios of the kind event that we may be able to put on next year", says race director David Bellairs.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

cat-eats-bird-domestic-pet-feline-prey-animal-wild-123rf

Cape Town's killer cats prey on 27 million local animals every year, study finds

30 July 2020 6:02 PM

The average Cape Town house cat kills about 90 animals a year, according to researchers.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

young-family-travel-suitcase-parents-trip-getaway-guesthouse-accommodation-123rf

It's official! You can now travel for leisure within your province

30 July 2020 5:50 PM

Intra-provincial travel is now allowed and the lockdown curfew has been pushed out from 9 pm to 10 pm to accommodate restaurants.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

money

Household budget shortfall roughly R6,800 per month during pandemic - TransUnion

30 July 2020 3:28 PM

Consumer credit reporting agency TransUnion has conducted research that shows the Covid-19 pandemic’s effect on consumer finances.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

alcohol-liquor-booze-drinking-glasses-whiskey-clinging-celebrations-123rf

Alcohol ban won't be lifted without tougher regulatory measures, says SAMRC prof

30 July 2020 2:24 PM

The SAMRC's Professor Charles Parry says it's highly unlikely that the government will lift the booze ban without a plan to combat alcohol abuse in SA.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Groote Schuur Hospital joins global study comparing notes on Covid-19 ICU care

Local

ANC to investigate Boy Mamabolo's conduct after threats against journalist

Politics Local

Wesgro CEO criticises ban on 'home-sharing' options for local leisure travel

Local Lifestyle

EWN Highlights

ANC mum on whether it will take action against Deputy FinMin Masondo

1 August 2020 3:43 PM

14 lions that ‘escaped’ from farm recaptured, says NW Tourism Department

1 August 2020 3:15 PM

Tanzania bans Kenya Airways as coronavirus spat escalates

1 August 2020 2:42 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA