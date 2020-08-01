Streaming issues? Report here
Just the Hits generic CapeTalk Just the Hits generic CapeTalk
Just the Hits
15:00 - 20:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: Just the Hits... with Soul
See full line-up
Just the Hits
15:00 - 20:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
ANC to investigate Boy Mamabolo's conduct after threats against journalist The ANC has reacted after its Member of Parliament Boy Mamabolo threatened to shoot a Sunday World journalist. 1 August 2020 2:27 PM
Researchers identify 10 ways that SA govt can show up for its healthcare workers A group of medical researchers at the University of KwaZulu-Natal (UKZN) has urged the government to step-up care for its healthca... 1 August 2020 12:56 PM
Groote Schuur Hospital joins global study comparing notes on Covid-19 ICU care Groote Schuur Hospital and the University of Cape Town (UCT) are part of a global study aimed at identifying the best therapies fo... 1 August 2020 10:09 AM
View all Local
Western Cape will have less than 10 deaths a day by end of September - Panda 'It means the pandemic will be over for us before the rest of the provinces,' says Panda's Piet Streicher. 31 July 2020 8:44 AM
'My single most important aim is for load shedding to disappear from face of SA' The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Eskom interim chair and Health Ombud, Prof. Malegapuru Makgoba. 30 July 2020 6:20 PM
It's official! You can now travel for leisure within your province Intra-provincial travel is now allowed and the lockdown curfew has been pushed out from 9 pm to 10 pm to accommodate restaurants. 30 July 2020 5:50 PM
View all Politics
Does it sound too good to be true? 7 signs that it's a dodgy get-rich-quick scam Consumers have been warned to look out for a rise in Ponzi and pyramid schemes as South Africa faces worsening economic conditions... 1 August 2020 11:38 AM
Meet the winners of Nedbank Business Ignite, entrepreneurs Siyabonga and Hannah Business growth expert Matsi Modise says choosing the winners was not easy as all the top 20 finalists were exceptional. 31 July 2020 11:32 AM
Kodak shares soar as it pivots to manufacturing ingredients for Covid-19 drugs Kodak's repositioned itself so well, its share price jumped by more than 30% after already surging over 1000% in two days. 30 July 2020 8:52 PM
View all Business
John Maytham's Weekly Book Review: 31 July 2020 Beloved Afternoon Drive host John Maytham shares his top books of the week. 31 July 2020 5:52 PM
Wesgro CEO criticises ban on 'home-sharing' options for local leisure travel The CEO of Wesgro, the Western Cape tourism, trade and investment promotion agency, says prohibiting 'home-sharing' accommodation... 31 July 2020 12:41 PM
What does the contentious Regulation 28 mean for your retirement funds? On The Money Show, finance expert Warren Ingram explains why he believes the pros of the regulation outweigh the cons. 30 July 2020 8:23 PM
View all Lifestyle
Kaunda Ntunja remembered as groundbreaking rugby commentator Beloved South African rugby commentator Kaunda Ntunja was a pioneer who brought the nation together with his unique voice, says Jo... 20 July 2020 6:55 PM
New Zealand Rugby dumps South Africa after 25 years: 'It’s fantastic news' The era of Super Rugby has come to an end. A blessing in disguise? Lester Kiewit interviews IOL sports editor John Goliath. 17 July 2020 1:56 PM
Jeremy Fredericks: Nothing will change if we don't confront racism in cricket Is it too much to ask for cricket players to have equal opportunities in 2020? Cricket commentator Jeremy Fredericks speaks his mi... 15 July 2020 6:38 PM
View all Sport
[WATCH] Kieno appears on 'Arendsvlei' and chats to his TV co-star Cantona James CapeTalk host Kieno Kammies appeared on Afrikaans telenovela 'Arendsvlei' on Tuesday night and describes it as a captivating serie... 22 July 2020 12:16 PM
Inmates are people before they're prisoners - Netflix doccie host Raphael Rowe Investigative journo Raphael Rowe opens up about filming the fourth season of Netflix series 'Inside The World’s Toughest Prisons'... 19 July 2020 2:16 PM
Tributes pour in for veteran actress Elize Cawood: 'She was a national treasure' Renowned South African actress Elize Cawood died on Saturday morning after battling with lung cancer. 18 July 2020 3:25 PM
View all Entertainment
[WATCH] Nike ad hits the mark with Covid-19 message and some astonishing editing During these trying times of the Covid-19 pandemic and effects of lockdowns worldwide, Nike provides a spark of strength and hope. 31 July 2020 12:26 PM
When can we expect air travel to get back to normal? Pippa Hudson chats to Kim Taylor at Flight Centre to find out when commercial air travel is likely to get back to normal... 28 July 2020 4:15 PM
Here's what you need to know about the R70 billion IMF loan to SA Economist Sifiso Skenjana says IMF rapid credit facility is for low and middle-income countries that are facing an economic shock. 28 July 2020 8:25 AM
View all World
Covid-19 makes it clear – African agriculture is vital, now more than ever The economy is shedding jobs – but not in agriculture, says Roux Wildenboer, Head of Agriculture at Absa. 14 July 2020 2:23 PM
South Africa is an emerging epicentre of hunger – Oxfam More people are likely to die from Covid-19-related hunger than the disease itself, warns Oxfam in its “Hunger Virus” report. 10 July 2020 3:39 PM
World Bank declares Mauritius to be a high-income country It’s official – Mauritius is a rich country. It joins Seychelles as the only other African country on the list. 7 July 2020 8:36 PM
View all Africa
Making sense of Old Mutual's suspension from Zimbabwe Stock Exchange The Zim govt has scapegoated Old Mutual because its currency has "fallen through the floor", says Africa At Work's Dianna Games. 28 July 2020 8:43 PM
Racing cars and toothpaste? Linking them looks like desperation, says ad fundi Andy Rice tells The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield why the Aquafresh Ultimate advert deserves a zero rating. 28 July 2020 8:14 PM
Who's the winner as MAQ takes on Sunlight Liquid in dishwashing foam-off? Can 'cheeky upstarts' successfully take on market leaders? Branding expert Andy Rice comments on the elements required. 28 July 2020 7:31 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Local

Researchers identify 10 ways that SA govt can show up for its healthcare workers

1 August 2020 12:56 PM
by Qama Qukula
Tags:
Healthcare workers
covid-19 pandemic
frontline workers
Researchers

A group of medical researchers at the University of KwaZulu-Natal (UKZN) has urged the government to step-up care for its healthcare workers.

Four research scientists at UKZN have argued that the government lacks a coherent welfare strategy for healthcare workers.

Frontline healthcare workers who work closely with Covid-19 patients are at an increased risk of falling ill.

They're also facing immense pressure as coronavirus infections overburden South Africa's weak healthcare system.

In an opinion piece published on The Conversation, the research experts have proposed 10 key areas where the government can improve the welfare of healthcare workers amid the pandemic.

The article, titled 10 ways South Africa can step-up care for its healthcare workers, proposes the following points.

  • Prioritise screening and testing for healthcare workers
  • Provide adequate personal protective equipment and train people in how to use it
  • Step up disinfection procedures
  • Step up mental health and support services
  • A recruitment drive to increase healthcare personnel
  • Move to digital platforms
  • Confront the risk and concerns
  • Provide financial motivation and dedicated transport
  • Communicate between facility management and staff
  • Communicate between facility management and staff

RELATED: Nehawu: Negligence, lack of PPE contributing to Covid-19 amongst health workers

Professor Kaymarlin Govender, who co-authored the article, says South Africa's healthcare sector has been historically undervalued and underresourced.

Prof Govender says the Covid-19 pandemic has only exacerbated the situation.

He chats to CapeTalk host Sara-Jayne King about the proposed welfare strategy for healthcare workers.

We need some kind of coherent strategy that addresses all the issues related to healthcare workers.

Prof Kaymarlin  Govender, Research Director - Health Economics and HIV and AIDS Research Division (HEARD) at UKZN

One needs to look at risk-mitigation issues at a hospital-level or clinic-level and psychosocial support for healthcare workers, and other aspects of welfare support.

Prof Kaymarlin  Govender, Research Director - Health Economics and HIV and AIDS Research Division (HEARD) at UKZN

South African has a historical shortage of healthcare workers. We've had a historically undervalued sector... culturally regarded and feminine, underrecognised, underpaid, and invisible.

Prof Kaymarlin  Govender, Research Director - Health Economics and HIV and AIDS Research Division (HEARD) at UKZN

Read the full article on The Conversation.

Listen to the discussion on Weekend Breakfast with Sara-Jayne King:


1 August 2020 12:56 PM
by Qama Qukula
Tags:
Healthcare workers
covid-19 pandemic
frontline workers
Researchers

More from Local

Boy Mamabolo

ANC to investigate Boy Mamabolo's conduct after threats against journalist

1 August 2020 2:27 PM

The ANC has reacted after its Member of Parliament Boy Mamabolo threatened to shoot a Sunday World journalist.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Covid-19-hospital-healthcare-worker-nurse-ICU-ventilator-critical-care-123rf

Groote Schuur Hospital joins global study comparing notes on Covid-19 ICU care

1 August 2020 10:09 AM

Groote Schuur Hospital and the University of Cape Town (UCT) are part of a global study aimed at identifying the best therapies for critically ill Covid-19 patients.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

john-maytham-studio-commentpng

[WATCH] 'You can't fix South Africa unless you fix the country's municipalities'

31 July 2020 6:13 PM

Afternoon Drive host John Maytham says South Africa can't move forward until the country's dysfunctional municipalities are fixed.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

cape-grysbok-nature-reservejpg

Camera traps capture 19 native species still living across Cape nature reserves

31 July 2020 5:13 PM

A new conservation study used camera traps to record a total of 19 native species across 12 City of Cape Town nature reserves.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

southern-white-rhino-rhinoceros-in-Kruger-National-park-poaching-poachers-123rf

Massive decline in rhino poaching during hard lockdown

31 July 2020 3:51 PM

Rhino poaching has decreased by almost 53% in the first six months of 2020 as a result of the nationwide lockdown in South Africa.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Cape Town, South Africa aerial view shot 123rflifestyle 123rfSouthAfrica 123rf

Scientific proof that Cape Town had Covid-19 episodes from tourists in February

31 July 2020 1:36 PM

Western Cape Health Department's Dr Keith Cloete says the plateau reached is the time to be extra vigilant about safety measures.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

200406policegif

MPs grill Minister Cele over 'alarming' rise in murder and sexual offences in SA

31 July 2020 1:24 PM

Crime statistics released by the Police Ministry show that murder and sexual offences are still on the rise in South Africa.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

airbnb-logo-woman-searching-accommodation-options-travel-home-sharing-123rf

Wesgro CEO criticises ban on 'home-sharing' options for local leisure travel

31 July 2020 12:41 PM

The CEO of Wesgro, the Western Cape tourism, trade and investment promotion agency, says prohibiting 'home-sharing' accommodation doesn't make any sense.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

200731-kenny-africa-edjpg

End of the road for WC traffic chief Kenny Africa, after 46 years in service

31 July 2020 11:46 AM

Provincial traffic chief Kenny Africa sits in his office for the last time today as he heads into retirement.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

skywalkpng

Meet the winners of Nedbank Business Ignite, entrepreneurs Siyabonga and Hannah

31 July 2020 11:32 AM

Business growth expert Matsi Modise says choosing the winners was not easy as all the top 20 finalists were exceptional.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Groote Schuur Hospital joins global study comparing notes on Covid-19 ICU care

Local

ANC to investigate Boy Mamabolo's conduct after threats against journalist

Politics Local

Wesgro CEO criticises ban on 'home-sharing' options for local leisure travel

Local Lifestyle

EWN Highlights

ANC mum on whether it will take action against Deputy FinMin Masondo

1 August 2020 3:43 PM

14 lions that ‘escaped’ from farm recaptured, says NW Tourism Department

1 August 2020 3:15 PM

Tanzania bans Kenya Airways as coronavirus spat escalates

1 August 2020 2:42 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA