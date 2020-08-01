Streaming issues? Report here
ANC to investigate Boy Mamabolo's conduct after threats against journalist

1 August 2020
by Qama Qukula
ANC MP Boy Mamabolo

The ANC has reacted after its Member of Parliament Boy Mamabolo threatened to shoot a Sunday World journalist.

The ANC has condemned threats Mamabolo made to a journalist and says it will investigate his conduct.

In a telephone recording published by Sunday World, Mamabolo is heard swearing at journalist Ngwako Malatji and threatening to shoot him.

Malatji has opened a criminal case of intimidation against the politician after he was verbally assaulted.

In a statement released on Friday, the ANC said Mamabolo's conduct was unacceptable and inconsistent with the values of the organisation.

"In a democracy such as ours, there is no place for the intimidation of journalists", the governing party said.

The South African National Editors’ Forum (SANEF) has also condemned the ANC MP’s violent threats.

Mamabolo is no stranger to controversy. Earlier this year, the politician was threatened with a R1 million defamation lawsuit after he accused Julius Malema of abusing his wife.

At the time, the ANC said it would take disciplinary action against Mamabolo. The politician later apologised to Malema and his wife.

He and other Parliamentarians were slammed for using gender-based violence for political point-scoring.


ANC MP Boy Mamabolo

