Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
David Masondo's Cabinet job on the line for setting the Hawks on his ex-mistress

2 August 2020 1:23 PM
by Qama Qukula
The ANC has remained mum on whether it plans to axe Deputy Finance Minister David Masondo.

The party's integrity commission has recommended that the Deputy Finance Minister step down after finding that he had abused state resources to deal with his personal affairs.

The commission has found that Masondo abused his powers by asking the Hawks to investigate and arrest his alleged mistress last year.

The commission says the deputy minister brought the party into disrepute.

However, Masondo has defended himself, claiming that he was protecting his family. He claims the woman in question had threatened his wife and children.

The ANC's national executive committee (NEC) will have to decide whether or not to ask Masondo to resign from his position.

The party's integrity commission wrote to the ANC NEC with their recommendation that he step down from both his positions in government and within the organisation.

The matter has been under investigation by the commission for almost a year.

Busy week for the ANC

The party has been putting out several fires this past week.

On Thursday, the ANC in Gauteng announced that three of its senior members would be investigated by the party's integrity committee for their alleged involvement in irregular tenders.

Presidential spokesperson Khusela Diko, Health MEC Bandile Masuku and his wife, MMC in the Joburg metro Loyiso Masuku, have been asked to step aside while the integrity committee probes whether the trio brought the party into disrepute.

RELATED: Diko, Masuku and his wife to face ANC integrity committee over 'tender bonanza'

At the same time, ANC Member of Parliament (MP) Boy Mamabolo will also be investigated for his conduct after he threatened to shoot a Sunday World journalist last week.

In a telephone recording published by Sunday World, Mamabolo is heard swearing at journalist Ngwako Malatji and threatening to shoot him.

On Friday, the party said Mamabolo would face a disciplinary process for what the ANC called unacceptable conduct.

RELATED: ANC to investigate Boy Mamabolo's conduct after threats against journalist


