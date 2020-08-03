Streaming issues? Report here
[VIDEO] Brazen hijackers abduct driver in front of petrol attendants in Joburg

3 August 2020 7:37 AM
by Barbara Friedman
Tags:
Crime
Johannesburg
Petrol station
Hijacking

Yusuf Abramjee posted a CCTV video of men hijacking a car at a petrol station in Johannesburg in full view of attendants.

The CCTV camera video shows a white car park pull up at the petrol station parking at right angles to a black car receiving petrol at the pumps.

A group of masked men get out and approach the customer sitting in his car. They order him out while the white car moves out of the way. The victim also wearing his Covid-19 mask, is searched and then forced into the back seat. The hijackers then drive away with him.

A Twitter user identified the garage as being on Goldman Street in Florida, south of Johannesburg.

In the background, a number of petrol attendants can be seen standing and wandering about.

Many commented on the fact that the attendants do nothing, and others responded that this was completely understandable as it would have put their lives in danger.

Others pointed out that there should be a silent alarm system in place at petrol stations to alert police. Many expressed concern about the man abducted and one Tweeter said filling up with petrol late at night is ill-advised.

Watch the video below:

For this and other trending stories listen to Barbs Wire below:


More from Local

no-smoking-sign-prohibition-cigarette-ban-tobacco-products-illicit-trade-123rf

Judgment reserved in tobacco case, lawyer says it's headed to the SCA either way

7 August 2020 5:42 PM

Judgment has been reserved in the lastest major court challenge of the ban on the sale of tobacco products.

Read More arrow_forward

liquor-sales-alcohol-beer-booze-drinking-consumption-drinks-bottles-123rf

Provincial leaders discuss possibility of exempting Western Cape from booze ban

7 August 2020 3:29 PM

Premier Alan Winde has been locked in a meeting with his provincial Cabinet discussing a differentiated approach to the alcohol ban in the province.

Read More arrow_forward

Septic tank 123rf

Cops link case of severed head in septic tank with burnt body and 19 firearms

7 August 2020 1:59 PM

"The case is complicated," says Brigadier Mathapelo Peters. "I think 'bizarre' is the appropriate description."

Read More arrow_forward

mask-child-boy-learner-pupil-class-classroom-Covid-19-teaching-school-123rf

Send kids back to school, it’s safer for them there - SA Paediatric Association

7 August 2020 12:57 PM

"Covid-19 is going to be with us for years. On balance, it’s better for kids to be in school," says Prof Mignon McCulloch.

Read More arrow_forward

laptop-movie-series-film-online-content-streaming-platform-internet-123rf

Lawyer concerned that 'internet censorship bill' may be used as a political tool

7 August 2020 12:31 PM

Legal advisor Nicholas Hall argues that the controversial the Film and Publications Amendment Bill is highly problematic.

Read More arrow_forward

mrs-base-on-the-day-of-her-dischargejpg

Cape Town woman (63) recovers from Covid-19 after 69-day hospital stay

7 August 2020 10:36 AM

A mother of three from Gugulethu was finally discharged after being hospitalised for almost 70 days due to Covid-19.

Read More arrow_forward

Drinking driving keys whisky whiskey brandy drunk diu 123rf

'Nothing fishy about R600K Range Rover deposit. It was owed to me for alcohol'

7 August 2020 10:25 AM

Thabane Zulu (former DG, Human Settlements) reluctantly testified before the Zondo commission on Thursday, says eNCA’s Erin Bates.

Read More arrow_forward

200722capetowntechgif

Daily infection rate of confirmed SA Covid-19 cases has stabilised - researcher

7 August 2020 9:11 AM

Ridhwaan Suliman gives an overview of Covid-19 statistics from his personal perspective having tracked the numbers consistently.

Read More arrow_forward

traffic lights vandalised Jakes Gerwel Drive 2016

Traffic light battery theft during lockdown cost City of Cape Town R6.5 million

7 August 2020 7:19 AM

City 's Transport Mayco member Felicity Purchase says replacing infrastructure instead of providing more services is a tragedy.

Read More arrow_forward

oranges-1117628-1920jpg

Good news for local citrus industry: Bumper season expected for US exports

6 August 2020 8:38 PM

Justin Chadwick (Citrus Growers' Association) says it's all thanks to the perceived immune-boosting attraction of Vitamin C.

Read More arrow_forward

EWN Highlights

Premier Winde calls for alcohol sales ban to be lifted in WC

7 August 2020 5:32 PM

While waiting on court ruling, Batsa vows to fight illicit cigarette trade

7 August 2020 5:27 PM

SA's COVID-19 situation seems to be stabilising - CSIR

7 August 2020 4:58 PM

