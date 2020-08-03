[VIDEO] Brazen hijackers abduct driver in front of petrol attendants in Joburg





The CCTV camera video shows a white car park pull up at the petrol station parking at right angles to a black car receiving petrol at the pumps.

A group of masked men get out and approach the customer sitting in his car. They order him out while the white car moves out of the way. The victim also wearing his Covid-19 mask, is searched and then forced into the back seat. The hijackers then drive away with him.

A Twitter user identified the garage as being on Goldman Street in Florida, south of Johannesburg.

In the background, a number of petrol attendants can be seen standing and wandering about.

Many commented on the fact that the attendants do nothing, and others responded that this was completely understandable as it would have put their lives in danger.

Others pointed out that there should be a silent alarm system in place at petrol stations to alert police. Many expressed concern about the man abducted and one Tweeter said filling up with petrol late at night is ill-advised.

