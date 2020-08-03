DBE revises school calendar again

Streaming issues? Report here
money-show-thumbnailjpg money-show-thumbnailjpg
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
18:00 - 20:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 18:09
Trump, China, Tencent and Naspers - how it is affecting your pension
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Philip Short - Market Analyst at ...
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Thato Mashigo - Portfolio Manager at Sanlam Private Wealth
Today at 18:38
Friday File - Dining at home in luxury
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
James Gaag - Head Chef at La Colombe
No Items to show
Up Next: The Aubrey Masango Show
See full line-up
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
18:00 - 20:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Judgment reserved in tobacco case, lawyer says it's headed to the SCA either way Judgment has been reserved in the lastest major court challenge of the ban on the sale of tobacco products. 7 August 2020 5:42 PM
Provincial leaders discuss possibility of exempting Western Cape from booze ban Premier Alan Winde has been locked in a meeting with his provincial Cabinet discussing a differentiated approach to the alcohol ba... 7 August 2020 3:29 PM
Cops link case of severed head in septic tank with burnt body and 19 firearms "The case is complicated," says Brigadier Mathapelo Peters. "I think 'bizarre' is the appropriate description." 7 August 2020 1:59 PM
View all Local
'Zimbabweans sceptical as past envoys in Mbeki, Mugabe era used as a whitewash' Human rights lawyer in Zimbabwe Douglas Coultart says hopefully the envoy will take a positive stance for the people of Zimbabwe. 7 August 2020 1:37 PM
Covid-19 committee to gauge and report 'systemic flaws' in govt procurement The inter-ministerial committee appointed by President Cyril Ramaphosa is expected to assess the trends linked to Covid-19 tenders... 7 August 2020 1:19 PM
Send kids back to school, it’s safer for them there - SA Paediatric Association "Covid-19 is going to be with us for years. On balance, it’s better for kids to be in school," says Prof Mignon McCulloch. 7 August 2020 12:57 PM
View all Politics
It’s official! Rugby is coming back to South Africa - possibly to Nelspruit only It’s possible that all the games will take place in Nelspruit, says IOL sports editor John Goliath. 7 August 2020 3:09 PM
'Nothing fishy about R600K Range Rover deposit. It was owed to me for alcohol' Thabane Zulu (former DG, Human Settlements) reluctantly testified before the Zondo commission on Thursday, says eNCA’s Erin Bates. 7 August 2020 10:25 AM
Nigerian Afrobeats star aims to raise $20m to fund the continent's musicians 'Mr Eazi' launched the Africa Music Fund to support the continent's creative talent. Bruce Whitfield interviews Lee Kasumba. 6 August 2020 9:03 PM
View all Business
John Maytham's Weekly Book Review: 07 August 2020 CapeTalk host John Maytham shares his top book picks for the week. 7 August 2020 4:48 PM
[WATCH] Olympian swims while balancing glass of chocolate milk on her head American Olympic champ Katy Ledecky joined the #gotmilkchallenge and it was a lot of fun. She didn't spill a drop. 7 August 2020 10:34 AM
[PICS & VIDS] Mother City spotlights plight of live events industry #lightSARed The industry has been hard hit by the Covid-19 pandemic lockdown and it does not look like the end is in sight anytime soon. 6 August 2020 11:12 AM
View all Lifestyle
Kaunda Ntunja remembered as groundbreaking rugby commentator Beloved South African rugby commentator Kaunda Ntunja was a pioneer who brought the nation together with his unique voice, says Jo... 20 July 2020 6:55 PM
New Zealand Rugby dumps South Africa after 25 years: 'It’s fantastic news' The era of Super Rugby has come to an end. A blessing in disguise? Lester Kiewit interviews IOL sports editor John Goliath. 17 July 2020 1:56 PM
Jeremy Fredericks: Nothing will change if we don't confront racism in cricket Is it too much to ask for cricket players to have equal opportunities in 2020? Cricket commentator Jeremy Fredericks speaks his mi... 15 July 2020 6:38 PM
View all Sport
John Maytham's Weekly Book Review: 07 August 2020 CapeTalk host John Maytham shares his top book picks for the week. 7 August 2020 4:48 PM
[WATCH] Olympian swims while balancing glass of chocolate milk on her head American Olympic champ Katy Ledecky joined the #gotmilkchallenge and it was a lot of fun. She didn't spill a drop. 7 August 2020 10:34 AM
Nigerian Afrobeats star aims to raise $20m to fund the continent's musicians 'Mr Eazi' launched the Africa Music Fund to support the continent's creative talent. Bruce Whitfield interviews Lee Kasumba. 6 August 2020 9:03 PM
View all Entertainment
Good news for local citrus industry: Bumper season expected for US exports Justin Chadwick (Citrus Growers' Association) says it's all thanks to the perceived immune-boosting attraction of Vitamin C. 6 August 2020 8:38 PM
MTN to quit Middle East to focus on Africa Bruce Whitfield talks to MTN CFO Ralph Mupita about the reasons for the move and the company's huge profit increase. 6 August 2020 6:55 PM
How likely is a second wave of Covid-19 in South Africa? Health Minister Zweli Mkhize has warned of a second wave of Covid-19 if South Africans don't change their behaviour. 6 August 2020 3:42 PM
View all World
NSPCA heads to High Court in latest battle against live sheep export Animal welfare group National Council of SPCAs (NSPCA) wants to put an end to the live export of animals to the Middle East. 5 August 2020 4:55 PM
Absa wins international award for its response to Covid-19 The bank is one of only six in the world to be recognised in this way for outstanding performance during the global health crisis. 5 August 2020 11:38 AM
Zimbabwean lives matter! Yet, deafening silence from regional superpower SA Zimbabweans are mobilising against the state’s brutal attacks, but seek regional solidarity, says Amnesty International SA. 5 August 2020 9:37 AM
View all Africa
Send kids back to school, it’s safer for them there - SA Paediatric Association "Covid-19 is going to be with us for years. On balance, it’s better for kids to be in school," says Prof Mignon McCulloch. 7 August 2020 12:57 PM
'Arrest Ace Magashule – and 1 or 2 others – then things will move fast' “This is good stuff,” says Wayne Duvenage about the halting of pension payouts to government employees implicated in corruption. 6 August 2020 1:01 PM
Bantu Holomisa has an idea to remove ANC 'thieves' from power before 2024 "If I was President Cyril Ramaphosa, I would take these suggestions seriously," says the UDM leader Bantu Holomisa. 6 August 2020 9:36 AM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Local
fiber_manual_record
Politics

DBE revises school calendar again

3 August 2020 8:40 AM
by Barbara Friedman
Tags:
Education
Schools
COVID-19
2020 school calendar

Manuel says Naptosa says it gives schools time to focus on reading, maths, and language this year.

The Department of Basic Education has for the second time, revised the school calendar for 2020.

President Ramaphosa said a few weeks ago that the school year would be extended into 2021. Well, now it won't.

In terms of the new version of the calendar, schools will resume on August 24 but will be completed on December 15 for grades R to 11.

The Department of Basic Education, in the statement released on Saturday, noted that teaching, learning, and assessment for the 2020 academic year must be concluded by December 15 2020 for grades R to 11.

The new school year will commence on January 25 for teachers and pupils a few days later.

Basil Manuel, president of National Professional Teachers Organisation of SA, talks to Refilwe Moloto about the confusion and concern caused by yet another change to the school year by the Department of Education, none of which have been officially gazetted.

Manuel says Naptosa has never expected that the full academic year would be able to be completed.

We've always said, let's save learning, let's move away for a concept that we knew from the outset we wouldn't be able to attain - that is saving the academic year.

Basil Manuel, President - Naptosa

There is important learning that should take place between now and the end of the year, he adds, with a special focus, in particular at primary school levels, on reading, mathematic and language which have posed challenges.

If that is what we would have achieved then we would have achieved enough.

Basil Manuel, President - Naptosa

His understanding is that an examination would not be completed early next year, but rather key concepts would be taken over into 2021 from the earlier grade into the following grade,

The pressure, therefore, is to be looking at the 2021 curriculum and identifying these key areas.

Listen to the interview below:


3 August 2020 8:40 AM
by Barbara Friedman
Tags:
Education
Schools
COVID-19
2020 school calendar

More from Covid-19 coronavirus explained

Gilbert rugby ball

It’s official! Rugby is coming back to South Africa - possibly to Nelspruit only

7 August 2020 3:09 PM

It’s possible that all the games will take place in Nelspruit, says IOL sports editor John Goliath.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

mask-child-boy-learner-pupil-class-classroom-Covid-19-teaching-school-123rf

Send kids back to school, it’s safer for them there - SA Paediatric Association

7 August 2020 12:57 PM

"Covid-19 is going to be with us for years. On balance, it’s better for kids to be in school," says Prof Mignon McCulloch.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Covid-19 testing statistics modelling 123rf

How likely is a second wave of Covid-19 in South Africa?

6 August 2020 3:42 PM

Health Minister Zweli Mkhize has warned of a second wave of Covid-19 if South Africans don't change their behaviour.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

20200425ndzonlevel4jpg

Despairing wine farmers to battle Nkosazana Dlamini Zuma in court on 18 August

6 August 2020 2:30 PM

"It’s not rational to allow packed taxis, but not a glass of wine in a controlled environment," says Francois Rossouw.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

sq7dcz3dirurxz2nawcqjpg

Dealing with Covid-19 stigma in the workplace

6 August 2020 12:08 PM

The rise in infections coupled with misinformation about how the disease spreads, means some people are being harassed at work.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

table-mountain-lit-red-lightsared-campaign-twitterjpg

[PICS & VIDS] Mother City spotlights plight of live events industry #lightSARed

6 August 2020 11:12 AM

The industry has been hard hit by the Covid-19 pandemic lockdown and it does not look like the end is in sight anytime soon.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Covid-19-PPE-personal-protective-equipment-gloves-mask-glasses-healthcare-123rf

PPE corruption: Mboweni must issue Treasury instruction for open tenders, say DA

6 August 2020 9:00 AM

DA Finance Shadow Minister Geordin Hill-Lewis says both the DA and Cosatu warned govt as early as May that graft was inevitable.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Red wine white woman female funny reaction 123rf 123rflifestyle

Alcohol industry 'optimistic' that sales prohibition will soon be lifted

5 August 2020 1:15 PM

"If allowed to trade, we can’t be on the edge of our seats every time that the President is about to speak," pleads Kurt Moore.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

absajpg

Absa wins international award for its response to Covid-19

5 August 2020 11:38 AM

The bank is one of only six in the world to be recognised in this way for outstanding performance during the global health crisis.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Beer draught lager craft 123rf 123rflifestyle 123rfbusiness

Easy steps to making craft beer quickly, safely and legally at home

5 August 2020 8:58 AM

Breweries in SA can't sell beer but they can sell wort, a key part of the normal beer-making process. Here's how it works.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Provincial leaders discuss possibility of exempting Western Cape from booze ban

Local

Judgment reserved in tobacco case, lawyer says it's headed to the SCA either way

Local

Cape Town woman (63) recovers from Covid-19 after 69-day hospital stay

Local

EWN Highlights

Premier Winde calls for alcohol sales ban to be lifted in WC

7 August 2020 5:32 PM

While waiting on court ruling, Batsa vows to fight illicit cigarette trade

7 August 2020 5:27 PM

SA's COVID-19 situation seems to be stabilising - CSIR

7 August 2020 4:58 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA