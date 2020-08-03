'Politicians cannot use Hawks as their own personal security firm'

Streaming issues? Report here
money-show-thumbnailjpg money-show-thumbnailjpg
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
18:00 - 20:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: The Aubrey Masango Show
See full line-up
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
18:00 - 20:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
[WATCH] Alcohol sales should be allowed in the Western Cape, says Premier Winde Premier Alan Winde says he's pushing for the alcohol ban to be lifted in the province. 7 August 2020 6:28 PM
Judgment reserved in tobacco case, lawyer says it's headed to the SCA either way Judgment has been reserved in the lastest major court challenge of the ban on the sale of tobacco products. 7 August 2020 5:42 PM
Provincial leaders discuss possibility of exempting Western Cape from booze ban Premier Alan Winde has been locked in a meeting with his provincial Cabinet discussing a differentiated approach to the alcohol ba... 7 August 2020 3:29 PM
View all Local
'Zimbabweans sceptical as past envoys in Mbeki, Mugabe era used as a whitewash' Human rights lawyer in Zimbabwe Douglas Coultart says hopefully the envoy will take a positive stance for the people of Zimbabwe. 7 August 2020 1:37 PM
Covid-19 committee to gauge and report 'systemic flaws' in govt procurement The inter-ministerial committee appointed by President Cyril Ramaphosa is expected to assess the trends linked to Covid-19 tenders... 7 August 2020 1:19 PM
SA media groups pressure SA govt to intervene in Zimbabwe's attack on journos Media Monitoring South Africa, along with a number of other freedom of expression groups wrote to President Cyril Ramaphosa. 7 August 2020 12:50 PM
View all Politics
It’s official! Rugby is coming back to South Africa - possibly to Nelspruit only It’s possible that all the games will take place in Nelspruit, says IOL sports editor John Goliath. 7 August 2020 3:09 PM
'Nothing fishy about R600K Range Rover deposit. It was owed to me for alcohol' Thabane Zulu (former DG, Human Settlements) reluctantly testified before the Zondo commission on Thursday, says eNCA’s Erin Bates. 7 August 2020 10:25 AM
Former Shoprite CEO joins court battle against alcohol ban - Govt is too slow! Bruce Whitfield interviews Whitey Basson, who believes it's just not good enough for govt to say ban will be lifted but not when. 6 August 2020 7:36 PM
View all Business
[PICS & VIDS] Mother City spotlights plight of live events industry #lightSARed The industry has been hard hit by the Covid-19 pandemic lockdown and it does not look like the end is in sight anytime soon. 6 August 2020 11:12 AM
Why it's a bad idea to ditch or downgrade your car insurance to save on costs Involved in an accident you didn't cause? Third party claims don't pay out much. Wendy Knowler shares one driver's horror story. 5 August 2020 8:21 PM
Overnight accommodation to gradually reopen from 14 August, says SANParks SANParks says national parks will reopen for overnight stays from next week Friday onwards. 5 August 2020 3:25 PM
View all Lifestyle
Kaunda Ntunja remembered as groundbreaking rugby commentator Beloved South African rugby commentator Kaunda Ntunja was a pioneer who brought the nation together with his unique voice, says Jo... 20 July 2020 6:55 PM
New Zealand Rugby dumps South Africa after 25 years: 'It’s fantastic news' The era of Super Rugby has come to an end. A blessing in disguise? Lester Kiewit interviews IOL sports editor John Goliath. 17 July 2020 1:56 PM
Jeremy Fredericks: Nothing will change if we don't confront racism in cricket Is it too much to ask for cricket players to have equal opportunities in 2020? Cricket commentator Jeremy Fredericks speaks his mi... 15 July 2020 6:38 PM
View all Sport
John Maytham's Weekly Book Review: 07 August 2020 CapeTalk host John Maytham shares his top book picks for the week. 7 August 2020 4:48 PM
[WATCH] Olympian swims while balancing glass of chocolate milk on her head American Olympic champ Katy Ledecky joined the #gotmilkchallenge and it was a lot of fun. She didn't spill a drop. 7 August 2020 10:34 AM
Nigerian Afrobeats star aims to raise $20m to fund the continent's musicians 'Mr Eazi' launched the Africa Music Fund to support the continent's creative talent. Bruce Whitfield interviews Lee Kasumba. 6 August 2020 9:03 PM
View all Entertainment
Good news for local citrus industry: Bumper season expected for US exports Justin Chadwick (Citrus Growers' Association) says it's all thanks to the perceived immune-boosting attraction of Vitamin C. 6 August 2020 8:38 PM
MTN to quit Middle East to focus on Africa Bruce Whitfield talks to MTN CFO Ralph Mupita about the reasons for the move and the company's huge profit increase. 6 August 2020 6:55 PM
How likely is a second wave of Covid-19 in South Africa? Health Minister Zweli Mkhize has warned of a second wave of Covid-19 if South Africans don't change their behaviour. 6 August 2020 3:42 PM
View all World
NSPCA heads to High Court in latest battle against live sheep export Animal welfare group National Council of SPCAs (NSPCA) wants to put an end to the live export of animals to the Middle East. 5 August 2020 4:55 PM
Absa wins international award for its response to Covid-19 The bank is one of only six in the world to be recognised in this way for outstanding performance during the global health crisis. 5 August 2020 11:38 AM
Zimbabwean lives matter! Yet, deafening silence from regional superpower SA Zimbabweans are mobilising against the state’s brutal attacks, but seek regional solidarity, says Amnesty International SA. 5 August 2020 9:37 AM
View all Africa
Send kids back to school, it’s safer for them there - SA Paediatric Association "Covid-19 is going to be with us for years. On balance, it’s better for kids to be in school," says Prof Mignon McCulloch. 7 August 2020 12:57 PM
'Arrest Ace Magashule – and 1 or 2 others – then things will move fast' “This is good stuff,” says Wayne Duvenage about the halting of pension payouts to government employees implicated in corruption. 6 August 2020 1:01 PM
Bantu Holomisa has an idea to remove ANC 'thieves' from power before 2024 "If I was President Cyril Ramaphosa, I would take these suggestions seriously," says the UDM leader Bantu Holomisa. 6 August 2020 9:36 AM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Politics
fiber_manual_record
Local

'Politicians cannot use Hawks as their own personal security firm'

3 August 2020 9:16 AM
by Barbara Friedman
Tags:
Hawks

Public Law expert Cathy Powell says Hawks cannot be used to settle domestic spats and the independence of the body is compromised.

The ANC's integrity commission has recommended that the Deputy Finance Minister step down after finding that he had abused state resources to deal with his personal affairs.

The commission found that Masondo abused his powers by asking the Hawks to investigate and arrest his alleged mistress last year and has brought the party into disrepute.

Refilwe Moloto speaks to UCT's Public Law expert, Cathy Powell about whether we are seeing an abuse of the Hawks investigative unit after two cases involving politicians' and their partners' end up on their radar.

Powell is clear that politicians using the Hawks to arrest individuals that they may be having domestic spats with is an absolute no-no.

The Hawks are South Africa's Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation which targets organised crime, economic crime, corruption, and other serious crime.

The issue is that members of government or people connected to members of government, feel that they have the right to call in priority crime investigating unit as though they were their personal police force.

Kathy Powell, Public Law expert - UCT

But the fact that the Hawks are allowing themselves to be used in such a way is equally if not more important to highlight, she adds.

It suggests they have no independence, and if they have no independence it suggests crime and corruption, which is meant to be their main task, is not going to be fought unless their political overlords want it to be fought.

Kathy Powell, Public Law expert - UCT

She says the Hawks have a responsibility to ensure they remain independent, and so should not agree to do politicians bidding.

One of the most telling signs for me is that the minister of police is defending them.

Kathy Powell, Public Law expert - UCT

Whereas the Scorpions were situated within the National Prosecuting Authority, the Hawks are part of the police and so are subject to ministerial control, she explains.

The Hawks are therefore not running as an independent crime-fighting body, she says.

RELATED: Lawyers question why Hawks arrested Norma Gigaba for 'domestic squabble'

RELATED: David Masondo's Cabinet job on the line for setting the Hawks on his ex-mistress

She adds the Parliament is not holding the executive to account and it is a threat to democracy.

If politically-connected people can use the Hawks as their personal security firm, then we are in serious trouble and we have got to keep the pressure up.

Kathy Powell, Public Law expert - UCT

Listen to the interview below:


3 August 2020 9:16 AM
by Barbara Friedman
Tags:
Hawks

More from Politics

190715-winde-edjpg

[WATCH] Alcohol sales should be allowed in the Western Cape, says Premier Winde

7 August 2020 6:28 PM

Premier Alan Winde says he's pushing for the alcohol ban to be lifted in the province.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Mugabe and Mbeki.jpg

'Zimbabweans sceptical as past envoys in Mbeki, Mugabe era used as a whitewash'

7 August 2020 1:37 PM

Human rights lawyer in Zimbabwe Douglas Coultart says hopefully the envoy will take a positive stance for the people of Zimbabwe.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

200316 Interministerial5

Covid-19 committee to gauge and report 'systemic flaws' in govt procurement

7 August 2020 1:19 PM

The inter-ministerial committee appointed by President Cyril Ramaphosa is expected to assess the trends linked to Covid-19 tenders across various governemt departments.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

mask-child-boy-learner-pupil-class-classroom-Covid-19-teaching-school-123rf

Send kids back to school, it’s safer for them there - SA Paediatric Association

7 August 2020 12:57 PM

"Covid-19 is going to be with us for years. On balance, it’s better for kids to be in school," says Prof Mignon McCulloch.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Media photographer press journalist journalism 123rf

SA media groups pressure SA govt to intervene in Zimbabwe's attack on journos

7 August 2020 12:50 PM

Media Monitoring South Africa, along with a number of other freedom of expression groups wrote to President Cyril Ramaphosa.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Drinking driving keys whisky whiskey brandy drunk diu 123rf

'Nothing fishy about R600K Range Rover deposit. It was owed to me for alcohol'

7 August 2020 10:25 AM

Thabane Zulu (former DG, Human Settlements) reluctantly testified before the Zondo commission on Thursday, says eNCA’s Erin Bates.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Zimbabwe flag 123rf

SA envoy to Zimbabwe after 'eerie silence from South African government' - DA

7 August 2020 8:27 AM

Ramaphosa is no stranger to the players involved and therefore well-placed to have taken action sooner, suggests DA's Bergman.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

traffic lights vandalised Jakes Gerwel Drive 2016

Traffic light battery theft during lockdown cost City of Cape Town R6.5 million

7 August 2020 7:19 AM

City 's Transport Mayco member Felicity Purchase says replacing infrastructure instead of providing more services is a tragedy.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

liquor-store-sales-wine-champagne-mmc-brut-bubbly-alcohol-booze-drinking-123rf

Former Shoprite CEO joins court battle against alcohol ban - Govt is too slow!

6 August 2020 7:36 PM

Bruce Whitfield interviews Whitey Basson, who believes it's just not good enough for govt to say ban will be lifted but not when.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Ronald Lamola

Lamola to lead new Cabinet committee aimed at tackling Covid tender corruption

6 August 2020 7:26 PM

Justice and Correctional Services Minister Ronald Lamola will chair a six-member Cabinet committee established to deal with alleged Covid-19 tender graft.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

More from Local

190715-winde-edjpg

[WATCH] Alcohol sales should be allowed in the Western Cape, says Premier Winde

7 August 2020 6:28 PM

Premier Alan Winde says he's pushing for the alcohol ban to be lifted in the province.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

no-smoking-sign-prohibition-cigarette-ban-tobacco-products-illicit-trade-123rf

Judgment reserved in tobacco case, lawyer says it's headed to the SCA either way

7 August 2020 5:42 PM

Judgment has been reserved in the lastest major court challenge of the ban on the sale of tobacco products.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

liquor-sales-alcohol-beer-booze-drinking-consumption-drinks-bottles-123rf

Provincial leaders discuss possibility of exempting Western Cape from booze ban

7 August 2020 3:29 PM

Premier Alan Winde has been locked in a meeting with his provincial Cabinet discussing a differentiated approach to the alcohol ban in the province.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Septic tank 123rf

Cops link case of severed head in septic tank with burnt body and 19 firearms

7 August 2020 1:59 PM

"The case is complicated," says Brigadier Mathapelo Peters. "I think 'bizarre' is the appropriate description."

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

mask-child-boy-learner-pupil-class-classroom-Covid-19-teaching-school-123rf

Send kids back to school, it’s safer for them there - SA Paediatric Association

7 August 2020 12:57 PM

"Covid-19 is going to be with us for years. On balance, it’s better for kids to be in school," says Prof Mignon McCulloch.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

laptop-movie-series-film-online-content-streaming-platform-internet-123rf

Lawyer concerned that 'internet censorship bill' may be used as a political tool

7 August 2020 12:31 PM

Legal advisor Nicholas Hall argues that the controversial the Film and Publications Amendment Bill is highly problematic.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

mrs-base-on-the-day-of-her-dischargejpg

Cape Town woman (63) recovers from Covid-19 after 69-day hospital stay

7 August 2020 10:36 AM

A mother of three from Gugulethu was finally discharged after being hospitalised for almost 70 days due to Covid-19.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Drinking driving keys whisky whiskey brandy drunk diu 123rf

'Nothing fishy about R600K Range Rover deposit. It was owed to me for alcohol'

7 August 2020 10:25 AM

Thabane Zulu (former DG, Human Settlements) reluctantly testified before the Zondo commission on Thursday, says eNCA’s Erin Bates.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

200722capetowntechgif

Daily infection rate of confirmed SA Covid-19 cases has stabilised - researcher

7 August 2020 9:11 AM

Ridhwaan Suliman gives an overview of Covid-19 statistics from his personal perspective having tracked the numbers consistently.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

traffic lights vandalised Jakes Gerwel Drive 2016

Traffic light battery theft during lockdown cost City of Cape Town R6.5 million

7 August 2020 7:19 AM

City 's Transport Mayco member Felicity Purchase says replacing infrastructure instead of providing more services is a tragedy.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

[WATCH] Alcohol sales should be allowed in the Western Cape, says Premier Winde

Local Politics

Judgment reserved in tobacco case, lawyer says it's headed to the SCA either way

Local

Cape Town woman (63) recovers from Covid-19 after 69-day hospital stay

Local

EWN Highlights

Lebanon sees possible 'external interference' in port blast

7 August 2020 7:11 PM

Zondo Commmission told company behind FS asbestos project had no accreditation

7 August 2020 6:48 PM

Air India plane crashes in India's Kerala, at least two feared dead

7 August 2020 6:42 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA