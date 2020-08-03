'Politicians cannot use Hawks as their own personal security firm'
The ANC's integrity commission has recommended that the Deputy Finance Minister step down after finding that he had abused state resources to deal with his personal affairs.
The commission found that Masondo abused his powers by asking the Hawks to investigate and arrest his alleged mistress last year and has brought the party into disrepute.
Refilwe Moloto speaks to UCT's Public Law expert, Cathy Powell about whether we are seeing an abuse of the Hawks investigative unit after two cases involving politicians' and their partners' end up on their radar.
Powell is clear that politicians using the Hawks to arrest individuals that they may be having domestic spats with is an absolute no-no.
The Hawks are South Africa's Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation which targets organised crime, economic crime, corruption, and other serious crime.
The issue is that members of government or people connected to members of government, feel that they have the right to call in priority crime investigating unit as though they were their personal police force.Kathy Powell, Public Law expert - UCT
But the fact that the Hawks are allowing themselves to be used in such a way is equally if not more important to highlight, she adds.
It suggests they have no independence, and if they have no independence it suggests crime and corruption, which is meant to be their main task, is not going to be fought unless their political overlords want it to be fought.Kathy Powell, Public Law expert - UCT
She says the Hawks have a responsibility to ensure they remain independent, and so should not agree to do politicians bidding.
One of the most telling signs for me is that the minister of police is defending them.Kathy Powell, Public Law expert - UCT
Whereas the Scorpions were situated within the National Prosecuting Authority, the Hawks are part of the police and so are subject to ministerial control, she explains.
The Hawks are therefore not running as an independent crime-fighting body, she says.
RELATED: Lawyers question why Hawks arrested Norma Gigaba for 'domestic squabble'
RELATED: David Masondo's Cabinet job on the line for setting the Hawks on his ex-mistress
She adds the Parliament is not holding the executive to account and it is a threat to democracy.
If politically-connected people can use the Hawks as their personal security firm, then we are in serious trouble and we have got to keep the pressure up.Kathy Powell, Public Law expert - UCT
Listen to the interview below:
[WATCH] Alcohol sales should be allowed in the Western Cape, says Premier Winde
Premier Alan Winde says he's pushing for the alcohol ban to be lifted in the province.Read More
'Zimbabweans sceptical as past envoys in Mbeki, Mugabe era used as a whitewash'
Human rights lawyer in Zimbabwe Douglas Coultart says hopefully the envoy will take a positive stance for the people of Zimbabwe.Read More
Covid-19 committee to gauge and report 'systemic flaws' in govt procurement
The inter-ministerial committee appointed by President Cyril Ramaphosa is expected to assess the trends linked to Covid-19 tenders across various governemt departments.Read More
Send kids back to school, it’s safer for them there - SA Paediatric Association
"Covid-19 is going to be with us for years. On balance, it’s better for kids to be in school," says Prof Mignon McCulloch.Read More
SA media groups pressure SA govt to intervene in Zimbabwe's attack on journos
Media Monitoring South Africa, along with a number of other freedom of expression groups wrote to President Cyril Ramaphosa.Read More
'Nothing fishy about R600K Range Rover deposit. It was owed to me for alcohol'
Thabane Zulu (former DG, Human Settlements) reluctantly testified before the Zondo commission on Thursday, says eNCA’s Erin Bates.Read More
SA envoy to Zimbabwe after 'eerie silence from South African government' - DA
Ramaphosa is no stranger to the players involved and therefore well-placed to have taken action sooner, suggests DA's Bergman.Read More
Traffic light battery theft during lockdown cost City of Cape Town R6.5 million
City 's Transport Mayco member Felicity Purchase says replacing infrastructure instead of providing more services is a tragedy.Read More
Former Shoprite CEO joins court battle against alcohol ban - Govt is too slow!
Bruce Whitfield interviews Whitey Basson, who believes it's just not good enough for govt to say ban will be lifted but not when.Read More
Lamola to lead new Cabinet committee aimed at tackling Covid tender corruption
Justice and Correctional Services Minister Ronald Lamola will chair a six-member Cabinet committee established to deal with alleged Covid-19 tender graft.Read More
Judgment reserved in tobacco case, lawyer says it's headed to the SCA either way
Judgment has been reserved in the lastest major court challenge of the ban on the sale of tobacco products.Read More
Provincial leaders discuss possibility of exempting Western Cape from booze ban
Premier Alan Winde has been locked in a meeting with his provincial Cabinet discussing a differentiated approach to the alcohol ban in the province.Read More
Cops link case of severed head in septic tank with burnt body and 19 firearms
"The case is complicated," says Brigadier Mathapelo Peters. "I think 'bizarre' is the appropriate description."Read More
Lawyer concerned that 'internet censorship bill' may be used as a political tool
Legal advisor Nicholas Hall argues that the controversial the Film and Publications Amendment Bill is highly problematic.Read More
Cape Town woman (63) recovers from Covid-19 after 69-day hospital stay
A mother of three from Gugulethu was finally discharged after being hospitalised for almost 70 days due to Covid-19.Read More
Daily infection rate of confirmed SA Covid-19 cases has stabilised - researcher
Ridhwaan Suliman gives an overview of Covid-19 statistics from his personal perspective having tracked the numbers consistently.Read More
