Limpopo's R2.4m tin shack flop 'insulting' says CEO whose tender bid was snubbed
Mathabatha unveiled 40 shacks valued at R2.4 million in the Greater Tzaneen Local Municipality on Friday.
The Limpopo government paid R64,000 for each unit as part of a multimillion-rand temporary housing scheme.
Premier Mathabatha, who led the ribbon-cutting ceremony for the controversial housing project last week, now claims he was not aware of the poor quality of the structures funded by his province.
The premier has distanced himself from the shack settlement after facing major backlash.
It's understood that the tender for the entire housing project is valued at R50 million.
The businessman whose company lost out on the housing tender says the shack settlement epitomises wasteful expenditure.
Hennie Botes says his construction firm Moladi had also put in a tender bid for the same housing project.
Moladi uses innovative and reusable moulds to build affordable concrete housing and low-cost housing projects.
Botes says his proposed low-cost housing units would have cost between R52,000 to R54,000 per unit.
He adds that he would have delivered at least 119 units a week or 2,500 units over 21 weeks.
If you look at what has been delivered there, I really believe it's an insult to the taxpayer and to the community.Hennie Botes, CEO and Founder - Moladi Construction Systems
With coronavirus, the huge rate of unemployment and hunger ... they go and offer a tin shack which is just corrugated iron with a door and window for R64,000.Hennie Botes, CEO and Founder - Moladi Construction Systems
These units have drawn a massive amount of attention for wasteful expenditure.Hennie Botes, CEO and Founder - Moladi Construction Systems
The total value of the emergency shelter for Limpopo is R50 million. This is the first 40 units that have gone up.Hennie Botes, CEO and Founder - Moladi Construction Systems
CapeTalk attempted to reach Mathabatha for comment, his office was not available to respond on-air.
