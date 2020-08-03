Streaming issues? Report here
CapeTalk Logo CapeTalk Logo
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: Just the Hits... with Soul
See full line-up
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Home
arrow_forward
Politics
fiber_manual_record
Business

Limpopo's R2.4m tin shack flop 'insulting' says CEO whose tender bid was snubbed

3 August 2020 11:35 AM
by Qama Qukula
Tags:
Limpopo
Tzaneen
Shacks
Tender
Limpopo Premier Stan Mathabatha
shack settlement
low-cost housing tender

Limpopo Premier Stan Mathabatha has come under fire for launching an embarrassing shack settlement, costing R2.4m for 40 shacks, last week.

Mathabatha unveiled 40 shacks valued at R2.4 million in the Greater Tzaneen Local Municipality on Friday.

The Limpopo government paid R64,000 for each unit as part of a multimillion-rand temporary housing scheme.

Premier Mathabatha, who led the ribbon-cutting ceremony for the controversial housing project last week, now claims he was not aware of the poor quality of the structures funded by his province.

The premier has distanced himself from the shack settlement after facing major backlash.

It's understood that the tender for the entire housing project is valued at R50 million.

The businessman whose company lost out on the housing tender says the shack settlement epitomises wasteful expenditure.

Hennie Botes says his construction firm Moladi had also put in a tender bid for the same housing project.

Moladi uses innovative and reusable moulds to build affordable concrete housing and low-cost housing projects.

Botes says his proposed low-cost housing units would have cost between R52,000 to R54,000 per unit.

He adds that he would have delivered at least 119 units a week or 2,500 units over 21 weeks.

If you look at what has been delivered there, I really believe it's an insult to the taxpayer and to the community.

Hennie Botes, CEO and Founder - Moladi Construction Systems

With coronavirus, the huge rate of unemployment and hunger ... they go and offer a tin shack which is just corrugated iron with a door and window for R64,000.

Hennie Botes, CEO and Founder - Moladi Construction Systems

These units have drawn a massive amount of attention for wasteful expenditure.

Hennie Botes, CEO and Founder - Moladi Construction Systems

The total value of the emergency shelter for Limpopo is R50 million. This is the first 40 units that have gone up.

Hennie Botes, CEO and Founder - Moladi Construction Systems

CapeTalk attempted to reach Mathabatha for comment, his office was not available to respond on-air.

Listen to the discussion on Today with Kieno Kammies:


3 August 2020 11:35 AM
by Qama Qukula
Tags:
Limpopo
Tzaneen
Shacks
Tender
Limpopo Premier Stan Mathabatha
shack settlement
low-cost housing tender

More from Politics

Boy Mamabolo

ANC MP Boy Mamabolo issues apology to Sunday World journalist

8 August 2020 12:54 PM

ANC MP Boy Mamabolo has now apologised for his conduct after he threatened a Sunday World journalist during a recorded interview.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

190715-winde-edjpg

[WATCH] Alcohol sales should be allowed in the Western Cape, says Premier Winde

7 August 2020 6:28 PM

Premier Alan Winde says he's pushing for the alcohol ban to be lifted in the province.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Mugabe and Mbeki.jpg

'Zimbabweans sceptical as past envoys in Mbeki, Mugabe era used as a whitewash'

7 August 2020 1:37 PM

Human rights lawyer in Zimbabwe Douglas Coultart says hopefully the envoy will take a positive stance for the people of Zimbabwe.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

200316 Interministerial5

Covid-19 committee to gauge and report 'systemic flaws' in govt procurement

7 August 2020 1:19 PM

The inter-ministerial committee appointed by President Cyril Ramaphosa is expected to assess the trends linked to Covid-19 tenders across various governemt departments.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

mask-child-boy-learner-pupil-class-classroom-Covid-19-teaching-school-123rf

Send kids back to school, it’s safer for them there - SA Paediatric Association

7 August 2020 12:57 PM

"Covid-19 is going to be with us for years. On balance, it’s better for kids to be in school," says Prof Mignon McCulloch.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Media photographer press journalist journalism 123rf

SA media groups pressure SA govt to intervene in Zimbabwe's attack on journos

7 August 2020 12:50 PM

Media Monitoring South Africa, along with a number of other freedom of expression groups wrote to President Cyril Ramaphosa.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Drinking driving keys whisky whiskey brandy drunk diu 123rf

'Nothing fishy about R600K Range Rover deposit. It was owed to me for alcohol'

7 August 2020 10:25 AM

Thabane Zulu (former DG, Human Settlements) reluctantly testified before the Zondo commission on Thursday, says eNCA’s Erin Bates.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Zimbabwe flag 123rf

SA envoy to Zimbabwe after 'eerie silence from South African government' - DA

7 August 2020 8:27 AM

Ramaphosa is no stranger to the players involved and therefore well-placed to have taken action sooner, suggests DA's Bergman.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

traffic lights vandalised Jakes Gerwel Drive 2016

Traffic light battery theft during lockdown cost City of Cape Town R6.5 million

7 August 2020 7:19 AM

City 's Transport Mayco member Felicity Purchase says replacing infrastructure instead of providing more services is a tragedy.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

liquor-store-sales-wine-champagne-mmc-brut-bubbly-alcohol-booze-drinking-123rf

Former Shoprite CEO joins court battle against alcohol ban - Govt is too slow!

6 August 2020 7:36 PM

Bruce Whitfield interviews Whitey Basson, who believes it's just not good enough for govt to say ban will be lifted but not when.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

More from Business

whatsapp-message-cellphone-mobile-app-screen-social-media-data-internet-123rf

New WhatsApp feature to help users sniff out fake news from forwarded messages

8 August 2020 1:57 PM

WhatsApp has launched a new feature that gives users the ability to cross-check those "viral" messages forwarded on the chat platform.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Gilbert rugby ball

It’s official! Rugby is coming back to South Africa - possibly to Nelspruit only

7 August 2020 3:09 PM

It’s possible that all the games will take place in Nelspruit, says IOL sports editor John Goliath.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Drinking driving keys whisky whiskey brandy drunk diu 123rf

'Nothing fishy about R600K Range Rover deposit. It was owed to me for alcohol'

7 August 2020 10:25 AM

Thabane Zulu (former DG, Human Settlements) reluctantly testified before the Zondo commission on Thursday, says eNCA’s Erin Bates.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

performance-3202707-1920jpg

Nigerian Afrobeats star aims to raise $20m to fund the continent's musicians

6 August 2020 9:03 PM

'Mr Eazi' launched the Africa Music Fund to support the continent's creative talent. Bruce Whitfield interviews Lee Kasumba.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

oranges-1117628-1920jpg

Good news for local citrus industry: Bumper season expected for US exports

6 August 2020 8:38 PM

Justin Chadwick (Citrus Growers' Association) says it's all thanks to the perceived immune-boosting attraction of Vitamin C.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

liquor-store-sales-wine-champagne-mmc-brut-bubbly-alcohol-booze-drinking-123rf

Former Shoprite CEO joins court battle against alcohol ban - Govt is too slow!

6 August 2020 7:36 PM

Bruce Whitfield interviews Whitey Basson, who believes it's just not good enough for govt to say ban will be lifted but not when.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

MTN-cellphone-network-service-provider-data-airtime-calls-123rf

MTN to quit Middle East to focus on Africa

6 August 2020 6:55 PM

Bruce Whitfield talks to MTN CFO Ralph Mupita about the reasons for the move and the company's huge profit increase.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

20200425ndzonlevel4jpg

Despairing wine farmers to battle Nkosazana Dlamini Zuma in court on 18 August

6 August 2020 2:30 PM

"It’s not rational to allow packed taxis, but not a glass of wine in a controlled environment," says Francois Rossouw.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

samsungjpg

In the market for a new cellphone? Here's one that costs as much as a used car!

6 August 2020 12:32 PM

Samsung's latest offering, the Galaxy Note20 smartphone, goes on sale in South Africa on 21 August as Kieno Kammies finds out...

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

scz-0623jpg

Bantu Holomisa has an idea to remove ANC 'thieves' from power before 2024

6 August 2020 9:36 AM

"If I was President Cyril Ramaphosa, I would take these suggestions seriously," says the UDM leader Bantu Holomisa.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

ANC MP Boy Mamabolo issues apology to Sunday World journalist

Politics

St James beach huts gutted in overnight blaze

Local

[WATCH] Alcohol sales should be allowed in the Western Cape, says Premier Winde

Local Politics

EWN Highlights

Gauteng Health Dept reports decline in daily COVID-19 hospital admissions

8 August 2020 5:21 PM

CMS chairperson professor Lungile Pepeta dies of COVID-19

8 August 2020 4:42 PM

Mangaung Mayor Olly Mlamleli removed in no-confidence vote

8 August 2020 3:10 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA