Today at 17:20
Major environmental damage after Mauritian oil spill.
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Vikash Tatayah - Conservation Director, Mauritian Wildlife Foundation
Today at 17:46
South African Brad Binder makes MotoGP history
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Kyle Cowan - Investigative journalist at News24
Today at 18:08
Female entrepreneurs have better risk profile for business loans
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Janeesha Perumal - Are Manager at Business Partners
Today at 18:20
Importance of financial literacy for women
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Florbela Yates - Head at Momentum Investment Consulting
Today at 18:39
Leadership during covid-19 ; Theatre industry during a pandemic
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
James Ngcobo - Theatre Director And Producer at The Market Theatre
Today at 18:49
Dealing unequal pay gabs in households
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Abu Addae - co-founder and CEO at lifeCheq
Today at 19:08
SA consortium aims to add more beds to the national hospital capacity
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Dave Kruger - CEO at SACES
Today at 19:19
Business Book review: The Unicorn's Shadow by Ethan Mollick
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Ian Mann - Regular Book Reviewer and MD at Gateways Business Consultants
Today at 19:33
Make Money Mondays
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Tashmia Ismail-Saville - CEO at Youth Employment Service (YES)
Home
arrow_forward
Local

[WATCH] What lockdown? Videos show disregard for regulations at Joburg hangout

3 August 2020 12:22 PM
by Qama Qukula
Tags:
Alcohol ban
drinking
Lockdown
social distancing
masks
Kwa Mai Mai
hangout

Videos published over the weekend show dozens of people gathered for a good time at Kwa Mai Mai in Jeppestown, Johannesburg.

Some Twitter users have rebuked the behaviour displayed in the videos taken at the popular Jozi market on Sunday.

The footage shows several people drinking alcohol and socialising without any masks or physical distancing.

On Sunday, the Health Ministry recorded 8,000 new Covid-19 infections bringing the total number of Covid-19 cases in South Africa to 511, 485.

A total of 8,366 people have died and 347,227 have recovered since the country's outbreak in March.

While some tweeps have admonished the party-goers at Kwa Mai Mai, others have come to their defence.

Here's what some Twitter users have to say:


