[WATCH] What lockdown? Videos show disregard for regulations at Joburg hangout





Some Twitter users have rebuked the behaviour displayed in the videos taken at the popular Jozi market on Sunday.

The footage shows several people drinking alcohol and socialising without any masks or physical distancing.

On Sunday, the Health Ministry recorded 8,000 new Covid-19 infections bringing the total number of Covid-19 cases in South Africa to 511, 485.

A total of 8,366 people have died and 347,227 have recovered since the country's outbreak in March.

While some tweeps have admonished the party-goers at Kwa Mai Mai, others have come to their defence.

Here's what some Twitter users have to say:

Clearly Ithina abo Popeye by sitting home and abiding by the rules.. What a wow. #KwaMaiMai pic.twitter.com/UtQDlYmNzG — The Duchess of K1 ™ (@lele_ngema) August 2, 2020

Kwa Mai Mai is happening mos , no social distancing in sight just vibes 😭🔥 pic.twitter.com/4yPjQJxiYz — PRD$ 2 (@foozyindigo) August 2, 2020

People decided to groove at Kwa Mai Mai 🙆‍♀️🙆‍♀️ pic.twitter.com/F1YdtjP6Aa — K U L A N I (@kulanicool) August 2, 2020

Someone who's selfish is you who thinks people should enjoy their freedom taken away. I like what I'm seeing people being out reclaiming their freedom. For a piece of information virus doesn't obey any laws 🙄 — Goldstein (@Goldste14280985) August 2, 2020

"It's better to suffer the pain of discipline that to suffer the pain of regret " I hope few days down the line all this people won't be regretting this irresponsibility 😔#KwaMaiMai pic.twitter.com/Wqk7LEyifk — 10 September 2020 (@CrocSclothing) August 3, 2020

It’s not only kwa mai mai!



Some people don’t give a fuck nje! https://t.co/8midLuQtSX — Tumi Sole (@tumisole) August 2, 2020

#KwaMaiMai



You cannot criticize Kwa Mai Mai and look at the other political gathering innocently



They are equally wrong and disgusting during this time. pic.twitter.com/FxDFPzieL0 — #NativeOfBelaBela (@tsheko2020) August 3, 2020