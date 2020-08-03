Govt must listen to reasons for land occupation in Kraaifontein - activist





Illegal land occupation in the Kraafontein area in Cape Town and confrontations between the residents and law enforcement continued to escalate over the past weekend.

On Saturday protesters threw a petrol bomb at a City law enforcement vehicle in Bloekombos injuring an officer.

Community activist at NPO Community Advisory Services Linda Phito talks to Lester Kiewit about the land occupations in the Kraaifontein area.

The problem started in Kraaifontein when law enforcement began demolishing the shacks. Linda Phito, Community activist - Community Advisory Services

Phito says this has been going on for the past three weeks.

Now law enforcement started to shoot the people, and the people start to fight back. Linda Phito, Community activist - Community Advisory Services

Why have people decided to begin staking claims and erecting structures on the Tygerberg Raceway?

Phito responds that the City of Cape Town has failed to build enough houses and with the Covid-19 pandemic, the situation has worsened with so many out of work and without food, and have therefore ultimately been unable to pay rent.

The landlords are looking for the money and people don't have the money to pay. Linda Phito, Community activist - Community Advisory Services

Then they see the open land in Kraaifontein and started to build houses. Linda Phito, Community activist - Community Advisory Services

He says the government needs to intervene when they argue that people are building illegally.

People are not right to build and people are not wrong to build. Linda Phito, Community activist - Community Advisory Services

Government needs to listen to the grievances and pave a way forward, says Phito.

