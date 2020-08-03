Lawyers question why Hawks arrested Norma Gigaba for 'domestic squabble'





Her case has been postponed to 14 September 2020.

The former Finance Minister's wife was arrested on Friday and spent a night in police cells before being released on R5,000 bail the next day.

RELATED: David Masondo's Cabinet job on the line for setting the Hawks on his ex-mistress

Her legal team, which includes advocate Dali Mpofu and her lawyer Victor Nkwashu, has questioned why the Hawks were the ones to arrest her, reports EWN's Veronica Mokhoali.

Gigaba's legal team plans to file counter-charges to challenge her arrest by the elite-crime fighting unit.

RELATED: 'Politicians cannot use Hawks as their own personal security firm'

It's reported that her arrest may be linked to a damaged Mercedes G- Wagon, however, the authorities are yet to confirm this.

Norma Gigaba, the former Finance Minister's wife was charged with malicious damage to property and crimen injuria. Veronica Mokhoali, EWN reporter

Another charge of assault was added over the weekend, however, we did not see this on the charge sheet today. Veronica Mokhoali, EWN reporter

Norma Gigaba's legal team included advocate Dali Mpofu and well as her lawyer Victor Nkwashu. Veronica Mokhoali, EWN reporter

Nkwashu said that they want to question why the Hawks were involved in what seems to be a domestic squabble. Veronica Mokhoali, EWN reporter

He says they will be taking this up as a civil matter to question whether this arrest in itself was constitutional or valid. Veronica Mokhoali, EWN reporter

There seems to be more to this story than we as the public are seeing. Veronica Mokhoali, EWN reporter

Listen to the EWN update on The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit: