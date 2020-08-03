Shoprite pulls the plug on Nigeria (pop 206m) – trouble for SA companies abroad?
Shoprite is pulling the plug on Nigeria.
The Cape Town-based retailer – the largest in Africa - made the announcement on Monday.
The company spent 15 tough years in what is the Continent’s largest economy and most populous nation (206 million).
Shoprite reported an 8.7% rise in sales in South Africa for the year ending on 30 June 2020.
Sales outside of South Africa – but excluding Nigeria – fell by 1.4%.
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviewed Dianna Games, Chief Executive at business consultancy Africa At Work.
Nigeria went into recession in 2015/2016… and hasn’t really recovered… then Covid hit, and oil prices plummeted again… On top of that, huge devaluations…Dianna Games, Chief Executive - Africa At Work
Shoprite had huge expansion plans. It’s a pity it worked out this way.Dianna Games, Chief Executive - Africa At Work
The forex issue is a huge issue. Even if you’re making money in Nigeria, you can’t get it out… It’s a difficult market…Dianna Games, Chief Executive - Africa At Work
The whole Continent – along with the rest of the world, by the way – is in trouble.Dianna Games, Chief Executive - Africa At Work
Listen to the interview in the audio below (audio will appear below this sentence within the next few minutes).
More from MyMoney Online
Resilient Amplats reports rise in earnings (Ebitda), solid balance sheet
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Natascha Viljoen, CEO at Amplats.Read More
Santam to pay out R1 billion to policyholders in 'business interruption' relief
It still argues that the lockdown, not the pandemic, is responsible for its clients’ losses. Bruce Whitfield interviews its CEO.Read More
SA Reserve Bank cuts repo rate to 3.5% - an all-time low
As widely expected, Sarb Governor Lesetja Kganyago announced a repo rate cut of 25 basis points on Thursday.Read More
Expect another cut in interest rates – already at record-lows – later today
"Consumers who are in debt have received a huge bonanza," says Econometrix Chief Economist Dr Azar Jammine.Read More
Ruling against Sars: 'Taxpayers have the courts on their side'
"This case shows rogue officials at Sars that the courts protect taxpayers," says tax attorney Jean-Louis Nel (Tax Consulting SA).Read More
'Property prices are falling. Cut rentals to hold on to existing tenants'
South Africa has become poorer, says property economist Erwin Rode. If you force a tenant out, who will you replace her with?Read More
Real estate royalty Herschel Jawitz comes clean about his money habits, beliefs
Bruce Whitfield talks to Jawitz Properties CEO Herschel Jawitz about his attitude to money (hopes, fears, successes, failures...).Read More
Tips to pay less tax - and to get a refund from Sars - when working from home
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Matthew Haddon, Director at tax consultancy Simple Tax.Read More
Working from home? How to get a tax refund from Sars
Pippa Hudson interviews Matthew Haddon, Director at tax consultancy SimpleTax.Read More
'Used car prices are plummeting. Sellers are desperate and willing to negotiate'
The average price of key brands such as Toyota and Ford is dropping, says motoring journalist Ciro de Siena.Read More