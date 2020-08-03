Here's how much more you'll be paying for fuel come Wednesday
Both grades of petrol will go up by 5 cents per litre, while diesel will cost motorists 45 cents more.
Illuminating paraffin will go up by 52 cents and LP GAS will be 4 cents cheaper.
In a statement, the Department of Energy and Mineral Resources says the price hike is due to the following factors:
-
The average international product prices for Petrol, Diesel and Illuminating Paraffin increased during the period under review.
-
The Rand appreciated against the US Dollar during the period under review, on average, when compared to the previous period.
-
The average Rand/US Dollar exchange rate for the period 26 June 2020 to 30 July 2020 was 16.8234 compared to 17.1271 during the previous period. This led to a lower contribution to the Basic Fuel Prices on petrol, diesel and illuminating paraffin by 9.93 c/l, 10.43 c/l and 9.27 c/l respectively.
