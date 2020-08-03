Eskom want its stolen money back – from Koko, Molefe, Singh (etc) and the Guptas

Streaming issues? Report here
money-show-thumbnailjpg money-show-thumbnailjpg
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
18:00 - 20:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 18:39
Leadership during covid-19 - Catering Business sector
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Karen Short - Founder at By Word of Mouth
Today at 19:08
SKYPE: Explained: Tik Tok, Microsoft and Trump
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Craig Wilson - Editor at Stuff Magazine
Today at 19:19
ZOOM: Business Book - 'The Power of Purpose: How to obliterate obstacles and triumph over impossible adversity'
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Richard Wright - Entrepreneur and speaker at ...
Today at 19:33
ZOOM: Make Money Mondays - Vusi Thembekwayo on his money story
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Vusi Thembekwayo - Dragon's Den Judge and Entrepreneur at ...
No Items to show
Up Next: The Aubrey Masango Show
See full line-up
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
18:00 - 20:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Schools allowed to phase in more grades if they notify to HOD - MEC Schäfer Schools are now officially allowed to deviate from the academic calendar to bring back more grades ahead of time, says Education M... 3 August 2020 6:16 PM
Here's how much more you'll be paying for fuel come Wednesday South African fuel prices are set to rise on Wednesday, the Department of Energy and Mineral Resources has confirmed. 3 August 2020 3:43 PM
Auditor-General's office given more teeth to stamp out municipal corruption W Cape AG exec Sharonne Adams says accounting officer can now be liable to pay back monies if corrective measures not implemented. 3 August 2020 1:52 PM
View all Local
Eskom want its stolen money back – from Koko, Molefe, Singh (etc) and the Guptas The process to recover the looted billions has begun. Bruce Whitfield talks to Steven Powell, Director in Forensics at ENS Africa. 3 August 2020 6:27 PM
Zim govt 'clamps down on dissent' after Covid corruption exposés spark protests Zimbabwe is making international headlines as authorities arrest citizens for protesting against alleged corruption by the governm... 3 August 2020 5:13 PM
Attempting to profit from Covid pandemic is the action of scavengers - Ramaphosa President Cyril Ramaphosa says the Covid-19 pandemic is a turning point in the fight against corruption. 3 August 2020 2:58 PM
View all Politics
Shoprite pulls the plug on Nigeria (pop 206m) – trouble for SA companies abroad? Shoprite is exiting the oil-rich but spending-money-poor nation. Bruce Whitfield interviews Dianna Games (Africa At Work). 3 August 2020 6:34 PM
Limpopo's R2.4m tin shack flop 'insulting' says CEO whose tender bid was snubbed Limpopo Premier Stan Mathabatha has come under fire for launching an embarrassing shack settlement, costing R2.4m for 40 shacks, l... 3 August 2020 11:35 AM
British American Tobacco SA prepares for court showdown with govt on Wednesday British American Tobacco SA (BAT SA) will be challenging the constitutionality of the tobacco ban in the Western Cape High Court. 2 August 2020 10:42 AM
View all Business
Sam Cowen: Book on Parktown Boys abuse uncovers horror caused by code of silence Broadcaster and author Sam Cowen says her book 'Brutal School Ties' is a story about the devastating impact of a code of silence. 2 August 2020 12:18 PM
Does it sound too good to be true? 7 signs that it's a dodgy get-rich-quick scam Consumers have been warned to look out for a rise in Ponzi and pyramid schemes as South Africa faces worsening economic conditions... 1 August 2020 11:38 AM
John Maytham's Weekly Book Review: 31 July 2020 Beloved Afternoon Drive host John Maytham shares his top books of the week. 31 July 2020 5:52 PM
View all Lifestyle
Kaunda Ntunja remembered as groundbreaking rugby commentator Beloved South African rugby commentator Kaunda Ntunja was a pioneer who brought the nation together with his unique voice, says Jo... 20 July 2020 6:55 PM
New Zealand Rugby dumps South Africa after 25 years: 'It’s fantastic news' The era of Super Rugby has come to an end. A blessing in disguise? Lester Kiewit interviews IOL sports editor John Goliath. 17 July 2020 1:56 PM
Jeremy Fredericks: Nothing will change if we don't confront racism in cricket Is it too much to ask for cricket players to have equal opportunities in 2020? Cricket commentator Jeremy Fredericks speaks his mi... 15 July 2020 6:38 PM
View all Sport
[WATCH] Kieno appears on 'Arendsvlei' and chats to his TV co-star Cantona James CapeTalk host Kieno Kammies appeared on Afrikaans telenovela 'Arendsvlei' on Tuesday night and describes it as a captivating serie... 22 July 2020 12:16 PM
Inmates are people before they're prisoners - Netflix doccie host Raphael Rowe Investigative journo Raphael Rowe opens up about filming the fourth season of Netflix series 'Inside The World’s Toughest Prisons'... 19 July 2020 2:16 PM
Tributes pour in for veteran actress Elize Cawood: 'She was a national treasure' Renowned South African actress Elize Cawood died on Saturday morning after battling with lung cancer. 18 July 2020 3:25 PM
View all Entertainment
[WATCH] Nike ad hits the mark with Covid-19 message and some astonishing editing During these trying times of the Covid-19 pandemic and effects of lockdowns worldwide, Nike provides a spark of strength and hope. 31 July 2020 12:26 PM
When can we expect air travel to get back to normal? Pippa Hudson chats to Kim Taylor at Flight Centre to find out when commercial air travel is likely to get back to normal... 28 July 2020 4:15 PM
Here's what you need to know about the R70 billion IMF loan to SA Economist Sifiso Skenjana says IMF rapid credit facility is for low and middle-income countries that are facing an economic shock. 28 July 2020 8:25 AM
View all World
Zim govt 'clamps down on dissent' after Covid corruption exposés spark protests Zimbabwe is making international headlines as authorities arrest citizens for protesting against alleged corruption by the governm... 3 August 2020 5:13 PM
Covid-19 makes it clear – African agriculture is vital, now more than ever The economy is shedding jobs – but not in agriculture, says Roux Wildenboer, Head of Agriculture at Absa. 14 July 2020 2:23 PM
South Africa is an emerging epicentre of hunger – Oxfam More people are likely to die from Covid-19-related hunger than the disease itself, warns Oxfam in its “Hunger Virus” report. 10 July 2020 3:39 PM
View all Africa
Eskom want its stolen money back – from Koko, Molefe, Singh (etc) and the Guptas The process to recover the looted billions has begun. Bruce Whitfield talks to Steven Powell, Director in Forensics at ENS Africa. 3 August 2020 6:27 PM
Making sense of Old Mutual's suspension from Zimbabwe Stock Exchange The Zim govt has scapegoated Old Mutual because its currency has "fallen through the floor", says Africa At Work's Dianna Games. 28 July 2020 8:43 PM
Racing cars and toothpaste? Linking them looks like desperation, says ad fundi Andy Rice tells The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield why the Aquafresh Ultimate advert deserves a zero rating. 28 July 2020 8:14 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Business
fiber_manual_record
Opinion
fiber_manual_record
Politics

Eskom want its stolen money back – from Koko, Molefe, Singh (etc) and the Guptas

3 August 2020 6:27 PM
by Kabous le Roux
Tags:
Eskom
Gupta family
Guptas
State Capture
Corruption
Brian Molefe
Ben Ngubane
Special Investigating Unit
North Gauteng High Court
The Money Show
Bruce Whitfield
Atul Gupta
SIU
Ajay Gupta
ENS Africa
Steven Powell
Anoj Singh
Matshela Koko
SOEs
Salim Essa
state-owned enterprises
Rajesh Gupta
forensics
susan daniels
Hendrina
Optimum Coal Holdings
OCH
Optimum Coal Mining

The process to recover the looted billions has begun. Bruce Whitfield talks to Steven Powell, Director in Forensics at ENS Africa.

Eskom wants its stolen money back.

A candle - our "go-to" stock image for Eskom.

The ailing state-owned enterprise (SOE) and the Special Investigating Unit (SIU) has approached the High Court in an attempt to recover R3.8 billion it says it lost to corruption.

The utility alleges that the money was unlawfully transferred from it to help the Gupta family and its associates buy Optimum Coal Holdings (OCH) – the owner of Optimum Coal Mining and supplier of coal to the Hendrina power station.

Eskom specifically named former employees Brian Molefe, Anoj Singh, Matshela Koko, Susan Daniels and non-executive directors Ben Ngubane and Salim Essa as those it seeks damages from – as well as Rajesh Gupta, Atul Gupta and Ajay Gupta.

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviewed Steven Powell, Director in Forensics at ENS Africa, the largest law firm on the Continent.

In addition to criminal charges… Eskom is serving summonses on the individuals… they’re being held personally liable… for losses under their watch or, worse than that, complicity…

Steven Powell, Director in Forensics - ENS Africa

The Hawks will continue the investigation… towards criminal prosecution.

Steven Powell, Director in Forensics - ENS Africa

A lot of that money has been spent… [but] they will make a significant recovery…

Steven Powell, Director in Forensics - ENS Africa

It’s a brilliant action. While the wheels of criminal justice move slowly… this will hit their pockets directly, and it will happen in the immediate future, as opposed to criminal action…

Steven Powell, Director in Forensics - ENS Africa

Listen to the interview in the audio below.


3 August 2020 6:27 PM
by Kabous le Roux
Tags:
Eskom
Gupta family
Guptas
State Capture
Corruption
Brian Molefe
Ben Ngubane
Special Investigating Unit
North Gauteng High Court
The Money Show
Bruce Whitfield
Atul Gupta
SIU
Ajay Gupta
ENS Africa
Steven Powell
Anoj Singh
Matshela Koko
SOEs
Salim Essa
state-owned enterprises
Rajesh Gupta
forensics
susan daniels
Hendrina
Optimum Coal Holdings
OCH
Optimum Coal Mining

More from Business

Nigeria flag nigerian 123rf 123rfAfrica 123rfBusiness

Shoprite pulls the plug on Nigeria (pop 206m) – trouble for SA companies abroad?

3 August 2020 6:34 PM

Shoprite is exiting the oil-rich but spending-money-poor nation. Bruce Whitfield interviews Dianna Games (Africa At Work).

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

limpopo-shacksjpg

Limpopo's R2.4m tin shack flop 'insulting' says CEO whose tender bid was snubbed

3 August 2020 11:35 AM

Limpopo Premier Stan Mathabatha has come under fire for launching an embarrassing shack settlement, costing R2.4m for 40 shacks, last week.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

cigarette-pack-smoker-tobacco-product-addiction-packet-smokes-smoking-123rf

British American Tobacco SA prepares for court showdown with govt on Wednesday

2 August 2020 10:42 AM

British American Tobacco SA (BAT SA) will be challenging the constitutionality of the tobacco ban in the Western Cape High Court.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

123rf A pile of two hundred rand notes, South African currency money

Does it sound too good to be true? 7 signs that it's a dodgy get-rich-quick scam

1 August 2020 11:38 AM

Consumers have been warned to look out for a rise in Ponzi and pyramid schemes as South Africa faces worsening economic conditions.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

skywalkpng

Meet the winners of Nedbank Business Ignite, entrepreneurs Siyabonga and Hannah

31 July 2020 11:32 AM

Business growth expert Matsi Modise says choosing the winners was not easy as all the top 20 finalists were exceptional.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

kodak-filmjpg

Kodak shares soar as it pivots to manufacturing ingredients for Covid-19 drugs

30 July 2020 8:52 PM

Kodak's repositioned itself so well, its share price jumped by more than 30% after already surging over 1000% in two days.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Retirement planning personal finance 123rfpersonalfinance 123rflifestyle 123rf

What does the contentious Regulation 28 mean for your retirement funds?

30 July 2020 8:23 PM

On The Money Show, finance expert Warren Ingram explains why he believes the pros of the regulation outweigh the cons.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

man-suitcase-travel-tourism-hotel-bed-room-accommodation-stay-getaway-123rf

Tourism industry welcomes easing of regulations, 'but we need to do more soon'

30 July 2020 7:38 PM

TBCSA CEO Tshifhiwa Tshivengwa responds to new measures that allow intra-provincial leisure travel and accommodation bookings.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

200115-malegapuru-makgoba-ejpg

'My single most important aim is for load shedding to disappear from face of SA'

30 July 2020 6:20 PM

The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Eskom interim chair and Health Ombud, Prof. Malegapuru Makgoba.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

money

Household budget shortfall roughly R6,800 per month during pandemic - TransUnion

30 July 2020 3:28 PM

Consumer credit reporting agency TransUnion has conducted research that shows the Covid-19 pandemic’s effect on consumer finances.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

More from Opinion

Nigeria flag nigerian 123rf 123rfAfrica 123rfBusiness

Shoprite pulls the plug on Nigeria (pop 206m) – trouble for SA companies abroad?

3 August 2020 6:34 PM

Shoprite is exiting the oil-rich but spending-money-poor nation. Bruce Whitfield interviews Dianna Games (Africa At Work).

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

old-mutual-logopng

Making sense of Old Mutual's suspension from Zimbabwe Stock Exchange

28 July 2020 8:43 PM

The Zim govt has scapegoated Old Mutual because its currency has "fallen through the floor", says Africa At Work's Dianna Games.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

aquafresh-adpng

Racing cars and toothpaste? Linking them looks like desperation, says ad fundi

28 July 2020 8:14 PM

Andy Rice tells The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield why the Aquafresh Ultimate advert deserves a zero rating.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

maq-advertpng

Who's the winner as MAQ takes on Sunlight Liquid in dishwashing foam-off?

28 July 2020 7:31 PM

Can 'cheeky upstarts' successfully take on market leaders? Branding expert Andy Rice comments on the elements required.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

surgical-masks-covid-19-coronavirus-virus-disease-infection-health-123rf

Covid-corruption: South Africa is in deep trouble - Black Business Council

28 July 2020 12:58 PM

"Filthy so-called entrepreneurs, black and white, has forced us as South Africans to hang our heads in shame,” says Sandile Zungu.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

20180905_Markus Jooste4

Steinhoff wants to pay R17 billion to end its R135 billion lawsuit nightmare

28 July 2020 11:28 AM

Meanwhile, the Hawks haven’t so much as knocked on Markus Jooste’s door, says Financial Mail editor Rob Rose.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

4G 5G 123rf 123rfbusiness 123rflifestyle

New policy allows networks to build 5G towers on your property

28 July 2020 9:27 AM

The policy won’t allow networks to ride roughshod over property owners’ legitimate concerns, assures Dominic Cull of Ellipsis.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Saki Macozoma

'ANC has good policies, but implementation is lacking and corruption is endemic'

27 July 2020 8:28 PM

Bruce Whitfield interviews former ANC MP Saki Macozoma about his attitude to money (hopes and fears, successes and failures, etc.)

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Lab-grown lab grown cultured meat 123rf 123rfbusiness 123rflifestyle

'Big Tech' is in a mad race to bring lab-grown meat to the masses

27 July 2020 7:38 PM

Can we transcend the slaughter? Chase Purdy on his book "Billion Dollar Burger: Inside Big Tech's Race for the Future of Food".

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Matches social unrest protest riot revolution 123rf 123rfpolitics

'People can't survive a continued lockdown! Where'll tomorrow’s meal come from?'

23 July 2020 2:41 PM

Land invasions, looting, stoning… it’s beginning to appear anarchic. Lester Kiewit interviews policing analyst Eldrid de Klerk.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

More from Politics

Zimbabwe flag 123rf

Zim govt 'clamps down on dissent' after Covid corruption exposés spark protests

3 August 2020 5:13 PM

Zimbabwe is making international headlines as authorities arrest citizens for protesting against alleged corruption by the government.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

ramaphosa-imbizojpg

Attempting to profit from Covid pandemic is the action of scavengers - Ramaphosa

3 August 2020 2:58 PM

President Cyril Ramaphosa says the Covid-19 pandemic is a turning point in the fight against corruption.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Audits clean audits municipalities 123rf

Auditor-General's office given more teeth to stamp out municipal corruption

3 August 2020 1:52 PM

W Cape AG exec Sharonne Adams says accounting officer can now be liable to pay back monies if corrective measures not implemented.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

200727citygif

Govt must listen to reasons for land occupation in Kraaifontein - activist

3 August 2020 1:00 PM

NPO Community Advisory Services Linda Phito says people have lost jobs during Covid-19 pandemic and can't afford rentals.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

20200803normagigabaoutsidecourtjfif

Lawyers question why Hawks arrested Norma Gigaba for 'domestic squabble'

3 August 2020 12:59 PM

Norma Gigaba made a brief appearance in the Hatfield Magistrate’s Court on Monday on charges of malicious damage to property and crimen injuria.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

limpopo-shacksjpg

Limpopo's R2.4m tin shack flop 'insulting' says CEO whose tender bid was snubbed

3 August 2020 11:35 AM

Limpopo Premier Stan Mathabatha has come under fire for launching an embarrassing shack settlement, costing R2.4m for 40 shacks, last week.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Hawks EWN Thomas Holder

'Politicians cannot use Hawks as their own personal security firm'

3 August 2020 9:16 AM

Public Law expert Cathy Powell says Hawks cannot be used to settle domestic spats and the independence of the body is compromised.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

school-classroom-class-desk-education-learning-pupils-teachers-teaching-123rf

DBE revises school calendar again

3 August 2020 8:40 AM

Manuel says Naptosa says it gives schools time to focus on reading, maths, and language this year.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

david-masondojpg

David Masondo's Cabinet job on the line for setting the Hawks on his ex-mistress

2 August 2020 1:23 PM

The ANC has remained mum on whether it plans to axe Deputy Finance Minister David Masondo.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

cigarette-pack-smoker-tobacco-product-addiction-packet-smokes-smoking-123rf

British American Tobacco SA prepares for court showdown with govt on Wednesday

2 August 2020 10:42 AM

British American Tobacco SA (BAT SA) will be challenging the constitutionality of the tobacco ban in the Western Cape High Court.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

[VIDEO] Brazen hijackers abduct driver in front of petrol attendants in Joburg

Local

'Politicians cannot use Hawks as their own personal security firm'

Politics Local

Lawyers question why Hawks arrested Norma Gigaba for 'domestic squabble'

Politics Local

Eskom want its stolen money back – from Koko, Molefe, Singh (etc) and the Guptas

Business Opinion Politics

EWN Highlights

Eskom to implement load reduction in 4 provinces

3 August 2020 5:28 PM

Mkhwebane considers launching probes into COVID-19 corruption

3 August 2020 5:20 PM

WHO: There may never be a COVID-19 'silver bullet'

3 August 2020 4:50 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA