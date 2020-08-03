Microsoft wants to buy TikTok. Donald Trump gives it 45 days to negotiate
Microsoft wants to buy the wildly popular Chinese video-sharing social media app TikTok.
United States (US) President Donald Trump is giving the software giant 45 days in which to clinch the deal.
Trump as recently as Friday threatened to ban TikTok, dismissing Microsoft’s overtures, but changed his tune after lobbying by Republican lawmakers.
Related articles:
-
Is Huawei an arm of the Chinese army or is Donald Trump (and the UK) full of it?
-
Is a Huawei device without Google Play worth it? Read this before you buy...
TikTok has about 100 million users in the US.
It is the seventh most downloaded app of the 2010s.
TikTok is available in 75 languages in 150 markets.
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviewed Craig Wilson, the former editor at Stuff Magazine.
TikTok is an app used by people much younger than you and me…Craig Wilson, former editor - Stuff Magazine
Donald Trump has somewhat of a thin hide… It’s part of his bigger anti-China campaign…Craig Wilson, former editor - Stuff Magazine
TikTok is stuck between a rock and Trump… It’s unlikely they have the intention to sell… But between that and shutting down, they don’t have much choice.Craig Wilson, former editor - Stuff Magazine
Listen to the interview in the audio below.
More from MyMoney Online
Shoprite pulls the plug on Nigeria (pop 206m) – trouble for SA companies abroad?
Shoprite is exiting the oil-rich but spending-money-poor nation. Bruce Whitfield interviews Dianna Games (Africa At Work).Read More
Resilient Amplats reports rise in earnings (Ebitda), solid balance sheet
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Natascha Viljoen, CEO at Amplats.Read More
Santam to pay out R1 billion to policyholders in 'business interruption' relief
It still argues that the lockdown, not the pandemic, is responsible for its clients’ losses. Bruce Whitfield interviews its CEO.Read More
SA Reserve Bank cuts repo rate to 3.5% - an all-time low
As widely expected, Sarb Governor Lesetja Kganyago announced a repo rate cut of 25 basis points on Thursday.Read More
Expect another cut in interest rates – already at record-lows – later today
"Consumers who are in debt have received a huge bonanza," says Econometrix Chief Economist Dr Azar Jammine.Read More
Ruling against Sars: 'Taxpayers have the courts on their side'
"This case shows rogue officials at Sars that the courts protect taxpayers," says tax attorney Jean-Louis Nel (Tax Consulting SA).Read More
'Property prices are falling. Cut rentals to hold on to existing tenants'
South Africa has become poorer, says property economist Erwin Rode. If you force a tenant out, who will you replace her with?Read More
Real estate royalty Herschel Jawitz comes clean about his money habits, beliefs
Bruce Whitfield talks to Jawitz Properties CEO Herschel Jawitz about his attitude to money (hopes, fears, successes, failures...).Read More
Tips to pay less tax - and to get a refund from Sars - when working from home
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Matthew Haddon, Director at tax consultancy Simple Tax.Read More
Working from home? How to get a tax refund from Sars
Pippa Hudson interviews Matthew Haddon, Director at tax consultancy SimpleTax.Read More