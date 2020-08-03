I collect cars. I’m a big Aston Martin and Ferrari guy - Vusi Thembekwayo

Streaming issues? Report here
Africa Melane 2019 1500 BW Africa Melane 2019 1500 BW
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
04:00 - 06:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 04:45
Cycling reimagined during Covid-19
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
Guests
Ciska du Plessis Austin - President at Cycling South Africa
Today at 05:10
A call on public representatives to consider pay cuts
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
Guests
Narend Singh - Chief Whip at Inkatha Freedom Party
Today at 05:50
From the continent with Africa.com
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
Guests
Sokhu Sibiya - Editor at Africa.com
Today at 06:09
The Social Rundown
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Stephan Lombard
Today at 06:25
NB: It's organ donor month
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Fawn Rogers
Today at 06:40
Tech Tuesday : Mortgage originator goes truly digital
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Andrea Tucker - Director of Mortgage Me
Today at 07:07
State targeting Zimbabwe journalists and abducting opponents
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Tabani Moyo - Misa Zimbabwe
Today at 07:20
Electricity prices going up by 15%? Not so fast...
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Tygue Theron - Commercial Head at Energy Partners Intelligence.
Today at 07:38
The Africa Report
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Jean-Jacques Cornish
Today at 08:07
Eskom and SIU's R4billion Gupta legal battle
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Sikonathi Mantshantsha- Eskom Spokesperson
Today at 08:21
How to Facebook Marketplace
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Vicki Sleet - Blogger at Iwantthat.co.za.
Today at 09:33
Barb's Wire
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Barbara Friedman
Today at 09:40
Chantell Illbury
Today with Kieno Kammies
Today at 10:33
UCT GSB Feature -Employees wellness for Millennials and Gen Z
Today with Kieno Kammies
Today at 10:45
National Consumer Commission
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Joseph Selolo - Director of Prosecutions at National Consumer Commission
Today at 15:40
New plans for CNA
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Benjamin Trisk - CEO at CNA
Today at 17:20
New 90-minute test for Covid
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Wolfgang Preiser
No Items to show
Up Next: Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
See full line-up
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
04:00 - 06:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
We need better alcohol controls when the ban is lifted, says Dr Glenda Gray SA Medical Research Council (SAMRC) president and CEO Dr Glenda Gray says the government should consider lifting the alcohol ban w... 3 August 2020 6:52 PM
Schools allowed to phase in more grades if they notify to HOD - MEC Schäfer Schools are now officially allowed to deviate from the academic calendar to bring back more grades ahead of time, says Education M... 3 August 2020 6:16 PM
Here's how much more you'll be paying for fuel come Wednesday South African fuel prices are set to rise on Wednesday, the Department of Energy and Mineral Resources has confirmed. 3 August 2020 3:43 PM
View all Local
Zim govt 'clamps down on dissent' after Covid corruption exposés spark protests Zimbabwe is making international headlines as authorities arrest citizens for protesting against alleged corruption by the governm... 3 August 2020 5:13 PM
Attempting to profit from Covid pandemic is the action of scavengers - Ramaphosa President Cyril Ramaphosa says the Covid-19 pandemic is a turning point in the fight against corruption. 3 August 2020 2:58 PM
Auditor-General's office given more teeth to stamp out municipal corruption W Cape AG exec Sharonne Adams says accounting officer can now be liable to pay back monies if corrective measures not implemented. 3 August 2020 1:52 PM
View all Politics
How to gain a sense of purpose and spark 'outrageous achievement' "When your thoughts are centred around the meaning of your life, you unleash immeasurable power,” says author Richard Wright. 3 August 2020 7:36 PM
Microsoft wants to buy TikTok. Donald Trump gives it 45 days to negotiate [EXPLAINED] The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Craig Wilson, Editor at Stuff Magazine. 3 August 2020 7:23 PM
British American Tobacco SA prepares for court showdown with govt on Wednesday British American Tobacco SA (BAT SA) will be challenging the constitutionality of the tobacco ban in the Western Cape High Court. 2 August 2020 10:42 AM
View all Business
Sam Cowen: Book on Parktown Boys abuse uncovers horror caused by code of silence Broadcaster and author Sam Cowen says her book 'Brutal School Ties' is a story about the devastating impact of a code of silence. 2 August 2020 12:18 PM
Does it sound too good to be true? 7 signs that it's a dodgy get-rich-quick scam Consumers have been warned to look out for a rise in Ponzi and pyramid schemes as South Africa faces worsening economic conditions... 1 August 2020 11:38 AM
John Maytham's Weekly Book Review: 31 July 2020 Beloved Afternoon Drive host John Maytham shares his top books of the week. 31 July 2020 5:52 PM
View all Lifestyle
Kaunda Ntunja remembered as groundbreaking rugby commentator Beloved South African rugby commentator Kaunda Ntunja was a pioneer who brought the nation together with his unique voice, says Jo... 20 July 2020 6:55 PM
New Zealand Rugby dumps South Africa after 25 years: 'It’s fantastic news' The era of Super Rugby has come to an end. A blessing in disguise? Lester Kiewit interviews IOL sports editor John Goliath. 17 July 2020 1:56 PM
Jeremy Fredericks: Nothing will change if we don't confront racism in cricket Is it too much to ask for cricket players to have equal opportunities in 2020? Cricket commentator Jeremy Fredericks speaks his mi... 15 July 2020 6:38 PM
View all Sport
[WATCH] Kieno appears on 'Arendsvlei' and chats to his TV co-star Cantona James CapeTalk host Kieno Kammies appeared on Afrikaans telenovela 'Arendsvlei' on Tuesday night and describes it as a captivating serie... 22 July 2020 12:16 PM
Inmates are people before they're prisoners - Netflix doccie host Raphael Rowe Investigative journo Raphael Rowe opens up about filming the fourth season of Netflix series 'Inside The World’s Toughest Prisons'... 19 July 2020 2:16 PM
Tributes pour in for veteran actress Elize Cawood: 'She was a national treasure' Renowned South African actress Elize Cawood died on Saturday morning after battling with lung cancer. 18 July 2020 3:25 PM
View all Entertainment
Microsoft wants to buy TikTok. Donald Trump gives it 45 days to negotiate [EXPLAINED] The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Craig Wilson, Editor at Stuff Magazine. 3 August 2020 7:23 PM
[WATCH] Nike ad hits the mark with Covid-19 message and some astonishing editing During these trying times of the Covid-19 pandemic and effects of lockdowns worldwide, Nike provides a spark of strength and hope. 31 July 2020 12:26 PM
When can we expect air travel to get back to normal? Pippa Hudson chats to Kim Taylor at Flight Centre to find out when commercial air travel is likely to get back to normal... 28 July 2020 4:15 PM
View all World
Shoprite pulls the plug on Nigeria (pop 206m) – trouble for SA companies abroad? Shoprite is exiting the oil-rich but spending-money-poor nation. Bruce Whitfield interviews Dianna Games (Africa At Work). 3 August 2020 6:34 PM
Zim govt 'clamps down on dissent' after Covid corruption exposés spark protests Zimbabwe is making international headlines as authorities arrest citizens for protesting against alleged corruption by the governm... 3 August 2020 5:13 PM
Covid-19 makes it clear – African agriculture is vital, now more than ever The economy is shedding jobs – but not in agriculture, says Roux Wildenboer, Head of Agriculture at Absa. 14 July 2020 2:23 PM
View all Africa
I collect cars. I’m a big Aston Martin and Ferrari guy - Vusi Thembekwayo Bruce Whitfield interviews Vusi Thembekwayo about his attitude to money (hopes and fears, successes and failures, etc.). 3 August 2020 8:06 PM
How to gain a sense of purpose and spark 'outrageous achievement' "When your thoughts are centred around the meaning of your life, you unleash immeasurable power,” says author Richard Wright. 3 August 2020 7:36 PM
Eskom want its stolen money back – from Koko, Molefe, Singh (etc) and the Guptas The process to recover the looted billions has begun. Bruce Whitfield talks to Steven Powell, Director in Forensics at ENS Africa. 3 August 2020 6:27 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Business
fiber_manual_record
Opinion
fiber_manual_record
Lifestyle

I collect cars. I’m a big Aston Martin and Ferrari guy - Vusi Thembekwayo

3 August 2020 8:06 PM
by Kabous le Roux
Tags:
The Money Show
Benoni
Bruce Whitfield
Vusi Thembekwayo
Make Money Mondays
money beliefs
make money mondays personal edition
Public speaking
Dragons' Den
motivational speaking

Bruce Whitfield interviews Vusi Thembekwayo about his attitude to money (hopes and fears, successes and failures, etc.).

Every week The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews a famous person about her or his attitude to money (hopes and fears, successes and failures, etc.) as part of his weekly “Make Money Mondays, Personal Edition” feature.

This week Whitfield interviewed entrepreneur, public speaker and judge on Dragons' Den, Vusi Thembekwayo.

Also, read:

Thembekwayo hails from Benoni on Gauteng’s East Rand.

He’s a venture capitalist and – at the age of 35 – one of South Africa’s most successful businessmen.

He created and sold his first company - an international recruitment agency - when he was in his early 20s.

After his gig with Dragons' Den, Thembekwayo is probably most well-known as a motivational speaker on a global circuit spanning, so far, 21 countries.

  • What is it that Thembekwayo believes about money?

  • Does it keep him up at night?

  • Does he spend like crazy or save compulsively?

  • How did his childhood experiences shape his views on money?

More articles from this feature about the money-beliefs, history and habits of famous people:

Socialists hate the rich, they don’t hate money!

Vusi Thembekwayo

Financially, by God’s incredible grace, I’ve done well… I’m more successful than the people I grew up with, my peers… I play to my strengths and surround myself with phenomenal people…

Vusi Thembekwayo

I collect cars… I race V12s… I’m a big Aston Martin and Ferrari guy… I don’t smoke and I don’t drink but allow myself this vice… I treat them like princesses, but I absolutely drive them! … When it comes to this, I’m a hooligan!

Vusi Thembekwayo

Listen to the interview in the audio below (and scroll down for more quotes from it).

If you’re South African and you’re not angry – you’re not paying attention!

Vusi Thembekwayo

The word ‘business’ has become synonymous with ‘white’… I don’t know of a single white-owned taxi! … the idea of collapsing the economy so that you can rebuild it again… absolutely rubbish!

Vusi Thembekwayo

A profit has no glory in their own home [when asked why is more well-known overseas] … Why does he speak with an American accent? … Excuse me if my accent has to be universal! …

Vusi Thembekwayo

I love the idea of being a perpetual white belt…

Vusi Thembekwayo

I’ve lost a lot of money trying to be the good guy…

Vusi Thembekwayo

My private equity stuff has kept me afloat…

Vusi Thembekwayo

My worst money mistake is probably trusting people…

Vusi Thembekwayo

3 August 2020 8:06 PM
by Kabous le Roux
Tags:
The Money Show
Benoni
Bruce Whitfield
Vusi Thembekwayo
Make Money Mondays
money beliefs
make money mondays personal edition
Public speaking
Dragons' Den
motivational speaking

More from Make Money Mondays

Saki Macozoma

'ANC has good policies, but implementation is lacking and corruption is endemic'

27 July 2020 8:28 PM

Bruce Whitfield interviews former ANC MP Saki Macozoma about his attitude to money (hopes and fears, successes and failures, etc.)

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Herschel Jawitz

Real estate royalty Herschel Jawitz comes clean about his money habits, beliefs

20 July 2020 8:13 PM

Bruce Whitfield talks to Jawitz Properties CEO Herschel Jawitz about his attitude to money (hopes, fears, successes, failures...).

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

160520DineoMoeketsi.jpg

'I spend extravagantly on shoes. I have various pairs of Christian Louboutin'

13 July 2020 8:15 PM

Arabile Gumede interviews actress Dineo Moeketsi (Langa) about her attitude to money and beliefs about it.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Aisha Pandor SweepSouth Alen Ribic

Job won’t make you rich. You must earn in your sleep - Aisha Pandor, SweepSouth

6 July 2020 8:39 PM

Bruce Whitfield talks to SweepSouth cofounder Aisha Pandor about her attitude to money (hopes and fears, successes and failures).

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Eon de Vos

What in the world happened to Eon de Vos? And what does he believe about money?

29 June 2020 8:30 PM

Bruce Whitfield interviews Eon de Vos about his attitude to money (hopes and fears, successes and failures, etc.).

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

e-zktkxn-400x400jpg

PJ Powers on lockdown and money

11 May 2020 8:32 PM

The woman who made us sing and dance and laugh and feel with Jabulani, talks lockdown and money tonight.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Nataniël

'My most precious possession is a collection of letters from my grandmother'

20 April 2020 8:15 PM

Bruce Whitfield interviews Afrikaner icon Nataniël about his attitude to money (hopes and fears, successes and failures, etc.).

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Missing Image Placeholder

Michelin star chef Jan Hendrik van der Westhuizen shares his money recipe

9 March 2020 8:32 PM

In 2016, he became the first SA chef to receive a Michelin star after opening his restaurant in Nice, France called JAN.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Missing Image Placeholder

Rugby legend John Smit on how he does not drop the finance ball

24 February 2020 8:29 PM

Rugby legend John Smit opens up about money and career changes.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Missing Image Placeholder

Jack Parow talks money, honey

17 February 2020 8:43 PM

Jack Parow tells The Money Show how he runs his finances cooler than you.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

[VIDEO] Brazen hijackers abduct driver in front of petrol attendants in Joburg

Local

I collect cars. I’m a big Aston Martin and Ferrari guy - Vusi Thembekwayo

Business Opinion Lifestyle

Limpopo's R2.4m tin shack flop 'insulting' says CEO whose tender bid was snubbed

Politics Business

EWN Highlights

Unions: Basic Ed Dept failed to give detailed report on school re-opening

3 August 2020 8:55 PM

NSFAS funding applications officially opened

3 August 2020 8:33 PM

Judge Makhubele’s testimony postponed after wrangle over evidence leader

3 August 2020 7:55 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA