I collect cars. I’m a big Aston Martin and Ferrari guy - Vusi Thembekwayo





Every week The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews a famous person about her or his attitude to money (hopes and fears, successes and failures, etc.) as part of his weekly “Make Money Mondays, Personal Edition” feature.

This week Whitfield interviewed entrepreneur, public speaker and judge on Dragons' Den, Vusi Thembekwayo.

Also, read:

Thembekwayo hails from Benoni on Gauteng’s East Rand.

He’s a venture capitalist and – at the age of 35 – one of South Africa’s most successful businessmen.

He created and sold his first company - an international recruitment agency - when he was in his early 20s.

After his gig with Dragons' Den, Thembekwayo is probably most well-known as a motivational speaker on a global circuit spanning, so far, 21 countries.

What is it that Thembekwayo believes about money?

Does it keep him up at night?

Does he spend like crazy or save compulsively?

How did his childhood experiences shape his views on money?

More articles from this feature about the money-beliefs, history and habits of famous people:

Socialists hate the rich, they don’t hate money! Vusi Thembekwayo

Financially, by God’s incredible grace, I’ve done well… I’m more successful than the people I grew up with, my peers… I play to my strengths and surround myself with phenomenal people… Vusi Thembekwayo

I collect cars… I race V12s… I’m a big Aston Martin and Ferrari guy… I don’t smoke and I don’t drink but allow myself this vice… I treat them like princesses, but I absolutely drive them! … When it comes to this, I’m a hooligan! Vusi Thembekwayo

Listen to the interview in the audio below (and scroll down for more quotes from it).

If you’re South African and you’re not angry – you’re not paying attention! Vusi Thembekwayo

The word ‘business’ has become synonymous with ‘white’… I don’t know of a single white-owned taxi! … the idea of collapsing the economy so that you can rebuild it again… absolutely rubbish! Vusi Thembekwayo

A profit has no glory in their own home [when asked why is more well-known overseas] … Why does he speak with an American accent? … Excuse me if my accent has to be universal! … Vusi Thembekwayo

I love the idea of being a perpetual white belt… Vusi Thembekwayo

I’ve lost a lot of money trying to be the good guy… Vusi Thembekwayo

My private equity stuff has kept me afloat… Vusi Thembekwayo