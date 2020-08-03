Schools allowed to phase in more grades if they notify to HOD - MEC Schäfer
Western Cape Education MEC Debbie Schäfer says the newly gazetted regulations allow public schools to deviate from the schedule for the phased return of learners.
The Department of Basic Education (DBE) released a revised version of the 2020 academic year over the weekend.
The department gazetted amended regulations on the reopening of schools more than a week after President Cyril Ramaphosa announced a government-mandated break.
Most Grade 12s were due to return to school today after the country's public schools began the four-week break last week Monday.
The gazetted directives confirm that schools may bring back more grades than just Grade 12 starting from this week, provided that they are able to implement the required safety measures.
According to the directions, schools may notify the Head of Department (HOD) that they will have more grades returning.
Schools that have already notified the HOD of their plans to deviate from the phasing in of grades may continue to do so without submitting a new notification, Schäfer adds.
The MEC says schools should only bring back more grades if they can comply with the Covid-19 safety protocols.
She says district officials will be inspecting schools to ensure that they meet the required standards.
Any of the schools that have effectively been given permission by notifying the HOD may continue as they had proposed and other schools that haven't yet done so may do so by following the same procedure.Debbie Schäfer, Western Cape Education MEC
We have the right to inspect the schools and we probably will do so with the majority of schools.Debbie Schäfer, Western Cape Education MEC
If we find that they aren't ready as they say they are, we can remove that permission from them, but otherwise, they are deemed to have that permission.Debbie Schäfer, Western Cape Education MEC
Listen to the discussion on Afternoon Drive with John Maytham:
