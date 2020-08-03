How to gain a sense of purpose and spark 'outrageous achievement'





Every week The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield asks a great business mind to review a trending business book.

This week Whitfield interviewed Richard Wright, the author of “The Power of Purpose: How to obliterate obstacles and triumph over impossible adversity”.

What is your purpose? What gives your life meaning?

The description on loot.co.za (where it’s available to buy for R189):

“The only things in life that you have 100% control over are the thoughts in your head,” says Richard Wright.

“When your thoughts are centred around the very essence of your purpose, and the meaning of your life, you unleash immeasurable power.”

In 2016 Wright was confronted with a diagnosis of rare pituitary cancer – a disease about which little is known, other than that it is almost invariably terminal.

In attempting to deal with this bleak knowledge Wright defined what mattered most in his life, his true purpose, which was ensuring that his two young daughters would not have to grow up without their dad.

Understanding his life purpose, he focused on overcoming the seemingly insurmountable challenges and obstacles that faced him, using the sheer power of his mind.

Ongoing research into what the human mind is capable of, and sheer grit and determination, enabled him to complete four full Ironman races while undergoing harsh cancer treatment, with his daughters cheering him on.

It wasn’t easy and he had to dig deep to overcome setbacks and disappointments, but he never gave up.

Instead, he found the strength, and the freedom, to speak his truth and to become the most authentic version of himself possible.

Wright’s story - told with raw honesty, humility and humour - provides proof that discomfort sparks outrageous achievement, especially when linked to our sense of purpose.

It is a profound story of passion and endurance but, above all, it is a story that will resonate deeply for every one of us, whatever our life circumstances, revealing learnings that challenge us to think differently about our purpose in life.

The Power of Purpose is an unforgettable account of one man’s indomitable will to overcome crippling adversity.

Its power will remain with you long after you have turned the last page.

