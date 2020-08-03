Streaming issues? Report here
How to gain a sense of purpose and spark 'outrageous achievement'

3 August 2020 7:36 PM
by Kabous le Roux
Tags:
The Money Show
Bruce Whitfield
Richard Wright
book review
business book review
books
Purpose
book reviews
business book reviews
meaning
The Power of Purpose
The Power of Purpose: How to obliterate obstacles and triumph over impossible adversity

"When your thoughts are centred around the meaning of your life, you unleash immeasurable power,” says author Richard Wright.

Every week The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield asks a great business mind to review a trending business book.

This week Whitfield interviewed Richard Wright, the author of “The Power of Purpose: How to obliterate obstacles and triumph over impossible adversity”.

What is your purpose? What gives your life meaning?

Trending business book reviews:

The description on loot.co.za (where it’s available to buy for R189):

“The only things in life that you have 100% control over are the thoughts in your head,” says Richard Wright.

“When your thoughts are centred around the very essence of your purpose, and the meaning of your life, you unleash immeasurable power.”

In 2016 Wright was confronted with a diagnosis of rare pituitary cancer – a disease about which little is known, other than that it is almost invariably terminal.

In attempting to deal with this bleak knowledge Wright defined what mattered most in his life, his true purpose, which was ensuring that his two young daughters would not have to grow up without their dad.

Understanding his life purpose, he focused on overcoming the seemingly insurmountable challenges and obstacles that faced him, using the sheer power of his mind.

Ongoing research into what the human mind is capable of, and sheer grit and determination, enabled him to complete four full Ironman races while undergoing harsh cancer treatment, with his daughters cheering him on.

It wasn’t easy and he had to dig deep to overcome setbacks and disappointments, but he never gave up.

Instead, he found the strength, and the freedom, to speak his truth and to become the most authentic version of himself possible.

Wright’s story - told with raw honesty, humility and humour - provides proof that discomfort sparks outrageous achievement, especially when linked to our sense of purpose.

It is a profound story of passion and endurance but, above all, it is a story that will resonate deeply for every one of us, whatever our life circumstances, revealing learnings that challenge us to think differently about our purpose in life.

The Power of Purpose is an unforgettable account of one man’s indomitable will to overcome crippling adversity.

Its power will remain with you long after you have turned the last page.

Listen to the interview in the audio below.


More from Business Books

Lab-grown lab grown cultured meat 123rf 123rfbusiness 123rflifestyle

'Big Tech' is in a mad race to bring lab-grown meat to the masses

27 July 2020 7:38 PM

Can we transcend the slaughter? Chase Purdy on his book "Billion Dollar Burger: Inside Big Tech's Race for the Future of Food".

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Lion

'Unfair Game' lays bare South Africa’s cruel ‘canned lion’ industry

20 July 2020 7:26 PM

Bruce Whitfield interviews Michael Ashcroft about his book, a painful read about the miserable fate of SA's captive-bred lions.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Frog in a pot

Are we boiling frogs? And why do SUV drivers look so confused, asks Tom Eaton

6 July 2020 8:18 PM

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews columnist Tom Eaton about his new book, "Is it me, or is it getting hot in here?"

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Capitalism 123rf 123rfbusiness

Property rights do not drive progress, but struggle for equality does – Piketty

29 June 2020 7:37 PM

Politics of the left and right are failing argues Thomas Piketty in his latest New York Times Best Seller, "Capital and Ideology".

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Bruce Whitfield in Davos 2020

The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield talks about his book, the Upside of Down

11 May 2020 8:04 PM

A strong, positive mindset is one trait Bruce Whitfield has identified in two decades of interrogating how billionaires think.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

47014225-sy475-jpg

Rebel Ideas: The Power of Diverse Thinking by Matthew Syed

10 March 2020 4:55 PM

This bestseller examines the power of 'cognitive diversity' - the ability to think differently about the world around us.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

business-deal-interview-job-office-boss-123rfjpg

‘Negotiation, your hottest currency’

24 February 2020 7:57 PM

You are just one deal away from turning your dreams into reality.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

downloadpng

'That will never work' - the birth of Netflix and the amazing life of an idea

10 February 2020 8:25 PM

From having to pitch his own mother on being an early investor, to server crashes on launch day - how Netflix was born.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Malcolm Gladwell

Right way to talk to strangers is with caution and humility - Malcolm Gladwell

26 November 2019 1:52 PM

Ian Mann reviews Malcolm Gladwell’s new book, “Talking to Strangers: What We Should Know about the People We Don't Know”.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Gavin Watson

How Gavin Watson's Bosasa - born from ANC Women’s League – captured the State

19 November 2019 11:29 AM

Bruce Whitfield interviews News24 Editor Adriaan Basson, author of "Blessed by Bosasa - Inside Gavin Watson's State Capture Cult".

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

