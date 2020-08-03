We need better alcohol controls when the ban is lifted, says Dr Glenda Gray
Dr. Gray, who's a member of the Covid-19 ministerial advisory committee, says the government will have to implement strict measures to minimise the scourge of alcohol abuse and its impact on society.
She and the SAMRC's Prof Charles Parry have argued that the alcohol ban shouldn't be lifted without a plan to combat alcohol abuse in South Africa.
RELATED: Alcohol ban won't be lifted without tougher regulatory measures, says SAMRC prof
The researchers have advised the government to consider a range of options, including reduced trading hours and banning the sale of alcohol in larger containers like 1 litre bottles of beer.
They've also suggested that the government considers long-term measures, beyond the lockdown period, such as raising the legal drinking age and reducing the drunk-driving limit to a blood alcohol content of 0.02% or below.
RELATED: Interest groups propose 5 urgent measures to curb alcohol abuse in SA
We can't just willy-nilly open up alcohol and go back to the same issues that we had before... We have to find a responsible balance to manage this.Dr Glenda Gray, President - SA Medical Research Council
We have been calling for better controls of alcohol when the ban is lifted.Dr Glenda Gray, President - SA Medical Research Council
We have the biggest binge-drinkers and heavy drinkers in the world.Dr Glenda Gray, President - SA Medical Research Council
So we have suggested that when the alcohol ban is lifted we minimise days of the week that we can purchase alcohol; we minimise the amount we can purchase and we also look at things such as very strict controls on drunk-driving as well as the legal drinking age.Dr Glenda Gray, President - SA Medical Research Council
We have to make sure that it's understood that alcohol is a huge scourge in our country.Dr Glenda Gray, President - SA Medical Research Council
Listen to Dr Glenda Gray in conversation with John Maytham:
More from Local
Schools allowed to phase in more grades if they notify to HOD - MEC Schäfer
Schools are now officially allowed to deviate from the academic calendar to bring back more grades ahead of time, says Education MEC Debbie Schäfer.Read More
Here's how much more you'll be paying for fuel come Wednesday
South African fuel prices are set to rise on Wednesday, the Department of Energy and Mineral Resources has confirmed.Read More
Auditor-General's office given more teeth to stamp out municipal corruption
W Cape AG exec Sharonne Adams says accounting officer can now be liable to pay back monies if corrective measures not implemented.Read More
Govt must listen to reasons for land occupation in Kraaifontein - activist
NPO Community Advisory Services Linda Phito says people have lost jobs during Covid-19 pandemic and can't afford rentals.Read More
Lawyers question why Hawks arrested Norma Gigaba for 'domestic squabble'
Norma Gigaba made a brief appearance in the Hatfield Magistrate’s Court on Monday on charges of malicious damage to property and crimen injuria.Read More
[WATCH] What lockdown? Videos show disregard for regulations at Joburg hangout
Videos published over the weekend show dozens of people gathered for a good time at Kwa Mai Mai in Jeppestown, Johannesburg.Read More
'Politicians cannot use Hawks as their own personal security firm'
Public Law expert Cathy Powell says Hawks cannot be used to settle domestic spats and the independence of the body is compromised.Read More
DBE revises school calendar again
Manuel says Naptosa says it gives schools time to focus on reading, maths, and language this year.Read More
[VIDEO] Brazen hijackers abduct driver in front of petrol attendants in Joburg
Yusuf Abramjee posted a CCTV video of men hijacking a car at a petrol station in Johannesburg in full view of attendants.Read More
Sam Cowen: Book on Parktown Boys abuse uncovers horror caused by code of silence
Broadcaster and author Sam Cowen says her book 'Brutal School Ties' is a story about the devastating impact of a code of silence.Read More