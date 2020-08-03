Streaming issues? Report here
money-show-thumbnailjpg money-show-thumbnailjpg
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
18:00 - 20:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 19:08
SKYPE: Explained: Tik Tok, Microsoft and Trump
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Craig Wilson - Editor at Stuff Magazine
Today at 19:19
ZOOM: Business Book - 'The Power of Purpose: How to obliterate obstacles and triumph over impossible adversity'
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Richard Wright - Entrepreneur and speaker at ...
Today at 19:33
ZOOM: Make Money Mondays - Vusi Thembekwayo on his money story
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Vusi Thembekwayo - Dragon's Den Judge and Entrepreneur at ...
No Items to show
Up Next: The Aubrey Masango Show
See full line-up
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
18:00 - 20:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
We need better alcohol controls when the ban is lifted, says Dr Glenda Gray SA Medical Research Council (SAMRC) president and CEO Dr Glenda Gray says the government should consider lifting the alcohol ban w... 3 August 2020 6:52 PM
Schools allowed to phase in more grades if they notify to HOD - MEC Schäfer Schools are now officially allowed to deviate from the academic calendar to bring back more grades ahead of time, says Education M... 3 August 2020 6:16 PM
Here's how much more you'll be paying for fuel come Wednesday South African fuel prices are set to rise on Wednesday, the Department of Energy and Mineral Resources has confirmed. 3 August 2020 3:43 PM
View all Local
Eskom want its stolen money back – from Koko, Molefe, Singh (etc) and the Guptas The process to recover the looted billions has begun. Bruce Whitfield talks to Steven Powell, Director in Forensics at ENS Africa. 3 August 2020 6:27 PM
Zim govt 'clamps down on dissent' after Covid corruption exposés spark protests Zimbabwe is making international headlines as authorities arrest citizens for protesting against alleged corruption by the governm... 3 August 2020 5:13 PM
Attempting to profit from Covid pandemic is the action of scavengers - Ramaphosa President Cyril Ramaphosa says the Covid-19 pandemic is a turning point in the fight against corruption. 3 August 2020 2:58 PM
View all Politics
Shoprite pulls the plug on Nigeria (pop 206m) – trouble for SA companies abroad? Shoprite is exiting the oil-rich but spending-money-poor nation. Bruce Whitfield interviews Dianna Games (Africa At Work). 3 August 2020 6:34 PM
Limpopo's R2.4m tin shack flop 'insulting' says CEO whose tender bid was snubbed Limpopo Premier Stan Mathabatha has come under fire for launching an embarrassing shack settlement, costing R2.4m for 40 shacks, l... 3 August 2020 11:35 AM
British American Tobacco SA prepares for court showdown with govt on Wednesday British American Tobacco SA (BAT SA) will be challenging the constitutionality of the tobacco ban in the Western Cape High Court. 2 August 2020 10:42 AM
View all Business
Sam Cowen: Book on Parktown Boys abuse uncovers horror caused by code of silence Broadcaster and author Sam Cowen says her book 'Brutal School Ties' is a story about the devastating impact of a code of silence. 2 August 2020 12:18 PM
Does it sound too good to be true? 7 signs that it's a dodgy get-rich-quick scam Consumers have been warned to look out for a rise in Ponzi and pyramid schemes as South Africa faces worsening economic conditions... 1 August 2020 11:38 AM
John Maytham's Weekly Book Review: 31 July 2020 Beloved Afternoon Drive host John Maytham shares his top books of the week. 31 July 2020 5:52 PM
View all Lifestyle
Kaunda Ntunja remembered as groundbreaking rugby commentator Beloved South African rugby commentator Kaunda Ntunja was a pioneer who brought the nation together with his unique voice, says Jo... 20 July 2020 6:55 PM
New Zealand Rugby dumps South Africa after 25 years: 'It’s fantastic news' The era of Super Rugby has come to an end. A blessing in disguise? Lester Kiewit interviews IOL sports editor John Goliath. 17 July 2020 1:56 PM
Jeremy Fredericks: Nothing will change if we don't confront racism in cricket Is it too much to ask for cricket players to have equal opportunities in 2020? Cricket commentator Jeremy Fredericks speaks his mi... 15 July 2020 6:38 PM
View all Sport
[WATCH] Kieno appears on 'Arendsvlei' and chats to his TV co-star Cantona James CapeTalk host Kieno Kammies appeared on Afrikaans telenovela 'Arendsvlei' on Tuesday night and describes it as a captivating serie... 22 July 2020 12:16 PM
Inmates are people before they're prisoners - Netflix doccie host Raphael Rowe Investigative journo Raphael Rowe opens up about filming the fourth season of Netflix series 'Inside The World’s Toughest Prisons'... 19 July 2020 2:16 PM
Tributes pour in for veteran actress Elize Cawood: 'She was a national treasure' Renowned South African actress Elize Cawood died on Saturday morning after battling with lung cancer. 18 July 2020 3:25 PM
View all Entertainment
[WATCH] Nike ad hits the mark with Covid-19 message and some astonishing editing During these trying times of the Covid-19 pandemic and effects of lockdowns worldwide, Nike provides a spark of strength and hope. 31 July 2020 12:26 PM
When can we expect air travel to get back to normal? Pippa Hudson chats to Kim Taylor at Flight Centre to find out when commercial air travel is likely to get back to normal... 28 July 2020 4:15 PM
Here's what you need to know about the R70 billion IMF loan to SA Economist Sifiso Skenjana says IMF rapid credit facility is for low and middle-income countries that are facing an economic shock. 28 July 2020 8:25 AM
View all World
Shoprite pulls the plug on Nigeria (pop 206m) – trouble for SA companies abroad? Shoprite is exiting the oil-rich but spending-money-poor nation. Bruce Whitfield interviews Dianna Games (Africa At Work). 3 August 2020 6:34 PM
Zim govt 'clamps down on dissent' after Covid corruption exposés spark protests Zimbabwe is making international headlines as authorities arrest citizens for protesting against alleged corruption by the governm... 3 August 2020 5:13 PM
Covid-19 makes it clear – African agriculture is vital, now more than ever The economy is shedding jobs – but not in agriculture, says Roux Wildenboer, Head of Agriculture at Absa. 14 July 2020 2:23 PM
View all Africa
Eskom want its stolen money back – from Koko, Molefe, Singh (etc) and the Guptas The process to recover the looted billions has begun. Bruce Whitfield talks to Steven Powell, Director in Forensics at ENS Africa. 3 August 2020 6:27 PM
Making sense of Old Mutual's suspension from Zimbabwe Stock Exchange The Zim govt has scapegoated Old Mutual because its currency has "fallen through the floor", says Africa At Work's Dianna Games. 28 July 2020 8:43 PM
Racing cars and toothpaste? Linking them looks like desperation, says ad fundi Andy Rice tells The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield why the Aquafresh Ultimate advert deserves a zero rating. 28 July 2020 8:14 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Local

We need better alcohol controls when the ban is lifted, says Dr Glenda Gray

3 August 2020 6:52 PM
by Qama Qukula
Tags:
Alcohol ban
Alcohol abuse
SAMRC
booze
Covid-19 lockdown
Dr Glenda Gray

SA Medical Research Council (SAMRC) president and CEO Dr Glenda Gray says the government should consider lifting the alcohol ban with stricter controls in place.

Dr. Gray, who's a member of the Covid-19 ministerial advisory committee, says the government will have to implement strict measures to minimise the scourge of alcohol abuse and its impact on society.

She and the SAMRC's Prof Charles Parry have argued that the alcohol ban shouldn't be lifted without a plan to combat alcohol abuse in South Africa.

RELATED: Alcohol ban won't be lifted without tougher regulatory measures, says SAMRC prof

The researchers have advised the government to consider a range of options, including reduced trading hours and banning the sale of alcohol in larger containers like 1 litre bottles of beer.

They've also suggested that the government considers long-term measures, beyond the lockdown period, such as raising the legal drinking age and reducing the drunk-driving limit to a blood alcohol content of 0.02% or below.

RELATED: Interest groups propose 5 urgent measures to curb alcohol abuse in SA

We can't just willy-nilly open up alcohol and go back to the same issues that we had before... We have to find a responsible balance to manage this.

Dr Glenda Gray, President - SA Medical Research Council

We have been calling for better controls of alcohol when the ban is lifted.

Dr Glenda Gray, President - SA Medical Research Council

We have the biggest binge-drinkers and heavy drinkers in the world.

Dr Glenda Gray, President - SA Medical Research Council

So we have suggested that when the alcohol ban is lifted we minimise days of the week that we can purchase alcohol; we minimise the amount we can purchase and we also look at things such as very strict controls on drunk-driving as well as the legal drinking age.

Dr Glenda Gray, President - SA Medical Research Council

We have to make sure that it's understood that alcohol is a huge scourge in our country.

Dr Glenda Gray, President - SA Medical Research Council

Listen to Dr Glenda Gray in conversation with John Maytham:


3 August 2020 6:52 PM
by Qama Qukula
Tags:
Alcohol ban
Alcohol abuse
SAMRC
booze
Covid-19 lockdown
Dr Glenda Gray

More from Local

school-learner-child-pupil-writing-notebook-classroom-pencil-stationery-123rf

Schools allowed to phase in more grades if they notify to HOD - MEC Schäfer

3 August 2020 6:16 PM

Schools are now officially allowed to deviate from the academic calendar to bring back more grades ahead of time, says Education MEC Debbie Schäfer.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

fuel-tank-petrol-car-motorist-driving-driver-refuelling-123rf

Here's how much more you'll be paying for fuel come Wednesday

3 August 2020 3:43 PM

South African fuel prices are set to rise on Wednesday, the Department of Energy and Mineral Resources has confirmed.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Audits clean audits municipalities 123rf

Auditor-General's office given more teeth to stamp out municipal corruption

3 August 2020 1:52 PM

W Cape AG exec Sharonne Adams says accounting officer can now be liable to pay back monies if corrective measures not implemented.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

200727citygif

Govt must listen to reasons for land occupation in Kraaifontein - activist

3 August 2020 1:00 PM

NPO Community Advisory Services Linda Phito says people have lost jobs during Covid-19 pandemic and can't afford rentals.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

20200803normagigabaoutsidecourtjfif

Lawyers question why Hawks arrested Norma Gigaba for 'domestic squabble'

3 August 2020 12:59 PM

Norma Gigaba made a brief appearance in the Hatfield Magistrate’s Court on Monday on charges of malicious damage to property and crimen injuria.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

kwa-mai-mai-video-screengrabpng

[WATCH] What lockdown? Videos show disregard for regulations at Joburg hangout

3 August 2020 12:22 PM

Videos published over the weekend show dozens of people gathered for a good time at Kwa Mai Mai in Jeppestown, Johannesburg.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Hawks EWN Thomas Holder

'Politicians cannot use Hawks as their own personal security firm'

3 August 2020 9:16 AM

Public Law expert Cathy Powell says Hawks cannot be used to settle domestic spats and the independence of the body is compromised.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

school-classroom-class-desk-education-learning-pupils-teachers-teaching-123rf

DBE revises school calendar again

3 August 2020 8:40 AM

Manuel says Naptosa says it gives schools time to focus on reading, maths, and language this year.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

hijacking-yusuf-ambramhee-video-screengrabpng

[VIDEO] Brazen hijackers abduct driver in front of petrol attendants in Joburg

3 August 2020 7:37 AM

Yusuf Abramjee posted a CCTV video of men hijacking a car at a petrol station in Johannesburg in full view of attendants.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

brutal-school-ties-book-coverpng

Sam Cowen: Book on Parktown Boys abuse uncovers horror caused by code of silence

2 August 2020 12:18 PM

Broadcaster and author Sam Cowen says her book 'Brutal School Ties' is a story about the devastating impact of a code of silence.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

[VIDEO] Brazen hijackers abduct driver in front of petrol attendants in Joburg

Local

Eskom want its stolen money back – from Koko, Molefe, Singh (etc) and the Guptas

Business Opinion Politics

Lawyers question why Hawks arrested Norma Gigaba for 'domestic squabble'

Politics Local

EWN Highlights

Campaign launched to honour Meghan Cremer’s memory, empower young girls

3 August 2020 6:57 PM

Eskom to implement load reduction in 4 provinces

3 August 2020 5:28 PM

Mkhwebane considers launching probes into COVID-19 corruption

3 August 2020 5:20 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA