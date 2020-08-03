We need better alcohol controls when the ban is lifted, says Dr Glenda Gray





Dr. Gray, who's a member of the Covid-19 ministerial advisory committee, says the government will have to implement strict measures to minimise the scourge of alcohol abuse and its impact on society.

She and the SAMRC's Prof Charles Parry have argued that the alcohol ban shouldn't be lifted without a plan to combat alcohol abuse in South Africa.

The researchers have advised the government to consider a range of options, including reduced trading hours and banning the sale of alcohol in larger containers like 1 litre bottles of beer.

They've also suggested that the government considers long-term measures, beyond the lockdown period, such as raising the legal drinking age and reducing the drunk-driving limit to a blood alcohol content of 0.02% or below.

We can't just willy-nilly open up alcohol and go back to the same issues that we had before... We have to find a responsible balance to manage this. Dr Glenda Gray, President - SA Medical Research Council

We have been calling for better controls of alcohol when the ban is lifted. Dr Glenda Gray, President - SA Medical Research Council

We have the biggest binge-drinkers and heavy drinkers in the world. Dr Glenda Gray, President - SA Medical Research Council

So we have suggested that when the alcohol ban is lifted we minimise days of the week that we can purchase alcohol; we minimise the amount we can purchase and we also look at things such as very strict controls on drunk-driving as well as the legal drinking age. Dr Glenda Gray, President - SA Medical Research Council

We have to make sure that it's understood that alcohol is a huge scourge in our country. Dr Glenda Gray, President - SA Medical Research Council

