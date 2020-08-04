'No more quiet diplomacy, African leaders must speak out against Zimbabwe'





The current situation in Zimbabwe is dire under the rule of Emerson Mnangagwa. .

Daily reports are emerging of journalists and those close to them being snatched by police or military intelligence and tortured for days.

A hotline has been set up to assist journalists should they be injured, detained or arrested.

Tabani Moyo, of Zimbabwe's Media Institute for Southern Africa, talks to Refilwe Moloto about the abduction and targeting of journalists and civilians who dare speak out against the state or bring corruption to light

The more things change the more they remain the same. Tabani Moyo - Zimbabwe's Media Institute for Southern Africa

Since the lockdown in ZImbabwe on 31 March to date multiple cases of harassment, assault, detentions, and attacks on the media have been recorded mostly perpetrated by the police and military, he says.

He says government promises of making the country more open and transparent has not materialised.

Citizens' constitutional rights to express grievances are not being upheld, he notes.

They are met with heavy-handedness on the part of the government. Tabani Moyo - Zimbabwe's Media Institute for Southern Africa

He says the levels of solidarity from around the world are recognised and appreciated through #ZimbabweanLivesMatter.

We have seen a lot of South African celebrities going on social media and a lot of South African leaders, including the opposition saying this cannot go unchallenged. Tabani Moyo - Zimbabwe's Media Institute for Southern Africa

So far there has been no public reaction from the South African government, Southern African Development Community (SADC), or the African Union.

We still remain optimistic that the African Union and SADC will come to the realisation, as they did in 2007, that the Zimbabwean explosion or implosion is not good for regional stability. Tabani Moyo - Zimbabwe's Media Institute for Southern Africa

He says these bodies need to come to a decision to deal decisively with the Zimabaewan problem.

The South African government as a leading AU player and an economic player has a critical role to play in terms of containment. Tabani Moyo - Zimbabwe's Media Institute for Southern Africa

These bodies need to assist in protecting and strengthening democratic institutions ensuring that these democratic institutions are stronger than individuals. Moyo says currently individuals are using military ad police forces to serve their own personal agenda, rather than serving the people of Zimbabwe

He says the media needs to ensure the violations taking place are kept on the agenda and in the public eye.

Pressure needs to mount on SADC and pressure needs to mount on African leaders to speak out so that quiet diplomacy is no longer an instrument as it has lead to many casualties and lives lost and torture on those with dissenting voices. Tabani Moyo - Zimbabwe's Media Institute for Southern Africa

Listen to the interview below: