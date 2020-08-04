'Electricity price hike of 10% to 15% coming – whether Nersa appeals or not'
Reports have it that Eskom – after emerging victorious in its R69 billion court battle with the energy regulator (Nersa) – will increase the price of electricity by 15% in 2021.
Related article: Eskom wants its stolen money back – from Koko, Molefe, Singh (etc) and the Guptas
However, it’s not that simple.
Some consumers buy their electricity from municipalities, and the City of Cape Town has consistently hiked its prices in increments below that granted to Eskom.
There is still the possibility of a Nersa appeal but the R69 billion must come from somewhere – in one way or another, it’ll come from consumers’ emptying wallets.
Refilwe Moloto interviewed Tygue Theron, Commercial Head at Energy Partners Intelligence.
Eskom sits on the top. You can consider municipalities as resellers… Municipalities are going to have to buy their electricity in bulk at 15% higher than before. Which municipalities will be able to absorb that? … If you see an Eskom increase of 10% you see the City of Cape Town sitting at 4.83% - not as high…Tygue Theron, Commercial Head - Energy Partners Intelligence
South Africans have been on this journey with Eskom for the last 10 years. There’s been a lot of damage done in this decade of neglect. Eskom is sitting with hundreds of billions of rands of debt…Tygue Theron, Commercial Head - Energy Partners Intelligence
Eskom is faced with increased fuel costs, increased maintenance costs and debt service costs that are running wild. Either the government steps in with an equity injection or the consumers has to face another tariff increase. There is no other way…Tygue Theron, Commercial Head - Energy Partners Intelligence
We’re looking at a 10% to 15% tariff increase next year, regardless of whether Nersa appeals…Tygue Theron, Commercial Head - Energy Partners Intelligence
Switching to a more optimal costing structure can save a business millions of rands. Home users are faced with this, regardless… We can save 10% to 15% just optimising the costing structure… Talk to us!Tygue Theron, Commercial Head - Energy Partners Intelligence
Listen to the interview in the audio below.
More from Business
Digital mortgage originator Mortgage Me ensures you get the lowest interest rate
Everything is done electronically – you never have to leave your home, says Mortgage Me’s Andrea Tucker.Read More
I collect cars. I’m a big Aston Martin and Ferrari guy - Vusi Thembekwayo
Bruce Whitfield interviews Vusi Thembekwayo about his attitude to money (hopes and fears, successes and failures, etc.).Read More
How to gain a sense of purpose and spark 'outrageous achievement'
"When your thoughts are centred around the meaning of your life, you unleash immeasurable power,” says author Richard Wright.Read More
Microsoft wants to buy TikTok. Donald Trump gives it 45 days to negotiate
[EXPLAINED] The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Craig Wilson, Editor at Stuff Magazine.Read More
Shoprite pulls the plug on Nigeria (pop 206m) – trouble for SA companies abroad?
Shoprite is exiting the oil-rich but spending-money-poor nation. Bruce Whitfield interviews Dianna Games (Africa At Work).Read More
Eskom wants its stolen money back – from Koko, Molefe, Singh, etc and the Guptas
The process to recover the looted billions has begun. Bruce Whitfield talks to Steven Powell, Director in Forensics at ENS Africa.Read More
Limpopo's R2.4m tin shack flop 'insulting' says CEO whose tender bid was snubbed
Limpopo Premier Stan Mathabatha has come under fire for launching an embarrassing shack settlement, costing R2.4m for 40 shacks, last week.Read More
British American Tobacco SA prepares for court showdown with govt on Wednesday
British American Tobacco SA (BAT SA) will be challenging the constitutionality of the tobacco ban in the Western Cape High Court.Read More
Does it sound too good to be true? 7 signs that it's a dodgy get-rich-quick scam
Consumers have been warned to look out for a rise in Ponzi and pyramid schemes as South Africa faces worsening economic conditions.Read More
Meet the winners of Nedbank Business Ignite, entrepreneurs Siyabonga and Hannah
Business growth expert Matsi Modise says choosing the winners was not easy as all the top 20 finalists were exceptional.Read More
More from Opinion
I collect cars. I’m a big Aston Martin and Ferrari guy - Vusi Thembekwayo
Bruce Whitfield interviews Vusi Thembekwayo about his attitude to money (hopes and fears, successes and failures, etc.).Read More
How to gain a sense of purpose and spark 'outrageous achievement'
"When your thoughts are centred around the meaning of your life, you unleash immeasurable power,” says author Richard Wright.Read More
Microsoft wants to buy TikTok. Donald Trump gives it 45 days to negotiate
[EXPLAINED] The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Craig Wilson, Editor at Stuff Magazine.Read More
Shoprite pulls the plug on Nigeria (pop 206m) – trouble for SA companies abroad?
Shoprite is exiting the oil-rich but spending-money-poor nation. Bruce Whitfield interviews Dianna Games (Africa At Work).Read More
Eskom wants its stolen money back – from Koko, Molefe, Singh, etc and the Guptas
The process to recover the looted billions has begun. Bruce Whitfield talks to Steven Powell, Director in Forensics at ENS Africa.Read More
Making sense of Old Mutual's suspension from Zimbabwe Stock Exchange
The Zim govt has scapegoated Old Mutual because its currency has "fallen through the floor", says Africa At Work's Dianna Games.Read More
Racing cars and toothpaste? Linking them looks like desperation, says ad fundi
Andy Rice tells The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield why the Aquafresh Ultimate advert deserves a zero rating.Read More
Who's the winner as MAQ takes on Sunlight Liquid in dishwashing foam-off?
Can 'cheeky upstarts' successfully take on market leaders? Branding expert Andy Rice comments on the elements required.Read More
Covid-corruption: South Africa is in deep trouble - Black Business Council
"Filthy so-called entrepreneurs, black and white, has forced us as South Africans to hang our heads in shame,” says Sandile Zungu.Read More
Steinhoff wants to pay R17 billion to end its R135 billion lawsuit nightmare
Meanwhile, the Hawks haven’t so much as knocked on Markus Jooste’s door, says Financial Mail editor Rob Rose.Read More