'Electricity price hike of 10% to 15% coming – whether Nersa appeals or not'





Reports have it that Eskom – after emerging victorious in its R69 billion court battle with the energy regulator (Nersa) – will increase the price of electricity by 15% in 2021.

Picture: 123rf.com

Related article: Eskom wants its stolen money back – from Koko, Molefe, Singh (etc) and the Guptas

However, it’s not that simple.

Some consumers buy their electricity from municipalities, and the City of Cape Town has consistently hiked its prices in increments below that granted to Eskom.

There is still the possibility of a Nersa appeal but the R69 billion must come from somewhere – in one way or another, it’ll come from consumers’ emptying wallets.

Refilwe Moloto interviewed Tygue Theron, Commercial Head at Energy Partners Intelligence.

Eskom sits on the top. You can consider municipalities as resellers… Municipalities are going to have to buy their electricity in bulk at 15% higher than before. Which municipalities will be able to absorb that? … If you see an Eskom increase of 10% you see the City of Cape Town sitting at 4.83% - not as high… Tygue Theron, Commercial Head - Energy Partners Intelligence

South Africans have been on this journey with Eskom for the last 10 years. There’s been a lot of damage done in this decade of neglect. Eskom is sitting with hundreds of billions of rands of debt… Tygue Theron, Commercial Head - Energy Partners Intelligence

Eskom is faced with increased fuel costs, increased maintenance costs and debt service costs that are running wild. Either the government steps in with an equity injection or the consumers has to face another tariff increase. There is no other way… Tygue Theron, Commercial Head - Energy Partners Intelligence

We’re looking at a 10% to 15% tariff increase next year, regardless of whether Nersa appeals… Tygue Theron, Commercial Head - Energy Partners Intelligence

Switching to a more optimal costing structure can save a business millions of rands. Home users are faced with this, regardless… We can save 10% to 15% just optimising the costing structure… Talk to us! Tygue Theron, Commercial Head - Energy Partners Intelligence

Listen to the interview in the audio below.