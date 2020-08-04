5 great tip on 'How to Facebook Marketplace'





Times are tough especially during the Covid-19 pandemic and people are looking to sell goods to earn some money. But there are often concerns about the safety of the online buying and selling platforms.

Facebook Marketplace has become increasingly popular - but do you know how it works?

Refilwe speaks to Vicki Sleet, a master of Facebook Marketplace and creator of I wantThat.co.za, who shares her tips on how to buy and sell on this platform.

Vicki jokes that she is a 'Facebook Marketplace-aholic' and in fact, her husband's nickname is Captain Gumtree.

We are always looking for stuff and if it is not nailed down I am always looking to sell stuff in our house. Vicki Sleet, Facebook Marketplace guru

However, she agrees Facebook Marketplace can be rather overwhelming.

It's a good idea to join as many of the bric-à-brac and reselling Facebook groups as possible - and focus specifically on the ones in your area.

Focus on the ones in your area because that saves you the shlep, and then when you post something for sale, it will ask you which groups you want to post to. Vicky Sleet, Facebook Marketplace guru

She says do not be tempted to post to Cape Town Secondhand which has 220,000 members because you will be inundated with replies - so rather stick the groups close to your area first.

Then, if you still haven't sold it, you can start casting your net wider. Vicky Sleet, Facebook Marketplace guru

She says there are different strategies adopted to sell big-ticket items and smaller goods that people want - kids' educational toys are fast movers.

Is it a safe place to buy and sell electronics, asks Refilwe?

I have sold successfully. I wouldn't buy. That's my view. I've sold cell phones successfully but I am really strict - I have said I will meet you at the back, outside a police station and I have somebody with me. Vicky Sleet, Facebook Marketplace guru

Similarly, she says, the buyer insisted that the phone is in its original box with all accessories included.

You have to keep your wits about you. Vicky Sleet, Facebook Marketplace guru

Don't be home alone if someone is coming to your house to buy items, she stresses. Always err on the side of safety and caution and for items like cell phones and laptops she suggests rather doing the transaction in a public place.

Never release products unless you have cash in hand or until an EFT has cleared

I have done sales where until the EFT has cleared, I haven't released something. Vicky Sleet, Facebook Marketplace guru

The proof of payment alone is not good enough.

Years ago when I first got started, I nearly got scammed with a camera sale, because they sent proof of payment, Vicky Sleet, Facebook Marketplace guru

There are many incidents where 'buyers' will send proof of payment and the 'buyer' says they are in a rush and the goods are exchanged. Later the transaction is reversed. This is a typical way such a scam unfolds, she explains.

It is safer to conduct transaction communications within the app itself. Keep communications within your Facebook messenger so that you do not give out your personal phone number.

There is a career to be had in this arena she says.

If people are looking for a way to make money reselling stuff for people on Facebook - some people just don't have the appetite or the time. Vicky Sleet, Facebook Marketplace guru

Check out Vicki's website I Want That.

Listen to the interview below: