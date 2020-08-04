5 great tip on 'How to Facebook Marketplace'
Times are tough especially during the Covid-19 pandemic and people are looking to sell goods to earn some money. But there are often concerns about the safety of the online buying and selling platforms.
Facebook Marketplace has become increasingly popular - but do you know how it works?
Refilwe speaks to Vicki Sleet, a master of Facebook Marketplace and creator of I wantThat.co.za, who shares her tips on how to buy and sell on this platform.
Vicki jokes that she is a 'Facebook Marketplace-aholic' and in fact, her husband's nickname is Captain Gumtree.
We are always looking for stuff and if it is not nailed down I am always looking to sell stuff in our house.Vicki Sleet, Facebook Marketplace guru
However, she agrees Facebook Marketplace can be rather overwhelming.
It's a good idea to join as many of the bric-à-brac and reselling Facebook groups as possible - and focus specifically on the ones in your area.
Focus on the ones in your area because that saves you the shlep, and then when you post something for sale, it will ask you which groups you want to post to.Vicky Sleet, Facebook Marketplace guru
She says do not be tempted to post to Cape Town Secondhand which has 220,000 members because you will be inundated with replies - so rather stick the groups close to your area first.
Then, if you still haven't sold it, you can start casting your net wider.Vicky Sleet, Facebook Marketplace guru
She says there are different strategies adopted to sell big-ticket items and smaller goods that people want - kids' educational toys are fast movers.
Is it a safe place to buy and sell electronics, asks Refilwe?
I have sold successfully. I wouldn't buy. That's my view. I've sold cell phones successfully but I am really strict - I have said I will meet you at the back, outside a police station and I have somebody with me.Vicky Sleet, Facebook Marketplace guru
Similarly, she says, the buyer insisted that the phone is in its original box with all accessories included.
You have to keep your wits about you.Vicky Sleet, Facebook Marketplace guru
Don't be home alone if someone is coming to your house to buy items, she stresses. Always err on the side of safety and caution and for items like cell phones and laptops she suggests rather doing the transaction in a public place.
Never release products unless you have cash in hand or until an EFT has cleared
I have done sales where until the EFT has cleared, I haven't released something.Vicky Sleet, Facebook Marketplace guru
The proof of payment alone is not good enough.
Years ago when I first got started, I nearly got scammed with a camera sale, because they sent proof of payment,Vicky Sleet, Facebook Marketplace guru
There are many incidents where 'buyers' will send proof of payment and the 'buyer' says they are in a rush and the goods are exchanged. Later the transaction is reversed. This is a typical way such a scam unfolds, she explains.
It is safer to conduct transaction communications within the app itself. Keep communications within your Facebook messenger so that you do not give out your personal phone number.
There is a career to be had in this arena she says.
If people are looking for a way to make money reselling stuff for people on Facebook - some people just don't have the appetite or the time.Vicky Sleet, Facebook Marketplace guru
Check out Vicki's website I Want That.
Listen to the interview below:
More from Local
Alumni group wants SGB disbanded amid row over transformation task team at SACS
A group of former South African College High School (SACS) pupils have called for the school governing body (SGB) to be disbanded.Read More
Meet M-Net's first ever 'Bachelorette'.... Qiniso Van Damme
The sister of DA MP Phumzile Van Damme will return to our screens soon in her search to find the man of her dreams!Read More
Webcams allow healthcare workers at Groote Schuur on-site Covid-19 counselling
Healthcare workers across the globe have been reporting symptoms of stress, depression and anxiety as a result of the pandemic.Read More
[WATCH] Durban beachgoers flee police during lockdown on Sunday
A Durbanite posted a video on Twitter showing surfers and other beachgoers making a hasty exit to evade police on a Durban beach.Read More
We need better alcohol controls when the ban is lifted, says Dr Glenda Gray
SA Medical Research Council (SAMRC) president and CEO Dr Glenda Gray says the government should consider lifting the alcohol ban with stricter controls in place.Read More
Schools allowed to phase in more grades if they notify HOD - MEC Schäfer
Schools are now officially allowed to deviate from the academic calendar to bring back more grades ahead of time, says Education MEC Debbie Schäfer.Read More
Here's how much more you'll be paying for fuel come Wednesday
South African fuel prices are set to rise on Wednesday, the Department of Energy and Mineral Resources has confirmed.Read More
Auditor-General's office given more teeth to stamp out municipal corruption
W Cape AG exec Sharonne Adams says accounting officer can now be liable to pay back monies if corrective measures not implemented.Read More
Govt must listen to reasons for land occupation in Kraaifontein - activist
NPO Community Advisory Services Linda Phito says people have lost jobs during Covid-19 pandemic and can't afford rentals.Read More
Lawyers question why Hawks arrested Norma Gigaba for 'domestic squabble'
Norma Gigaba made a brief appearance in the Hatfield Magistrate’s Court on Monday on charges of malicious damage to property and crimen injuria.Read More