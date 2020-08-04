[WATCH] Durban beachgoers flee police during lockdown on Sunday
Twitter user ThatMomOutThere shared a video on Sunday showing a whole bunch of surfers and other beachgoers running off the beach when police arrived.
Durban police seem to be taking stronger law enforcement action against those flouting the disaster regulations under lockdown level 3 which still prevent citizens from using beaches.
Watch the video below:
Durbanites running from SAPS today 🤣🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/gyPTK8RsvL— ThatMomOutThere (@thusthus12) August 2, 2020
