Alumni group wants SGB disbanded amid row over transformation task team at SACS





The group of past pupils, named the Anti-Discrimination Collective, is not satisfied with how the SGB has managed the process of addressing discrimination and racism at the school.

The collective has objected to the independent task team established by the SGB to deal with the ongoing discrimination and lack of transformation at the school.

Alexander McLeod, the spokesperson for the collective, says the task team was not established in an open, fair, transparent, and inclusive manner.

McLeod claims the former pupils submitted various proposals and were told that they would be given an opportunity to contribute to how the committee should be set up.

However, McLeod says the two-man task team was announced without input from the parents, learners, old boys, and educators.

He argues that the task team can't begin to deal with issues of the discrimination effectively if it is improperly constituted.

The agreement was to set up a structure, whether it's a committee or a task team, that's going to deal with the process going forward that will be established in an open, fair, transparent, and inclusive way. Alexander McLeod, Member - SACS Anti-Discrimination Collective

A few weeks later, it appears as if the SGB established a two-man task team.... there was no call for input into how this structure should be constituted, who should be represented, and what the mandate should be. Alexander McLeod, Member - SACS Anti-Discrimination Collective

Participation is important, I do feel that everyone... should have had a voice in what this committee should look like. Alexander McLeod, Member - SACS Anti-Discrimination Collective

Meanwhile, Dr. Kerrin Begg the chairperson of the SACS SGB, acknowledges that the school is not immune to the discrimination endemic in society.

However, she says the SGB had only agreed to consider the collective's proposals, not implement them.

She says the Anti-Discrimination Collective is one of many constituencies that the SGB is required to engage with.

She claims McLeod has demanded to drive the process himself, despite not having a mandate or constituency.

Dr. Begg says the current transformation task team is open to suggestions and measures for improvement.

There was an agreement to consider their proposals. Dr Kerrin Begg, Chairperson - SACS SGB

We've had to take multiple other stakeholder input into account... we have been engaging with the Old Boys Union, our parents have given us wholehearted support for the measures that we've taken thus far and we're engaging with the student body as much as we can in the Covid-19 pandemic, it's extremely difficult. Dr Kerrin Begg, Chairperson - SACS SGB

Whilst we are trying to deal with this in the most inclusive way that we can, we are the mandated, elected governing body; we do have the mandate to drive the strategy of the organisation, including transformation. Dr Kerrin Begg, Chairperson - SACS SGB

We are not immune to the challenges of societal and institutional discrimination and we're working very hard to over those. Dr Kerrin Begg, Chairperson - SACS SGB

Listen to the in-depth discussion on Afternoon Drive with John Maytham: