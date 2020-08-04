Webcams allow healthcare workers at Groote Schuur on-site Covid-19 counselling
The Covid-19 pandemic is having a major toll on people's wellbeing worldwide and healthcare workers are particularly affected.
That's why access to mental health services is being prioritised for healthcare workers at Groote Schuur Hospital.
A group of staff from various departments including occupational therapy, social work, and psychology is volunteering their services to support their colleagues on the frontline.
They've set up the Groote Schuur Hosptial Wellness Team, specifically targeting the need arising from the pandemic.
Occupational Therapist Misha Naik is one of those volunteering her services. She joined CapeTalk's Sara-Jayne King to explain more about why the team was set up and the support they offer.
We are deemed the heroes, so there's also the moral injury of being deemed a hero, because we also are affected in our personal professional lives by the pandemic.Misha Naik, Occupational Therapist in Psychiatry and Mental Health - Groote Schuur Hospital
She says often people don't appreciate that health workers are dealing with the same fears and concerns as everyone else:
What is affecting everybody is affecting us too - the anxiety, the burnout...Misha Naik, Occupational Therapist in Psychiatry and Mental Health - Groote Schuur Hospital
Naik adds that workers are also facing the stigma of working in a hospital.
Community members are scared of getting the virus from us, so that also is affecting our mental health.Misha Naik, Occupational Therapist in Psychiatry and Mental Health - Groote Schuur Hospital
Onsite counselling is being offered and a 'survivors group' has been set up for those staff members who have been diagnosed with Covid and recovered.
We also installed webcams in the covid wards so staff members can access virtual counseling.Misha Naik, Occupational Therapist in Psychiatry and Mental Health - Groote Schuur Hospital
Naik says they are also looking at changing the workplace culture at the hospital so that it is the norm to talk about mental health and wellness.
Click below to find out more about what's being done to support healthcare workers at Groote Schuur Hospital:
More from Covid-19 coronavirus explained
[WATCH] Durban beachgoers flee police during lockdown on Sunday
A Durbanite posted a video on Twitter showing surfers and other beachgoers making a hasty exit to evade police on a Durban beach.Read More
DBE revises school calendar again
Manuel says Naptosa says it gives schools time to focus on reading, maths, and language this year.Read More
Scientific proof that Cape Town had Covid-19 episodes from tourists in February
Western Cape Health Department's Dr Keith Cloete says the plateau reached is the time to be extra vigilant about safety measures.Read More
Emergency mass morgue up and running in Cape Town
The morgue was planned in case Covid-19 deaths placed too great a strain on the existing funeral parlours and undertakers.Read More
NLC slams DA claims that it has not accounted for Covid-19 relief funds
National Lottery Commission's Ndivhuho Mafela says the statements made by DA's Mathew Cuthbert were factually incorrect.Read More
Survey paints dire picture of S. African's mental and financial well-being
Of those who responded to an online Debt Rescue survey, 96% reported feeling stressed about either their health or their finances.Read More
When can we expect air travel to get back to normal?
Pippa Hudson chats to Kim Taylor at Flight Centre to find out when commercial air travel is likely to get back to normal...Read More
Covid-corruption: South Africa is in deep trouble - Black Business Council
"Filthy so-called entrepreneurs, black and white, has forced us as South Africans to hang our heads in shame,” says Sandile Zungu.Read More
Here's what you need to know about the R70 billion IMF loan to SA
Economist Sifiso Skenjana says IMF rapid credit facility is for low and middle-income countries that are facing an economic shock.Read More
South Africans love travelling in their own country – can they save Airbnb SA?
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Velma Corcoran, Country Manager at Airbnb South Africa.Read More