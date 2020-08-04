Webcams allow healthcare workers at Groote Schuur on-site Covid-19 counselling





The Covid-19 pandemic is having a major toll on people's wellbeing worldwide and healthcare workers are particularly affected.

That's why access to mental health services is being prioritised for healthcare workers at Groote Schuur Hospital.

A group of staff from various departments including occupational therapy, social work, and psychology is volunteering their services to support their colleagues on the frontline.

They've set up the Groote Schuur Hosptial Wellness Team, specifically targeting the need arising from the pandemic.

Occupational Therapist Misha Naik is one of those volunteering her services. She joined CapeTalk's Sara-Jayne King to explain more about why the team was set up and the support they offer.

We are deemed the heroes, so there's also the moral injury of being deemed a hero, because we also are affected in our personal professional lives by the pandemic. Misha Naik, Occupational Therapist in Psychiatry and Mental Health - Groote Schuur Hospital

She says often people don't appreciate that health workers are dealing with the same fears and concerns as everyone else:

What is affecting everybody is affecting us too - the anxiety, the burnout... Misha Naik, Occupational Therapist in Psychiatry and Mental Health - Groote Schuur Hospital

Naik adds that workers are also facing the stigma of working in a hospital.

Community members are scared of getting the virus from us, so that also is affecting our mental health. Misha Naik, Occupational Therapist in Psychiatry and Mental Health - Groote Schuur Hospital

Onsite counselling is being offered and a 'survivors group' has been set up for those staff members who have been diagnosed with Covid and recovered.

We also installed webcams in the covid wards so staff members can access virtual counseling. Misha Naik, Occupational Therapist in Psychiatry and Mental Health - Groote Schuur Hospital

Naik says they are also looking at changing the workplace culture at the hospital so that it is the norm to talk about mental health and wellness.

