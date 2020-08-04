'Eskom is under no illusion that we will recover this R4 billion' - Mantshantsha
Eskom's spokesperson Sikonathi Mantshantsha speaks to Refilwe Moloto about how the power utility and the Special Investigating Unit (SIU) have initiated legal proceedings against the Guptas and a number of others.
This includes former Eskom exec's Matshela Koko and Brian Molofe to recoup R4 billion linked to the looting of Eskom through Optimum Coal Mine and associated, Trillian.
He says this is the second major case that Eskom is executing with SIU.
He explains that in February this year, the North Gauteng High Court ruled that a contract to supply coal by Gupta-linked company Tegeta Exploration and Resources was corrupt and declared null and void.
This action stems from that particular action, so we have been working together very well with the SIU.Sikonathi Mantshantsha, Spokesperson - Eskom
Under Proclamation 11 of 2018 the SIU is investigating a number of other cases inside Eskom, he says.
Definitely, Eskom reserves the right to add other defendants to this case or to pursue them separately.Sikonathi Mantshantsha, Spokesperson - Eskom
He says there are at least eight others who should be part of this action.
Eskom does not rely on state capture commission evidence, as the information led there comes from Eskom's own records, he says.
Remember, these were senior non-executive directors on the board whose interactions and dealings were recorded, in meeting minutes and in emails that belong to Eskom.Sikonathi Mantshantsha, Spokesperson - Eskom
Eskom has submitted a 140-page document containing all this evidence to the High Court in order to assist the power utility to claw back monies.
There definitely will be more.Sikonathi Mantshantsha, Spokesperson - Eskom
Let's be frank and upfront with the people of South Africa. We are under no illusion that we will recover this R4 billion.Sikonathi Mantshantsha, Spokesperson - Eskom
People have done a good job over the past five years of sprinting that money away and hiding it in places we may never find it.Sikonathi Mantshantsha, Spokesperson - Eskom
But he is certain some of the R4 billion will be recouped.
Listen to the interview below:
