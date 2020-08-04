'Eskom is under no illusion that we will recover this R4 billion' - Mantshantsha

Streaming issues? Report here
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
13:00 - 15:00
Today at 13:24
Waiter dies tragically following petty theft at local restaurant
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
David Ellis
Today at 13:32
Gym owners protest in support of re-opening
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Grant Austin
Today at 13:41
Science and Tech - how a tech platform can help reduce Covid-19 risk in the hospitality industry
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Niels Verspui
Today at 13:52
Tafelsig feeding scheme - One Hope Project
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Bridget van Niekerk
Today at 14:10
Family Matters - the importance of palliative care in lockdown
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Dr MArgie Venter cell
Today at 14:50
Quarantunes - Lisa Goldin
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Lisa Goldin
Today at 15:20
Eskom and SIU
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Pieter Du Toit - Assistant Editor at News24
Today at 15:40
New plans for CNA
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Benjamin Trisk - CEO at CNA
Today at 15:50
Improved port operations
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Solly Fourie
Today at 16:10
Blitzboks prepare to return to training
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Neil Powell
Today at 16:20
Vulnerable township students and learners
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
James Donald
Today at 16:55
TikTok and Microsoft
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Duncan McLeod - Founder and Editor at Techcentral
Today at 17:05
Could authorities do more to pick up on pyramid schemes earlier?
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Maya Fischer French
Today at 17:20
New 90-minute test for Covid
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Wolfgang Preiser
Today at 17:46
Re-release of "Concert for James Philips"
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Lloyd Ross - Founder at Shifty Records
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Norman Mackechnie - Portfolio Manager at Momentum Asset Management
Today at 18:39
Cashbuild acquires the Building Company
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Werner De Jager - CEO at Cashbuild
Today at 19:08
Heroes and Zeros, with Andy Rice
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Andy Rice - Branding and Advertising Expert at ...
Today at 19:18
Africa Business Focus
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Lee Kasumba - Host at Africa State of Mind
Today at 19:33
ZOOM: How it works – macro geopolitical and economic trends
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Bronwyn Williams - Trend Translator and Future Finance Specialist at Flux Trends
No Items to show
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
13:00 - 15:00
'Eskom is under no illusion that we will recover this R4 billion' - Mantshantsha

4 August 2020 11:54 AM
by Barbara Friedman
Tags:
Eskom
Sikonathi Mantshantsha

Eskom's spokesperson Sikonathi Mantshantsha says a 140-page document with all the evidence has been submitted to the High Court.

Eskom's spokesperson Sikonathi Mantshantsha speaks to Refilwe Moloto about how the power utility and the Special Investigating Unit (SIU) have initiated legal proceedings against the Guptas and a number of others.

This includes former Eskom exec's Matshela Koko and Brian Molofe to recoup R4 billion linked to the looting of Eskom through Optimum Coal Mine and associated, Trillian.

He says this is the second major case that Eskom is executing with SIU.

He explains that in February this year, the North Gauteng High Court ruled that a contract to supply coal by Gupta-linked company Tegeta Exploration and Resources was corrupt and declared null and void.

This action stems from that particular action, so we have been working together very well with the SIU.

Sikonathi Mantshantsha, Spokesperson - Eskom

Under Proclamation 11 of 2018 the SIU is investigating a number of other cases inside Eskom, he says.

Definitely, Eskom reserves the right to add other defendants to this case or to pursue them separately.

Sikonathi Mantshantsha, Spokesperson - Eskom

He says there are at least eight others who should be part of this action.

Eskom does not rely on state capture commission evidence, as the information led there comes from Eskom's own records, he says.

Remember, these were senior non-executive directors on the board whose interactions and dealings were recorded, in meeting minutes and in emails that belong to Eskom.

Sikonathi Mantshantsha, Spokesperson - Eskom

Eskom has submitted a 140-page document containing all this evidence to the High Court in order to assist the power utility to claw back monies.

There definitely will be more.

Sikonathi Mantshantsha, Spokesperson - Eskom

Let's be frank and upfront with the people of South Africa. We are under no illusion that we will recover this R4 billion.

Sikonathi Mantshantsha, Spokesperson - Eskom

People have done a good job over the past five years of sprinting that money away and hiding it in places we may never find it.

Sikonathi Mantshantsha, Spokesperson - Eskom

But he is certain some of the R4 billion will be recouped.

Listen to the interview below:


