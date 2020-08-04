Meet M-Net's first ever 'Bachelorette'.... Qiniso Van Damme





Qiniso Van Damme shot to fame when she appeared as one of the contestants on Season 2 of The Bachelor SA earlier this year vying for the romantic attentions of Durban-born Marc Buckner.

Fans of the show were gripped as she became the first contestant to kiss Marc and get selected for a coveted 'home date'.

Van Damme made it through to the top six of the competition and although Buckner ultimately picked Marisia van Wyk to be his leading lady, all was certainly not lost for Ms van Damme.

The 27-year-old is now trying her hand at love again, having been selected as the star of M-Net's first season of The Bachelorette SA set to hit our TV screens next year.

She joined CapeTalk's Sara-Jayne King to talk about the new show and what she's looking for in a potential love-match.

I don't have a specific type, I just really enjoy someone who's full of surprises. Is basically the Ying to my Yang. Qiniso Van Damme - The Bachelorette

I'm very bubbly and all my previous partners, the thing they share is common is that they are very calm! Qiniso Van Damme - The Bachelorette

Qiniso's mother is Zulu and her father is from Belgium. Her name means 'truth'.

My mom says I'm the true meaning of what a 'rainbow nation' South Africa should look like. Qiniso Van Damme - The Bachelorette

Van Damme is the sister of DA MP Phumzile Van Damme who she says is very protective of her:

She's very protective of me. It [her attitude] wards off the flies! Qiniso Van Damme - The Bachelorette

