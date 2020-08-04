Meet M-Net's first ever 'Bachelorette'.... Qiniso Van Damme
Qiniso Van Damme shot to fame when she appeared as one of the contestants on Season 2 of The Bachelor SA earlier this year vying for the romantic attentions of Durban-born Marc Buckner.
Fans of the show were gripped as she became the first contestant to kiss Marc and get selected for a coveted 'home date'.
Van Damme made it through to the top six of the competition and although Buckner ultimately picked Marisia van Wyk to be his leading lady, all was certainly not lost for Ms van Damme.
The 27-year-old is now trying her hand at love again, having been selected as the star of M-Net's first season of The Bachelorette SA set to hit our TV screens next year.
She joined CapeTalk's Sara-Jayne King to talk about the new show and what she's looking for in a potential love-match.
I don't have a specific type, I just really enjoy someone who's full of surprises. Is basically the Ying to my Yang.Qiniso Van Damme - The Bachelorette
I'm very bubbly and all my previous partners, the thing they share is common is that they are very calm!Qiniso Van Damme - The Bachelorette
Qiniso's mother is Zulu and her father is from Belgium. Her name means 'truth'.
My mom says I'm the true meaning of what a 'rainbow nation' South Africa should look like.Qiniso Van Damme - The Bachelorette
Van Damme is the sister of DA MP Phumzile Van Damme who she says is very protective of her:
She's very protective of me. It [her attitude] wards off the flies!Qiniso Van Damme - The Bachelorette
Guys! WHAT ON EARTH!— Qiniso Van Damme (@qinisovandamme) July 15, 2020
I’m the Bachelorette! 😭😭😭
Thank you so much for your support! 😢🤧🌹 #TeamQiniso #TheBacheloretteSA #mnet #Dstv #bachelornation pic.twitter.com/5oIy6uDwEu
Find out what Qiniso is looking for in her ideal bachelor by clicking below:
More from Local
Two of the oldest District Six claimants die while waiting for restitution
Two of District Six's oldest claimants died last month, just a week apart.Read More
Alumni group wants SGB disbanded amid row over transformation task team at SACS
A group of former South African College High School (SACS) pupils have called for the school governing body (SGB) to be disbanded.Read More
Webcams allow healthcare workers at Groote Schuur on-site Covid-19 counselling
Healthcare workers across the globe have been reporting symptoms of stress, depression and anxiety as a result of the pandemic.Read More
5 great tip on 'How to Facebook Marketplace'
Vicki Sleet, a master of Facebook Marketplace, shares her tips on how to buy and sell on this platform.Read More
[WATCH] Durban beachgoers flee police during lockdown on Sunday
A Durbanite posted a video on Twitter showing surfers and other beachgoers making a hasty exit to evade police on a Durban beach.Read More
We need better alcohol controls when the ban is lifted, says Dr Glenda Gray
SA Medical Research Council (SAMRC) president and CEO Dr Glenda Gray says the government should consider lifting the alcohol ban with stricter controls in place.Read More
Schools allowed to phase in more grades if they notify HOD - MEC Schäfer
Schools are now officially allowed to deviate from the academic calendar to bring back more grades ahead of time, says Education MEC Debbie Schäfer.Read More
Here's how much more you'll be paying for fuel come Wednesday
South African fuel prices are set to rise on Wednesday, the Department of Energy and Mineral Resources has confirmed.Read More
Auditor-General's office given more teeth to stamp out municipal corruption
W Cape AG exec Sharonne Adams says accounting officer can now be liable to pay back monies if corrective measures not implemented.Read More
Govt must listen to reasons for land occupation in Kraaifontein - activist
NPO Community Advisory Services Linda Phito says people have lost jobs during Covid-19 pandemic and can't afford rentals.Read More