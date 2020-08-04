Two of the oldest District Six claimants die while waiting for restitution

Streaming issues? Report here
Today at 13:41
Science and Tech - how a tech platform can help reduce Covid-19 risk in the hospitality industry
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Niels Verspui
Today at 13:52
Tafelsig feeding scheme - One Hope Project
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Bridget van Niekerk
Today at 14:10
Family Matters - the importance of palliative care in lockdown
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Dr MArgie Venter cell
Today at 14:50
Quarantunes - Lisa Goldin
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Lisa Goldin
Today at 15:20
Eskom and SIU
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Pieter Du Toit - Assistant Editor at News24
Today at 15:40
New plans for CNA
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Benjamin Trisk - CEO at CNA
Today at 15:50
Improved port operations
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Solly Fourie
Today at 16:10
Blitzboks prepare to return to training
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Neil Powell
Today at 16:20
Vulnerable township students and learners
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
James Donald
Today at 16:55
TikTok and Microsoft
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Duncan McLeod - Founder and Editor at Techcentral
Today at 17:05
Could authorities do more to pick up on pyramid schemes earlier?
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Maya Fischer French
Today at 17:20
New 90-minute test for Covid
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Wolfgang Preiser
Today at 17:46
Re-release of "Concert for James Philips"
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Lloyd Ross - Founder at Shifty Records
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Norman Mackechnie - Portfolio Manager at Momentum Asset Management
Today at 18:39
Cashbuild acquires the Building Company
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Werner De Jager - CEO at Cashbuild
Today at 19:08
Heroes and Zeros, with Andy Rice
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Andy Rice - Branding and Advertising Expert at ...
Today at 19:18
Africa Business Focus
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Lee Kasumba - Host at Africa State of Mind
Today at 19:33
ZOOM: How it works – macro geopolitical and economic trends
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Bronwyn Williams - Trend Translator and Future Finance Specialist at Flux Trends
Two of the oldest District Six claimants die while waiting for restitution

4 August 2020 1:06 PM
by Qama Qukula
Tags:
Land
District Six
District Six land claimants
Land restitution
History
Wardah Wilkinson

Two of District Six's oldest claimants died last month, just a week apart.

Moegamat Ladien Petersen, 91, died at his Manenberg home on Friday last week while Cyril Wagner, 96, died in Elsies River a week prior to that.

Both men were from the iconic Hanover Street. It was their lifelong wish to return to District Six.

RELATED: CT mayor and D6WC pay tribute to fallen District Six activist Shahied Ajam

Journalist and social activist Wardah Wilkinson says claimants are dying after sacrificing so much of their lives to return to the neighbourhood they once called home.

She says Petersen was a well-known member of the community in District Six who "changed the narrative associated with people on the Cape Flats".

He was a taxi driver and he owned a minstrel band. "He said he would never leave Manenberg unless it was to return to District Six", Wilkinson tells CapeTalk.

RELATED: New homes to 'bring back culture of District Six with the stoep in the front'

Wagner and his wife Katherine were among the first claimants to apply for restitution in 1995. His wife died last year, aged 94.

Sadly, both Mr. Wagner and Mr. Petersen were both claimants who had claimed when the process opened in 1995.

Wardah Wilkinson, Journalist and social activist

During the past month, so many District Six claimants have died - people who should have been restituted by now.

Wardah Wilkinson, Journalist and social activist

Unfortunately, many of the original residents will not be able to see District Six become a reality. It is sad.

Wardah Wilkinson, Journalist and social activist

Listen to the discussion on Afternoon Drive with John Maytham:


