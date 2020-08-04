Two of the oldest District Six claimants die while waiting for restitution





Moegamat Ladien Petersen, 91, died at his Manenberg home on Friday last week while Cyril Wagner, 96, died in Elsies River a week prior to that.

Both men were from the iconic Hanover Street. It was their lifelong wish to return to District Six.

Journalist and social activist Wardah Wilkinson says claimants are dying after sacrificing so much of their lives to return to the neighbourhood they once called home.

She says Petersen was a well-known member of the community in District Six who "changed the narrative associated with people on the Cape Flats".

He was a taxi driver and he owned a minstrel band. "He said he would never leave Manenberg unless it was to return to District Six", Wilkinson tells CapeTalk.

Wagner and his wife Katherine were among the first claimants to apply for restitution in 1995. His wife died last year, aged 94.

Sadly, both Mr. Wagner and Mr. Petersen were both claimants who had claimed when the process opened in 1995. Wardah Wilkinson, Journalist and social activist

During the past month, so many District Six claimants have died - people who should have been restituted by now. Wardah Wilkinson, Journalist and social activist

Unfortunately, many of the original residents will not be able to see District Six become a reality. It is sad. Wardah Wilkinson, Journalist and social activist

