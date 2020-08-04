Two of the oldest District Six claimants die while waiting for restitution
Moegamat Ladien Petersen, 91, died at his Manenberg home on Friday last week while Cyril Wagner, 96, died in Elsies River a week prior to that.
Both men were from the iconic Hanover Street. It was their lifelong wish to return to District Six.
RELATED: CT mayor and D6WC pay tribute to fallen District Six activist Shahied Ajam
Journalist and social activist Wardah Wilkinson says claimants are dying after sacrificing so much of their lives to return to the neighbourhood they once called home.
She says Petersen was a well-known member of the community in District Six who "changed the narrative associated with people on the Cape Flats".
He was a taxi driver and he owned a minstrel band. "He said he would never leave Manenberg unless it was to return to District Six", Wilkinson tells CapeTalk.
RELATED: New homes to 'bring back culture of District Six with the stoep in the front'
Wagner and his wife Katherine were among the first claimants to apply for restitution in 1995. His wife died last year, aged 94.
Sadly, both Mr. Wagner and Mr. Petersen were both claimants who had claimed when the process opened in 1995.Wardah Wilkinson, Journalist and social activist
During the past month, so many District Six claimants have died - people who should have been restituted by now.Wardah Wilkinson, Journalist and social activist
Unfortunately, many of the original residents will not be able to see District Six become a reality. It is sad.Wardah Wilkinson, Journalist and social activist
Listen to the discussion on Afternoon Drive with John Maytham:
More from Local
City of Cape Town's Malusi Booi: Political agenda behind land invasion protests
Human Settlements Mayco Member Malusi Booi national government and SAPS are not assisting the City in resolving the issues.Read More
'It's genocide' - Denosa on claims poor quality PPEs led to deaths of doctors
Some public healthcare workers claim a lack of quality PPEs led to the deaths of 8 doctors working at hospitals in Gauteng.Read More
Alumni group wants SGB disbanded amid row over transformation task team at SACS
A group of former South African College High School (SACS) pupils have called for the school governing body (SGB) to be disbanded.Read More
Meet M-Net's first ever 'Bachelorette'.... Qiniso Van Damme
The sister of DA MP Phumzile Van Damme will return to our screens soon in her search to find the man of her dreams!Read More
Webcams allow healthcare workers at Groote Schuur on-site Covid-19 counselling
Healthcare workers across the globe have been reporting symptoms of stress, depression and anxiety as a result of the pandemic.Read More
5 great tip on 'How to Facebook Marketplace'
Vicki Sleet, a master of Facebook Marketplace, shares her tips on how to buy and sell on this platform.Read More
[WATCH] Durban beachgoers flee police during lockdown on Sunday
A Durbanite posted a video on Twitter showing surfers and other beachgoers making a hasty exit to evade police on a Durban beach.Read More
We need better alcohol controls when the ban is lifted, says Dr Glenda Gray
SA Medical Research Council (SAMRC) president and CEO Dr Glenda Gray says the government should consider lifting the alcohol ban with stricter controls in place.Read More
Schools allowed to phase in more grades if they notify HOD - MEC Schäfer
Schools are now officially allowed to deviate from the academic calendar to bring back more grades ahead of time, says Education MEC Debbie Schäfer.Read More
Here's how much more you'll be paying for fuel come Wednesday
South African fuel prices are set to rise on Wednesday, the Department of Energy and Mineral Resources has confirmed.Read More