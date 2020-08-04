Digital mortgage originator Mortgage Me ensures you get the lowest interest rate





Applying for a home loan involves a lot of admin.

For most people, it can be daunting.

Bond originators can save you money – and time – by negotiating with lenders on your behalf.

Now, by going completely digital, Mortgage Me is hoping to do for bonds what Naked did for insurance.

Related article: Car insurance from R180 per month – and you don’t pay if you don’t drive

Accessed via Hippo.com, Mortgage Me connects you to all the big banks – giving you a side-by-side comparison and helping you to make the best choice.

The service is free to home loan applicants.

Refilwe Moloto interviewed Andrea Tucker (Director of Mortgage Me) to explain how she is teaching an old industry new tricks.

We put mortgage originators in the hands of consumers themselves… Andrea Tucker, Director - Mortgage Me

We do electronic signatures, so you never have to print out application forms… it’s all done electronically… We submit it automatically to the big four banks… You can compare four offers, like-for-like… Andrea Tucker, Director - Mortgage Me

The tech takes information from your bank statements… income and expenses usually take a bit of guesswork, but this does it all for you… The banks use the information to assess… Andrea Tucker, Director - Mortgage Me

You can do an affordability check… you can use that information to house hunt… Andrea Tucker, Director - Mortgage Me

Listen to the interview in the audio below.