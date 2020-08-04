City of Cape Town's Malusi Booi: Political agenda behind land invasion protests
Illegal land occupation in the Kraafontein area in Cape Town has escalated with violent confrontations between the those occupying land and law enforcement.
On Monday Lester Kiewit spoke to a community activist about the situation in Kraaifontein from their perspective.
They argue that government has not provided adequate housing in the area and so they have been building on privately-owned land.
Now Lester speaks to Mayco Member for Human Settlements Malusi Booi to find out the City of Cape Town's reaction to the ongoing events.
Let me say it upfront. The level of criminality we are seeing in Kraaifontein, Khayelitsha, Gugulethu, Mfuleni and other areas where people are attempting land invasions, is an act that is not acceptable, and we condemn it.Malusi Booi, Mayoral Committee Member for Human Settlements - City of Cape Town
Booi disputed claims that no housing development has been done in the area.
This notion that we have not been doing development in that particular part of the city is not true.Malusi Booi, Mayoral Committee Member for Human Settlements - City of Cape Town
Social housing is part of a development being undertaken in this area with an investment of millions of rand, he adds.
He says the City's current Marula Project is on a piece of adjacent land that will contain over 2000 housing units. The Covid-19 pandemic has delayed the completion of this project, he explains.
There is a huge investment we have made in that area.Malusi Booi, Mayoral Committee Member for Human Settlements - City of Cape Town
Booi adds that the City's housing budget is not sufficient to service all Cape Town's communities at the same time.
We are trying to balance every community and allow projects across the city.Malusi Booi, Mayoral Committee Member for Human Settlements - City of Cape Town
What has caused this widespread spate of land invasion across the province asks Lester?
From our intelligence, our safety and security at this point, the preliminary report we have received thus far, has a few elements to it.Malusi Booi, Mayoral Committee Member for Human Settlements - City of Cape Town
Firstly these are acts of criminality which the City condemns he says. But secondly it is an issue of politics due to local government elections next year.
Ther are those who wish to contest the incumbent. Now, they are mobilising around their communities and housing and land is a strong point of contest in those areas - they are using it as a rallying point.Malusi Booi, Mayoral Committee Member for Human Settlements - City of Cape Town
He raises concerns about the South African Police Force (SAPS) which he insists is not assisting the City at present.
The mayor has written to the president and had meetings with the Minister of Human Settlements Lindiwe Settlements...explaining the police are not assisting us.Malusi Booi, Mayoral Committee Member for Human Settlements - City of Cape Town
The Department of Human Settlement has a mandate from the national government and he says the City feels abandoned.
They have left us on our own, they have abandoned us. Now, all we need them to do is take centre-stage and act on these people.Malusi Booi, Mayoral Committee Member for Human Settlements - City of Cape Town
Listen to the interview below:
