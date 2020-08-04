'It's genocide' - Denosa on claims poor quality PPEs led to deaths of doctors
More lives will be lost if government fails to deal with the 'rot' of corruption and looters determined to benefit from the coronavirus pandemic.
That's according to the Democratic Nursing Organisation of South Africa (Denosa) which has been responding to the deaths of at least eight doctors in Gauteng from Covid-19.
A number of their colleagues on the frontline claim a lack of quality PPEs led to the deaths of the doctors working at several public hospitals in the province.
It's genocide in its nature...Simon Hlungwani, President - DENOSA
You are given poor quality protection that you are wearing and you think you're safe.Simon Hlungwani, President - DENOSA
You go all out trying to help the community without fear, only to find out whatever you thought was your protection, it was none.Simon Hlungwani, President - DENOSA
Last week The head of the Special Investigating Unit (SIU), Advocate Andy Mothibi, revealed that 102 companies were being investigated for corrupt Covid-19 fund tenders in Gauteng province alone.
This whole thing is perpetuated by people who just want to generate money working together with their colleagues who are in power.Simon Hlungwani, President - DENOSA
Listen to the full conversation below:
