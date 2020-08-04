'It's genocide' - Denosa on claims poor quality PPEs led to deaths of doctors

Streaming issues? Report here
Pippa Hudson 2019 1500 BW 2 Pippa Hudson 2019 1500 BW 2
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
13:00 - 15:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 13:41
Science and Tech - how a tech platform can help reduce Covid-19 risk in the hospitality industry
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Niels Verspui
Today at 13:52
Tafelsig feeding scheme - One Hope Project
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Bridget van Niekerk
Today at 14:10
Family Matters - the importance of palliative care in lockdown
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Dr MArgie Venter cell
Today at 14:50
Quarantunes - Lisa Goldin
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Lisa Goldin
Today at 15:20
Eskom and SIU
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Pieter Du Toit - Assistant Editor at News24
Today at 15:40
New plans for CNA
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Benjamin Trisk - CEO at CNA
Today at 15:50
Improved port operations
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Solly Fourie
Today at 16:10
Blitzboks prepare to return to training
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Neil Powell
Today at 16:20
Vulnerable township students and learners
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
James Donald
Today at 16:55
TikTok and Microsoft
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Duncan McLeod - Founder and Editor at Techcentral
Today at 17:05
Could authorities do more to pick up on pyramid schemes earlier?
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Maya Fischer French
Today at 17:20
New 90-minute test for Covid
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Wolfgang Preiser
Today at 17:46
Re-release of "Concert for James Philips"
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Lloyd Ross - Founder at Shifty Records
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Norman Mackechnie - Portfolio Manager at Momentum Asset Management
Today at 18:39
Cashbuild acquires the Building Company
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Werner De Jager - CEO at Cashbuild
Today at 19:08
Heroes and Zeros, with Andy Rice
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Andy Rice - Branding and Advertising Expert at ...
Today at 19:18
Africa Business Focus
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Lee Kasumba - Host at Africa State of Mind
Today at 19:33
ZOOM: How it works – macro geopolitical and economic trends
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Bronwyn Williams - Trend Translator and Future Finance Specialist at Flux Trends
No Items to show
Up Next: Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
See full line-up
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
13:00 - 15:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
City of Cape Town's Malusi Booi: Political agenda behind land invasion protests Human Settlements Mayco Member Malusi Booi national government and SAPS are not assisting the City in resolving the issues. 4 August 2020 1:32 PM
'It's genocide' - Denosa on claims poor quality PPEs led to deaths of doctors Some public healthcare workers claim a lack of quality PPEs led to the deaths of 8 doctors working at hospitals in Gauteng. 4 August 2020 1:14 PM
Two of the oldest District Six claimants die while waiting for restitution Two of District Six's oldest claimants died last month, just a week apart. 4 August 2020 1:06 PM
View all Local
'Eskom is under no illusion that we will recover this R4 billion' - Mantshantsha Eskom's spokesperson Sikonathi Mantshantsha says a 140-page document with all the evidence has been submitted to the High Court. 4 August 2020 11:54 AM
Eskom wants its stolen money back – from Koko, Molefe, Singh, etc and the Guptas The process to recover the looted billions has begun. Bruce Whitfield talks to Steven Powell, Director in Forensics at ENS Africa. 3 August 2020 6:27 PM
Zim govt 'clamps down on dissent' after Covid corruption exposés spark protests Zimbabwe is making international headlines as authorities arrest citizens for protesting against alleged corruption by the governm... 3 August 2020 5:13 PM
View all Politics
Digital mortgage originator Mortgage Me ensures you get the lowest interest rate Everything is done electronically – you never have to leave your home, says Mortgage Me’s Andrea Tucker. 4 August 2020 12:59 PM
'Electricity price hike of 10% to 15% coming – whether Nersa appeals or not' Eskom debt servicing costs are "running wild", says Tygue Theron. Increased taxes or tariffs – either way, you and I will pay. 4 August 2020 9:06 AM
I collect cars. I’m a big Aston Martin and Ferrari guy - Vusi Thembekwayo Bruce Whitfield interviews Vusi Thembekwayo about his attitude to money (hopes and fears, successes and failures, etc.). 3 August 2020 8:06 PM
View all Business
How to gain a sense of purpose and spark 'outrageous achievement' "When your thoughts are centred around the meaning of your life, you unleash immeasurable power,” says author Richard Wright. 3 August 2020 7:36 PM
Here's how much more you'll be paying for fuel come Wednesday South African fuel prices are set to rise on Wednesday, the Department of Energy and Mineral Resources has confirmed. 3 August 2020 3:43 PM
Sam Cowen: Book on Parktown Boys abuse uncovers horror caused by code of silence Broadcaster and author Sam Cowen says her book 'Brutal School Ties' is a story about the devastating impact of a code of silence. 2 August 2020 12:18 PM
View all Lifestyle
Kaunda Ntunja remembered as groundbreaking rugby commentator Beloved South African rugby commentator Kaunda Ntunja was a pioneer who brought the nation together with his unique voice, says Jo... 20 July 2020 6:55 PM
New Zealand Rugby dumps South Africa after 25 years: 'It’s fantastic news' The era of Super Rugby has come to an end. A blessing in disguise? Lester Kiewit interviews IOL sports editor John Goliath. 17 July 2020 1:56 PM
Jeremy Fredericks: Nothing will change if we don't confront racism in cricket Is it too much to ask for cricket players to have equal opportunities in 2020? Cricket commentator Jeremy Fredericks speaks his mi... 15 July 2020 6:38 PM
View all Sport
[WATCH] Kieno appears on 'Arendsvlei' and chats to his TV co-star Cantona James CapeTalk host Kieno Kammies appeared on Afrikaans telenovela 'Arendsvlei' on Tuesday night and describes it as a captivating serie... 22 July 2020 12:16 PM
Inmates are people before they're prisoners - Netflix doccie host Raphael Rowe Investigative journo Raphael Rowe opens up about filming the fourth season of Netflix series 'Inside The World’s Toughest Prisons'... 19 July 2020 2:16 PM
Tributes pour in for veteran actress Elize Cawood: 'She was a national treasure' Renowned South African actress Elize Cawood died on Saturday morning after battling with lung cancer. 18 July 2020 3:25 PM
View all Entertainment
Microsoft wants to buy TikTok. Donald Trump gives it 45 days to negotiate [EXPLAINED] The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Craig Wilson, Editor at Stuff Magazine. 3 August 2020 7:23 PM
[WATCH] Nike ad hits the mark with Covid-19 message and some astonishing editing During these trying times of the Covid-19 pandemic and effects of lockdowns worldwide, Nike provides a spark of strength and hope. 31 July 2020 12:26 PM
When can we expect air travel to get back to normal? Pippa Hudson chats to Kim Taylor at Flight Centre to find out when commercial air travel is likely to get back to normal... 28 July 2020 4:15 PM
View all World
Shoprite pulls the plug on Nigeria (pop 206m) – trouble for SA companies abroad? Shoprite is exiting the oil-rich but spending-money-poor nation. Bruce Whitfield interviews Dianna Games (Africa At Work). 3 August 2020 6:34 PM
Zim govt 'clamps down on dissent' after Covid corruption exposés spark protests Zimbabwe is making international headlines as authorities arrest citizens for protesting against alleged corruption by the governm... 3 August 2020 5:13 PM
Covid-19 makes it clear – African agriculture is vital, now more than ever The economy is shedding jobs – but not in agriculture, says Roux Wildenboer, Head of Agriculture at Absa. 14 July 2020 2:23 PM
View all Africa
'Electricity price hike of 10% to 15% coming – whether Nersa appeals or not' Eskom debt servicing costs are "running wild", says Tygue Theron. Increased taxes or tariffs – either way, you and I will pay. 4 August 2020 9:06 AM
I collect cars. I’m a big Aston Martin and Ferrari guy - Vusi Thembekwayo Bruce Whitfield interviews Vusi Thembekwayo about his attitude to money (hopes and fears, successes and failures, etc.). 3 August 2020 8:06 PM
How to gain a sense of purpose and spark 'outrageous achievement' "When your thoughts are centred around the meaning of your life, you unleash immeasurable power,” says author Richard Wright. 3 August 2020 7:36 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Local

'It's genocide' - Denosa on claims poor quality PPEs led to deaths of doctors

4 August 2020 1:14 PM
by Sara-Jayne King
Tags:
DENOSA
Democratic Nursing Organisation of South Africa Denosa
Gauteng
COVID-19
ppes

Some public healthcare workers claim a lack of quality PPEs led to the deaths of 8 doctors working at hospitals in Gauteng.

More lives will be lost if government fails to deal with the 'rot' of corruption and looters determined to benefit from the coronavirus pandemic.

That's according to the Democratic Nursing Organisation of South Africa (Denosa) which has been responding to the deaths of at least eight doctors in Gauteng from Covid-19.

A number of their colleagues on the frontline claim a lack of quality PPEs led to the deaths of the doctors working at several public hospitals in the province.

It's genocide in its nature...

Simon Hlungwani, President - DENOSA

You are given poor quality protection that you are wearing and you think you're safe.

Simon Hlungwani, President - DENOSA

You go all out trying to help the community without fear, only to find out whatever you thought was your protection, it was none.

Simon Hlungwani, President - DENOSA

Last week The head of the Special Investigating Unit (SIU), Advocate Andy Mothibi, revealed that 102 companies were being investigated for corrupt Covid-19 fund tenders in Gauteng province alone.

This whole thing is perpetuated by people who just want to generate money working together with their colleagues who are in power.

Simon Hlungwani, President - DENOSA

Listen to the full conversation below:


4 August 2020 1:14 PM
by Sara-Jayne King
Tags:
DENOSA
Democratic Nursing Organisation of South Africa Denosa
Gauteng
COVID-19
ppes

More from Covid-19 coronavirus explained

Covid-19-PPE-personal-protective-equipment-gloves-mask-glasses-healthcare-123rf

W Cape government wants you to rate its response to Covid-19 – can you help?

4 August 2020 1:38 PM

"We need to understand residents’ lived experience of the pandemic," says Mireille Wenger. Is the government doing what it should?

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Groote Schuur Hospital

Webcams allow healthcare workers at Groote Schuur on-site Covid-19 counselling

4 August 2020 10:42 AM

Healthcare workers across the globe have been reporting symptoms of stress, depression and anxiety as a result of the pandemic.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

durban-beachgoers-flee-police-twitter-video-screengrabpng

[WATCH] Durban beachgoers flee police during lockdown on Sunday

4 August 2020 9:16 AM

A Durbanite posted a video on Twitter showing surfers and other beachgoers making a hasty exit to evade police on a Durban beach.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

school-classroom-class-desk-education-learning-pupils-teachers-teaching-123rf

DBE revises school calendar again

3 August 2020 8:40 AM

Manuel says Naptosa says it gives schools time to focus on reading, maths, and language this year.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Cape Town, South Africa aerial view shot 123rflifestyle 123rfSouthAfrica 123rf

Scientific proof that Cape Town had Covid-19 episodes from tourists in February

31 July 2020 1:36 PM

Western Cape Health Department's Dr Keith Cloete says the plateau reached is the time to be extra vigilant about safety measures.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

mortuary-christa-eybers-ewnpng

Emergency mass morgue up and running in Cape Town

30 July 2020 1:54 PM

The morgue was planned in case Covid-19 deaths placed too great a strain on the existing funeral parlours and undertakers.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

national-lottery-ewnpng

NLC slams DA claims that it has not accounted for Covid-19 relief funds

30 July 2020 8:25 AM

National Lottery Commission's Ndivhuho Mafela says the statements made by DA's Mathew Cuthbert were factually incorrect.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Worried couple financial money stress 123rfpersonalfinance 123rfbusiness 123rf

Survey paints dire picture of S. African's mental and financial well-being

29 July 2020 11:49 AM

Of those who responded to an online Debt Rescue survey, 96% reported feeling stressed about either their health or their finances.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Airplane travel 123rfbusiness 123rflifestyle 123rf

When can we expect air travel to get back to normal?

28 July 2020 4:15 PM

Pippa Hudson chats to Kim Taylor at Flight Centre to find out when commercial air travel is likely to get back to normal...

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

surgical-masks-covid-19-coronavirus-virus-disease-infection-health-123rf

Covid-corruption: South Africa is in deep trouble - Black Business Council

28 July 2020 12:58 PM

"Filthy so-called entrepreneurs, black and white, has forced us as South Africans to hang our heads in shame,” says Sandile Zungu.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

'Electricity price hike of 10% to 15% coming – whether Nersa appeals or not'

Business Opinion

'No more quiet diplomacy, African leaders must speak out against Zimbabwe'

Limpopo's R2.4m tin shack flop 'insulting' says CEO whose tender bid was snubbed

Politics Business

EWN Highlights

'Bad apples' who attempted to divide Zimbabweans will be flushed out – Mnangagwa

4 August 2020 1:23 PM

Govt not doing enough to prevent COVID-19 cases, deaths in prisons – Popcru

4 August 2020 1:15 PM

Motshekga: Postponing academic year over COVID-19 is not an option

4 August 2020 12:54 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA